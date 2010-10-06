Update of Dental Local Anesthesia, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 54-4
Authors: Paul Moore Elliot Hersh Sean Boynes
The general dentist will find a wealth of current information on anesthesia and analgesia. Articles include local anesthetic pharmacology and toxicology, local anesthetic agents, effective mandibular infiltration, reversal of local anesthesia, allergic reactions to dental anesthetic formulations, methemoglobinemia and dental anesthetics, ocular complications, vasoconstrictors, local anesthesia and the oral hygienist, paresthesia in dentistry, efficacy of articaine formulations, pregnancy and dental local anesthesia, and much more!
