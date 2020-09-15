Update on Emerging Treatments for Migraine, Volume 255
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The role of cortical spreading depression as novel targets for migraine therapeutics
Shih-Pin Chen
2. Targeting 5-HT1B/D and 5-HT1F receptors for acute migraine treatment
Fu-Chi Yang
3. Electrophysiological basis for antiepileptic drugs in migraine prevention
Kuan-Lin Lai
4. Update in migraine preventive treatment
Tzu-Chou Huang
5. Targeting migraine treatment with neuroimaging -is there an imaging biomarker for migraine?
Kuan-Po Peng
6. Migraine genetics - from genetic studies to translational insights
Zameel Cader
7. A new era of migraine - the role of CGRP in the trigeminovascular system
Jr-Wei Wu
8. Update on noninvasive neuromodulation for migraine treatment (1) - TMS/tDCS
Chi-ieong Lau
9. Update on noninvasive neuromodulation for migraine treatment (2) - vagus nerve stimulation
Jean Schoenen
10. Botulinum toxins for the prevention of migraine
Yen-Feng Wang
11. Treating migraine medication overuse - when the cure is the cause of the pain
Chi-ieong Lau
12. Managing migraine in pregnancy and breastfeeding
Stephen D. Silberstein
13. Insights into pathophysiology and treatment of visual snow
Christoph Schankin
14. Anti-CGRP monoclonal antibodies as new therapies for migraine prevention - pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic insights
Chia-Chun Chiang
15. Therapeutic role of melatonin in migraine prophylaxis - is there a link between sleep and migraine?
Min Kyung Chu
Description
Update on Emerging Treatments for Migraine Volume 255, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series
- Updated release includes the latest information on Update on Emerging Treatments for Migraine
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Cognitive Neuroscience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 15th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211083