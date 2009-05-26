Update on Ankle Arthritis, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705317

Update on Ankle Arthritis, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 26-2

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Catanzariti Robert Mendicino
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705317
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th May 2009
Page Count: 240
Guest Editors Alan Catanzariti and Robert Mendicino have assembled an informative collection of topics on current ankle arthritis techniques, including: "Supramalleolar Osteotomies", "Tibiotalocalcaneal arthrodesis", "Ankle cartilage", "Preliminary report comparing pre vs. post-op ankle distraction MRIs" and more!

Alan Catanzariti Author

Foot and Ankle Institute of Western Pennsylvania

Robert Mendicino Author

