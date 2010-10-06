Update of Dental Local Anesthesia, An Issue of Dental Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724417

Update of Dental Local Anesthesia, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 54-4

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Moore Elliot Hersh Sean Boynes
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724417
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th October 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The general dentist will find a wealth of current information on anesthesia and analgesia. Articles include local anesthetic pharmacology and toxicology, local anesthetic agents, effective mandibular infiltration, reversal of local anesthesia, allergic reactions to dental anesthetic formulations, methemoglobinemia and dental anesthetics, ocular complications, vasoconstrictors, local anesthesia and the oral hygienist, paresthesia in dentistry, efficacy of articaine formulations, pregnancy and dental local anesthesia, and much more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724417

About the Authors

Paul Moore Author

Elliot Hersh Author

Sean Boynes Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.