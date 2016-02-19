Upgrading Waste for Feeds and Food
1st Edition
Proceedings of Previous Easter Schools in Agricultural Science
Description
Upgrading Waste for Feeds and Food considers how wasted or underutilized nutrients could be recovered and upgraded in order to make more food available, either directly or through animal intermediaries.
This book assesses what progress had already been made in seeking a solution to the problem of large quantities of food being wasted. The topics discussed include the world outlook for food, sources of food waste, and recovery and utilization of protein from slaughterhouse effluents by chemical precipitation. The silage production, use of microbiological agents in upgrading waste for feed and food, and underutilized proteins for beverages are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the crude pectate gelling agents in heat processed foods and utilization of food wastes as raw material in the pet-food industry.
This publication is a good source for agriculturists, nutritionists, and food technologists concerned with recovering wasted food.
Table of Contents
I Sources
1 World Outlook for Food
2 Sources of Food Waste—UK and European Aspects
II Recovery of Food Waste
3 Recovery and Utilization of Protein from Slaughterhouse Effluents by Chemical Precipitation
4 Ultrafiltration in the Recovery of Food Waste
5 Fat Extraction
6 Precipitation and Recovery of Whey Protein with Carboxymethyl Cellulose and Preparation of a Soluble Complex by Ammonia Adsorption
7 The Mechanical Recovery of Meat—a New Look at the Technology
III Manipulation and Modification of Food Waste
8 Silage Production—Theory and Practice
9 The Use of Enzymes
10 The Use of Microbiological Agents in Upgrading Waste for Feed and Food
11 Production of Earthworm Protein for Animal Feed from Potato Waste
12 Texturization of Recovered Proteins
13 Conversion of Bone to Edible Products
IV Utilization
14 Upgraded Wastes in Meat and Meat Products
15 Underutilized Proteins for Beverages
16 The Utilization of Waste in Animal Feeds
17 Crude Pectate Gelling Agents in Heat Processed Foods
18 Utilization of Food Wastes as Raw Material in the Pet-Food Industry
V Conclusions
19 Nutritional and Health Implications
20 Economic Considerations
List of Participants
Index
David A. Ledward is Emeritus Professor of Food Science at University of Reading and is the founding editor and Editor-in-Chief of the journal Meat Science.
University of Reading, UK
Andrew J. Taylor is an established academic at the School of Biosciences, University of Nottingham. Andrew J. Taylor belongs to the internationally renowned Flavour Research Group and is widely respected for his research on food flavour, perception and its relation with flavour composition and food structure.
Ralston A. Lawrie was one of the world’s leading authorities on meat science. Formerly Emeritus Professor of Food Science in the University of Nottingham, he was also the founding editor of the journal Meat Science.
University of Nottingham, UK