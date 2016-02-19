Upgrading Waste for Feeds and Food considers how wasted or underutilized nutrients could be recovered and upgraded in order to make more food available, either directly or through animal intermediaries.

This book assesses what progress had already been made in seeking a solution to the problem of large quantities of food being wasted. The topics discussed include the world outlook for food, sources of food waste, and recovery and utilization of protein from slaughterhouse effluents by chemical precipitation. The silage production, use of microbiological agents in upgrading waste for feed and food, and underutilized proteins for beverages are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the crude pectate gelling agents in heat processed foods and utilization of food wastes as raw material in the pet-food industry.

This publication is a good source for agriculturists, nutritionists, and food technologists concerned with recovering wasted food.