Update on Ruminant Ultrasound, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416696, 9780323416702

Update on Ruminant Ultrasound, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Authors: Sébastien Buczinski
eBook ISBN: 9780323416702
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416696
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th March 2016
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice focuses on Ruminant Ultrasound. Article topics include: On-farm use of ultrasound for assessment of bovine respiratory disease, Echocardiography for the assessment of congenital heart defects in calves, Ultrasonography of the tympanic bulla and otitis media, Ultrasonography of the central nervous system and ultrasound guided CSF tap, Ultrasonographic examination of the abdomen of calves, Ascites in cattle: ultrasonographic findings and diagnosis, Ultrasonographic doppler use for reproduction management in heifers and cows, Ultrasound use for body condition and carcass quality assessment in cattle and lambs, and more!

About the Authors

Sébastien Buczinski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Montreal

