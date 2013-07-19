Updates in Geriatric Nephrology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 29-3

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine features expert clinical reviews on Renal Disease in Older Adults which includes current information on topics such as Anatomic/ Physiological Changes with Aging, Acute Kidney Injury in Older Adults, Electrolyte Problems in Older Adults, Glomerular Disease in Older Adults, Hypertension in Older Adults, Chronic Kidney Disease in Older Adults, End-stage Renal Disease in Older Adults, Decision Making in the Older Adult Patient with Advanced Kidney Disease, Obstructive Uropathy in Older Adults, Drug Dosing, Transplantation in Older Adults, and Slowing the Aging Process.