Update in Hospital Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-4
1st Edition
Editors: Andrew Dunn
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323757225
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2020
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Andrew Dunn, is an Update in Hospital Medicine. Articles in this issue include: Sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock, Pneumonia, Acute congestive heart failure, Acute exacerbation of COPD, Acute manifestations of alcohol use disorder, Opioid use disorder, Acute Venous Thromboembolism, Acute liver Injury / Decompensated cirrhosis, Hospital-acquired infections, Peri-operative management of anticoagulation, Teamwork essentials for the hospitalist, Teaching at the bedside, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323757225
About the Editors
Andrew Dunn Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai Hospital
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.