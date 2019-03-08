Updates in Tropical Medicine, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323655118, 9780323655125

Updates in Tropical Medicine, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 33-1

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Libman Cédric Yansouni
eBook ISBN: 9780323655125
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655118
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th March 2019
Description

With consultation of Dr. Helen Boucher, Drs. Libman and Younsouni have put together an issue that provides current updates on a wide range of topics in tropical medicine. They have enlisted top experts from around the world to offer their expertise on state-of-the-art diagnosis, treatment, and management. The clinical reviews in this issue are devoted to: Tropical Diseases: Definition, Geographic Distribution, Transmission, and Classification; Venomous Bites, Stings, and Poisoning; What’s New in Management in the Management of Malaria; Human African Trypanosomiasis; American Trypanosomiasis; Leishmaniasis – Recent Developments in the Diagnosis and Management; Enteric Infections: New Paradigms for Causality and Key Pathogens; Enteric Infections: New Paradigms for Morbidity; Strongyloides, the Neglected NTD: Current Concepts for Screening, Diagnosis, and Treatment; Cysticercosis: State-of the Art Management; Arboviruses and Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers; Laboratory Diagnosis of Tropical Infections; Diagnostics During Public Health Emergencies: Lessons from Ebola and Zika; Antimicrobial Resistance; Migration Medicine in 2018; and Richettsiosis: Practical Update. Readers will come away with the information they need to make clinical decisions with confidence.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323655125
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323655118

About the Authors

Michael Libman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, J.D. MacLean Centre for Tropical Diseases, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Microbiology, McGill University Health Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Cédric Yansouni Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director, J.D. MacLean Centre for Tropical Diseases, Assistant Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medical Microbiology, McGill University Health Centre, Montréal, Quebec

