Update in Dermatopathology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748976, 9781455747177

Update in Dermatopathology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 30-4

1st Edition

Authors: Tammie Ferringer
eBook ISBN: 9781455747177
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748976
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue covers the scope of dermatopathology, with articles including Advances in Molecular Diagnostics, Melanoma Staging, IHC in Dermatopathology, and New Directions in the field. The issue is rounded out with coverage of Dermatopathology Eduction and Dermatopathology and the Law.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747177
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455748976

About the Authors

Tammie Ferringer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Geisinger Medical Laboratories, Danville, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.