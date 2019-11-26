Update in Immunotherapy for Aeroallergens, Foods, and Venoms, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323718547, 9780323718554

Update in Immunotherapy for Aeroallergens, Foods, and Venoms, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 40-1

1st Edition

Editors: Linda Coz Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323718547
eBook ISBN: 9780323718554
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Linda S. Cox and Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn, is devoted to Immunotherapy for Aeroallergens, Foods, and Venoms. Articles in this issue include: Mechanism of Immunotherapy: Focus SCIT and SLIT; Subcutaneous Immunotherapy Safety: Incidence per surveys and risk factors; Sublingual Immunotherapy for Other Indications: Venom large local, latex, atopic dermatitis and food; Questions and Controversies regarding venom immunotherapy; Socioeconomics or Comparative Effectiveness of Immunotherapy; Risk Reduction in Peanut Immunotherapy; Food OIT with Adjuvants; Peanut OIT: State of the art; Evolution of Immune Responses in Food Immunotherapy; Safety of Food Oral Immunotherapy: What we know and what we need to learn; Novel Vaccines for Food Allergy; IgG and IgE in Food Allergy - What’s the connection?; and Sublingual and Patch Immunotherapy for Food Allergy.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
26th November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323718547
eBook ISBN:
9780323718554

About the Editors

Linda Coz

Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Allergy and Immunology, Mount Sinai Hospital

