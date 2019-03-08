Updates in Tropical Medicine, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 33-1
1st Edition
Description
With consultation of Dr. Helen Boucher, Drs. Libman and Younsouni have put together an issue that provides current updates on a wide range of topics in tropical medicine. They have enlisted top experts from around the world to offer their expertise on state-of-the-art diagnosis, treatment, and management. The clinical reviews in this issue are devoted to: Tropical Diseases: Definition, Geographic Distribution, Transmission, and Classification; Venomous Bites, Stings, and Poisoning; What’s New in Management in the Management of Malaria; Human African Trypanosomiasis; American Trypanosomiasis; Leishmaniasis – Recent Developments in the Diagnosis and Management; Enteric Infections: New Paradigms for Causality and Key Pathogens; Enteric Infections: New Paradigms for Morbidity; Strongyloides, the Neglected NTD: Current Concepts for Screening, Diagnosis, and Treatment; Cysticercosis: State-of the Art Management; Arboviruses and Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers; Laboratory Diagnosis of Tropical Infections; Diagnostics During Public Health Emergencies: Lessons from Ebola and Zika; Antimicrobial Resistance; Migration Medicine in 2018; and Richettsiosis: Practical Update. Readers will come away with the information they need to make clinical decisions with confidence.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655125
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323655118
About the Authors
Michael Libman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, J.D. MacLean Centre for Tropical Diseases, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Microbiology, McGill University Health Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Cédric Yansouni Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director, J.D. MacLean Centre for Tropical Diseases, Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medical Microbiology, McGill University Health Centre, Montréal, Quebec