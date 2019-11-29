Updates on Neonatal Chronic Lung Disease

1. What is lung disease in prematurely born infants?

2. Histopathologic Phenotypes of BPD/chILD

3. Animal models in BPD

4. Genomics and Genetics of BPD

5. Epigenetics of BPD

6. Advancing Imaging modalities in BPD

7. Pulmonary function tests in BPD: the what, why and how

8. Pulmonary hypertension and cardiac changes in BPD: etiology, detection and management

9. Lung inflammation and Innate Immunity in BPD

10. Airway microbiome and BPD

11. Postnatal infections and Adaptive Immunology of BPD

12. Optimum nutritional management for prevention and treatment of chronic lung disease

13. Control of Breathing or Sleep Disordered Breathing, who and when to screen

14. Oxygen saturation targeting (incuding update on closed loop oxygen control)

15. Non invasive ventilation: Does it reduce BPD? Can we improve?

16. Effective therapies and strategies to prevent BPD

17. Ventilation strategies in BPD: where we are and where we should be going

18. Management of severe BPD requiring chronic medical support

19. Advances in Post discharge respiratory management, prophylaxis and therapy

20. Short term and long term outcomes after BPD

21. Reciprocal, multi-organ effects of chronic lung disease of prematurity; Lung-brain and Lung-kidney cross-talk

22. Emerging therapies in BPD; Stem cells and exosomes

23. Burden of BPD on the Care-Givers; Nurses, Families, Physicians