Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding Management, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323390989, 9780323390996

Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding Management, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 25-3

1st Edition

Authors: John Saltzman
eBook ISBN: 9780323390996
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323390989
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th July 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Upper gastrointestinal bleeding is the leading emergency leading to hospitalization and urgent endoscopy. The field of gastrointestinal bleeding is rapidly evolving. The epidemiology is changing with more complex older patients on anticoagulant and antithrombotic agents presenting with upper gastrointestinal bleeding. The initial management has rapidly evolved with new transfusion thresholds, the use of risk stratification scores and no more nasogastric tubes. There is new data and recommendations on optimal timing of endoscopy. Medical therapies have also evolved with changes in proton pump inhibitor administration and the use of prokinetics to improve endoscopic visualization. Many modifications in endoscopic therapy have recently been advanced including the use of endoscopic ultrasound guided angiotherapy, topical sprays (i.e. Hemospray) and over-the-scope clips. In order to give optimal care to patients, it is critical that practicing gastroenterologists are aware of the many recent advances in management of patients with upper gastrointestinal bleeding.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323390996
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323390989

About the Authors

John Saltzman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.