Updates in Tropical Medicine, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 33-1

With consultation of Dr. Helen Boucher, Drs. Libman and Younsouni have put together an issue that provides current updates on a wide range of topics in tropical medicine. They have enlisted top experts from around the world to offer their expertise on state-of-the-art diagnosis, treatment, and management. The clinical reviews in this issue are devoted to: Tropical Diseases: Definition, Geographic Distribution, Transmission, and Classification; Venomous Bites, Stings, and Poisoning; What’s New in Management in the Management of Malaria; Human African Trypanosomiasis; American Trypanosomiasis; Leishmaniasis – Recent Developments in the Diagnosis and Management; Enteric Infections: New Paradigms for Causality and Key Pathogens; Enteric Infections: New Paradigms for Morbidity; Strongyloides, the Neglected NTD: Current Concepts for Screening, Diagnosis, and Treatment; Cysticercosis: State-of the Art Management; Arboviruses and Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers; Laboratory Diagnosis of Tropical Infections; Diagnostics During Public Health Emergencies: Lessons from Ebola and Zika; Antimicrobial Resistance; Migration Medicine in 2018; and Richettsiosis: Practical Update. Readers will come away with the information they need to make clinical decisions with confidence.