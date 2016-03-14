Update on Ruminant Ultrasound, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 32-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice focuses on Ruminant Ultrasound. Article topics include: On-farm use of ultrasound for assessment of bovine respiratory disease, Echocardiography for the assessment of congenital heart defects in calves, Ultrasonography of the tympanic bulla and otitis media, Ultrasonography of the central nervous system and ultrasound guided CSF tap, Ultrasonographic examination of the abdomen of calves, Ascites in cattle: ultrasonographic findings and diagnosis, Ultrasonographic doppler use for reproduction management in heifers and cows, Ultrasound use for body condition and carcass quality assessment in cattle and lambs, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 14th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323416702
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323416696
About the Authors
Sébastien Buczinski Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Montreal