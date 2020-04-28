Updates in Peripheral Vascular Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 9-2

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Herbert Aronow, will discuss Updates in Peripheral Vascular Intervention. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew Price. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Vascular access, alternative vascular access and vascular closure/hemostasis, Wires, catheters and sheaths, balloons and stents, Plaque modification (eg., atherectomy, lithoplasty) devices, Embolic protection, Renal and mesenteric artery intervention, Iliac intervention, Fem-pop intervention, Below-the-knee intervention, Acute limb ischemia intervention, Catheter-directed therapy for pulmonary embolism, Intervention for liofemoral DVT and May Thurner, Venous ablation, among others.