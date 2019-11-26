Update in Immunotherapy for Aeroallergens, Foods, and Venoms, An Issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics of North America, Volume 40-1

This issue of Immunology and Allergy Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Linda S. Cox and Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn, is devoted to Immunotherapy for Aeroallergens, Foods, and Venoms. Articles in this issue include: Mechanism of Immunotherapy: Focus SCIT and SLIT; Subcutaneous Immunotherapy Safety: Incidence per surveys and risk factors; Sublingual Immunotherapy for Other Indications: Venom large local, latex, atopic dermatitis and food; Questions and Controversies regarding venom immunotherapy; Socioeconomics or Comparative Effectiveness of Immunotherapy; Risk Reduction in Peanut Immunotherapy; Food OIT with Adjuvants; Peanut OIT: State of the art; Evolution of Immune Responses in Food Immunotherapy; Safety of Food Oral Immunotherapy: What we know and what we need to learn; Novel Vaccines for Food Allergy; IgG and IgE in Food Allergy - What’s the connection?; and Sublingual and Patch Immunotherapy for Food Allergy.