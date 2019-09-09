Updates in Pediatric Otolaryngology, Volume 52-6

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Samantha Anne and Julina Ongkasuwan, is devoted to Pediatric Otolaryngology. Articles in this outstanding issue include: What’s new with Tubes, Tonsils, and Adenoids?; Pediatric Cholesteatoma and Chronic Otitis media with effusion: Minimizing Intervention While Maximizing Outcomes; Endoscopic ear surgery in children; Surgical management of pediatric SNHL; Allergy and the Pediatric Otolaryngologist; Innovations in endonasal sinus surgery in children; Managing the Child with Refractory Sleep Apnea; Craniofacial Interventions in Children; Innovations in airway surgery; Beyond nodules – diagnostic and treatment options in pediatric voice; Aerodigestive Programs Enhance Outcomes in Pediatric Patients; Ankyloglossia; Assessment and Management of Thyroid Disease in Children; and Quality, safety, and role of professionalism in pediatric otolaryngology. A CME program is also available for this title.