Updates in Peripheral Vascular Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755061

Updates in Peripheral Vascular Intervention, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 9-2

1st Edition

Editors: Herbert Aronow
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755061
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Herbert Aronow, will discuss Updates in Peripheral Vascular Intervention. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew Price. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Vascular access, alternative vascular access and vascular closure/hemostasis, Wires, catheters and sheaths, balloons and stents, Plaque modification (eg., atherectomy, lithoplasty) devices, Embolic protection, Renal and mesenteric artery intervention, Iliac intervention, Fem-pop intervention, Below-the-knee intervention, Acute limb ischemia intervention, Catheter-directed therapy for pulmonary embolism, Intervention for liofemoral DVT and May Thurner, Venous ablation, among others.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323755061

About the Editors

Herbert Aronow Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.