Update in Cancer Screening, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323789530

Update in Cancer Screening, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-6

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Smith Kevin Oeffinger
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323789530
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Robert A. Smith and Dr. Kevin Oeffinger, is devoted to Cancer Screening and Prevention. Articles in this important issue cover the development of cancer screening guidelines, implementing cancer screening in the clinical setting, and screening for colorectal, lung, cervical, prostate, skin, and ovarian cancer.

About the Editors

Robert Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Vice-President, Cancer Screening Director, American Cancer Society Center for Cancer Screening Cancer Control Department American Cancer Society Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, Emory University Rollins School of Public Health Honorary Professor, the Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine, Barts & The London School of Medicine & Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London

Kevin Oeffinger

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke Cancer Institute (DCI) Director, DCI Center for Onco-Primary Care Director, DCI Supportive Care and Survivorship Center Professor of Medicine Division of Medical Oncology Department of Medicine Duke University Medical Center Durham, NC

