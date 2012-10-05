Update in Dermatopathology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 30-4
1st Edition
Authors: Tammie Ferringer
eBook ISBN: 9781455747177
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748976
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue covers the scope of dermatopathology, with articles including Advances in Molecular Diagnostics, Melanoma Staging, IHC in Dermatopathology, and New Directions in the field. The issue is rounded out with coverage of Dermatopathology Eduction and Dermatopathology and the Law.
About the Authors
Tammie Ferringer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Geisinger Medical Laboratories, Danville, PA
