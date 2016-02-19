Upgrading Waste for Feeds and Food - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408108379, 9781483161877

Upgrading Waste for Feeds and Food

1st Edition

Proceedings of Previous Easter Schools in Agricultural Science

Authors: David Ledward A. J. Taylor R. A. Lawrie
eBook ISBN: 9781483161877
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th September 1983
Page Count: 332
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Upgrading Waste for Feeds and Food considers how wasted or underutilized nutrients could be recovered and upgraded in order to make more food available, either directly or through animal intermediaries.

This book assesses what progress had already been made in seeking a solution to the problem of large quantities of food being wasted. The topics discussed include the world outlook for food, sources of food waste, and recovery and utilization of protein from slaughterhouse effluents by chemical precipitation. The silage production, use of microbiological agents in upgrading waste for feed and food, and underutilized proteins for beverages are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the crude pectate gelling agents in heat processed foods and utilization of food wastes as raw material in the pet-food industry.

This publication is a good source for agriculturists, nutritionists, and food technologists concerned with recovering wasted food.

Table of Contents


I Sources

1 World Outlook for Food

2 Sources of Food Waste—UK and European Aspects

II Recovery of Food Waste

3 Recovery and Utilization of Protein from Slaughterhouse Effluents by Chemical Precipitation

4 Ultrafiltration in the Recovery of Food Waste

5 Fat Extraction

6 Precipitation and Recovery of Whey Protein with Carboxymethyl Cellulose and Preparation of a Soluble Complex by Ammonia Adsorption

7 The Mechanical Recovery of Meat—a New Look at the Technology

III Manipulation and Modification of Food Waste

8 Silage Production—Theory and Practice

9 The Use of Enzymes

10 The Use of Microbiological Agents in Upgrading Waste for Feed and Food

11 Production of Earthworm Protein for Animal Feed from Potato Waste

12 Texturization of Recovered Proteins

13 Conversion of Bone to Edible Products

IV Utilization

14 Upgraded Wastes in Meat and Meat Products

15 Underutilized Proteins for Beverages

16 The Utilization of Waste in Animal Feeds

17 Crude Pectate Gelling Agents in Heat Processed Foods

18 Utilization of Food Wastes as Raw Material in the Pet-Food Industry

V Conclusions

19 Nutritional and Health Implications

20 Economic Considerations

List of Participants

Index

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483161877

About the Author

David Ledward

David A. Ledward is Emeritus Professor of Food Science at University of Reading and is the founding editor and Editor-in-Chief of the journal Meat Science.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Reading, UK

A. J. Taylor

Andrew J. Taylor is an established academic at the School of Biosciences, University of Nottingham. Andrew J. Taylor belongs to the internationally renowned Flavour Research Group and is widely respected for his research on food flavour, perception and its relation with flavour composition and food structure.

R. A. Lawrie

Ralston A. Lawrie was one of the world’s leading authorities on meat science. Formerly Emeritus Professor of Food Science in the University of Nottingham, he was also the founding editor of the journal Meat Science.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nottingham, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.