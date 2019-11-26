Update of Today's Facial Skin Rejuvenation Technology, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323695961, 9780323695978

Update of Today's Facial Skin Rejuvenation Technology, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Editors: Richard D. Gentile
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323695961
eBook ISBN: 9780323695978
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Richard D. Gentile, explores today’s facial skin rejuvenation technology. Articles in this issue include: Microneedling Options for Skin Rejuvenation Including Non-Temperature Controlled Fractional Microneedle Radiofrequency Treatment; Skin Rejuvenation by Temperature Controlled Bi-Polar Fractional Microneedle Radiofrequency Treatment; New Developments for Fractional CO2 Resurfacing for Skin Rejuvenation and Scar Reduction; Broad Band Light and Skin Rejuvenation; Non-Ablative and Hybrid Fractional Laser Skin Rejuvenation; Chemexfoliation Through the Ages; Prescription Skin Care Products and Skin Rejuvenation; Plasma Energy Skin Rejuvenation; A Pulsed Technique for Helium Plasma Energy Skin Resurfacing; PICO Pulsed Lasers and Skin Rejuvenation; New Frontiers in Skin Rejuvenation Including Biologics; Pre- and Post-Operative Care for Interventional Skin Rejuvenation; Easy PRF for Post Resurfacing and Microneedle Therapy; and Photodynamic Therapy.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
26th November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323695961
eBook ISBN:
9780323695978

About the Editors

Richard D. Gentile Editor

