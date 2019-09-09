Updates in Pediatric Otolaryngology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323709125, 9780323709132

Updates in Pediatric Otolaryngology, Volume 52-6

1st Edition

Editors: Samantha Anne Julina Ongkasuwan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323709125
eBook ISBN: 9780323709132
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th September 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Samantha Anne and Julina Ongkasuwan, is devoted to Pediatric Otolaryngology. Articles in this outstanding issue include: What’s new with Tubes, Tonsils, and Adenoids?; Pediatric Cholesteatoma and Chronic Otitis media with effusion: Minimizing Intervention While Maximizing Outcomes; Endoscopic ear surgery in children; Surgical management of pediatric SNHL; Allergy and the Pediatric Otolaryngologist; Innovations in endonasal sinus surgery in children; Managing the Child with Refractory Sleep Apnea; Craniofacial Interventions in Children; Innovations in airway surgery; Beyond nodules – diagnostic and treatment options in pediatric voice; Aerodigestive Programs Enhance Outcomes in Pediatric Patients; Ankyloglossia; Assessment and Management of Thyroid Disease in Children; and Quality, safety, and role of professionalism in pediatric otolaryngology. A CME program is also available for this title.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323709125
eBook ISBN:
9780323709132

About the Editors

Samantha Anne Editor

Julina Ongkasuwan Editor

