Updates in Geriatric Nephrology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323186049, 9780323186230

Updates in Geriatric Nephrology, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 29-3

1st Edition

Authors: Edgar Lerma Mitchell Rosner
eBook ISBN: 9780323186230
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186049
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th July 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine features expert clinical reviews on Renal Disease in Older Adults which includes current information on topics such as Anatomic/ Physiological Changes with Aging, Acute Kidney Injury in Older Adults, Electrolyte Problems in Older Adults, Glomerular Disease in Older Adults, Hypertension in Older Adults, Chronic Kidney Disease in Older Adults, End-stage Renal Disease in Older Adults, Decision Making in the Older Adult Patient with Advanced Kidney Disease, Obstructive Uropathy in Older Adults, Drug Dosing, Transplantation in Older Adults, and Slowing the Aging Process.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323186230
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323186049

About the Authors

Edgar Lerma Author

EDGAR V. LERMA, MD, FACP, FASN, FPSN (Hon) Clinical Professor of Medicine Section of Nephrology University of Illinois at Chicago; College of Medicine/ Advocate Christ Medical Center Oak Lawn, IL. Dr. Lerma edited the 4th edition of Nephrology Secrets

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine, Section of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, University of Illinois and Chicago College of Medicine; Associates in Nephrology, S.C., Chicago, Illinois

Mitchell Rosner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Virginia Health System

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.