Update in Hospital Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323757225

Update in Hospital Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-4

1st Edition

Editors: Andrew Dunn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323757225
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Andrew Dunn, is an Update in Hospital Medicine. Articles in this issue include: Sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock, Pneumonia, Acute congestive heart failure, Acute exacerbation of COPD, Acute manifestations of alcohol use disorder, Opioid use disorder, Acute Venous Thromboembolism, Acute liver Injury / Decompensated cirrhosis, Hospital-acquired infections, Peri-operative management of anticoagulation, Teamwork essentials for the hospitalist, Teaching at the bedside, and more.

Andrew Dunn Editor

Mount Sinai Hospital

