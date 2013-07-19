Updates in Geriatric Nephrology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 29-3
1st Edition
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine features expert clinical reviews on Renal Disease in Older Adults which includes current information on topics such as Anatomic/ Physiological Changes with Aging, Acute Kidney Injury in Older Adults, Electrolyte Problems in Older Adults, Glomerular Disease in Older Adults, Hypertension in Older Adults, Chronic Kidney Disease in Older Adults, End-stage Renal Disease in Older Adults, Decision Making in the Older Adult Patient with Advanced Kidney Disease, Obstructive Uropathy in Older Adults, Drug Dosing, Transplantation in Older Adults, and Slowing the Aging Process.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 19th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186230
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323186049
Edgar Lerma Author
EDGAR V. LERMA, MD, FACP, FASN, FPSN (Hon) Clinical Professor of Medicine Section of Nephrology University of Illinois at Chicago; College of Medicine/ Advocate Christ Medical Center Oak Lawn, IL. Dr. Lerma edited the 4th edition of Nephrology Secrets
Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Section of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, University of Illinois and Chicago College of Medicine; Associates in Nephrology, S.C., Chicago, Illinois
Mitchell Rosner Author
University of Virginia Health System