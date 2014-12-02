Updates in HIV and AIDS: Part II, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326544, 9780323326551

Updates in HIV and AIDS: Part II, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 28-4

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Saag
eBook ISBN: 9780323326551
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326544
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description

This second part of a 2-part issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, edited by Michael S. Saag, MD and Henry Masur, MD, is devoted to HIV/AIDS. This issue will address the prevention of HIV/AIDS with topics such as: Mother to Child Transmission; Treatment as Prevention; Barrier and Microbicides; Prevention of HIV/AIDS: Pre-exposure Prophylaxis; Post-Exposure Prophylaxis; HIV Vaccine, and a final article addressing the cure of HIV/AIDS.

About the Authors

Michael Saag Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, UAB Center for AIDS Research, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA

