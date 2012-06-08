Update in Gynecologic Oncology, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 39-2
1st Edition
Authors: Carolyn Muller
eBook ISBN: 9781455744206
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739011
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th June 2012
Description
This issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics provides an update in Gynecologic Oncology. Vulvar/Vaginal, cervical, uterine, and ovarian cancer are all covered, along with early detection and screening, and genetics and hereditary risk. There is also an article on trends in cancer care in North America, which discusses cancer care and cost and sustainability as well as practice evloution.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 8th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455744206
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455739011
About the Authors
Carolyn Muller Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Division Chief, Gynecologic Oncology, Judy Dirks Putman Endowed Professor in Gynecologic Cancer Care, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center, lbuquerque, NM
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.