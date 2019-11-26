Update in Immunotherapy for Aeroallergens, Foods, and Venoms, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 40-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Linda S. Cox and Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn, is devoted to Immunotherapy for Aeroallergens, Foods, and Venoms. Articles in this issue include: Mechanism of Immunotherapy: Focus SCIT and SLIT; Subcutaneous Immunotherapy Safety: Incidence per surveys and risk factors; Sublingual Immunotherapy for Other Indications: Venom large local, latex, atopic dermatitis and food; Questions and Controversies regarding venom immunotherapy; Socioeconomics or Comparative Effectiveness of Immunotherapy; Risk Reduction in Peanut Immunotherapy; Food OIT with Adjuvants; Peanut OIT: State of the art; Evolution of Immune Responses in Food Immunotherapy; Safety of Food Oral Immunotherapy: What we know and what we need to learn; Novel Vaccines for Food Allergy; IgG and IgE in Food Allergy - What’s the connection?; and Sublingual and Patch Immunotherapy for Food Allergy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 26th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323718547
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323718554
About the Editors
Linda Coz
Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Allergy and Immunology, Mount Sinai Hospital