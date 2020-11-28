Update in Cancer Screening, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-6
1st Edition
This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Robert A. Smith and Dr. Kevin Oeffinger, is devoted to Cancer Screening and Prevention. Articles in this important issue cover the development of cancer screening guidelines, implementing cancer screening in the clinical setting, and screening for colorectal, lung, cervical, prostate, skin, and ovarian cancer.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323789530
About the Editors
Robert Smith
Senior Vice-President, Cancer Screening Director, American Cancer Society Center for Cancer Screening Cancer Control Department American Cancer Society Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology, Emory University Rollins School of Public Health Honorary Professor, the Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine, Barts & The London School of Medicine & Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London
Kevin Oeffinger
Duke Cancer Institute (DCI) Director, DCI Center for Onco-Primary Care Director, DCI Supportive Care and Survivorship Center Professor of Medicine Division of Medical Oncology Department of Medicine Duke University Medical Center Durham, NC
