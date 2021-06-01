Upconversion Nanophosphors
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Phosphor: An introduction
2. What is upconversion process in nano phosphor: Basic Concepts and mechanism
3. Synthesis methods for rare earth doped upconversion phosphors
4. Synthesis methods for upconverting organic phosphors
5. Characterization techniques for inorganic and organic upconverting nanophosphors
6. Oxide based Upconversion nanophosphors: Synthesis, Characterization and Applications
7. Synthesis, Characterization and Applications of aluminate based upconversion nanophosphor
8. Synthesis and Characterization of upconversion luminescence of Silicates based phosphor
9. Synthesis and Characterization of rare earth doped perovskite upconversion nanophosphors
10. Ceramic based upconversion phosphors
11. Organic complexes as upconversion phosphors
12. Tunning and optimization of upconversion phosphors
13. Advances in highly rare earth doped upconversion nanoparticles
14. Upconversion luminescence and optical thermometry of Er3+ doped sensitizer phosphors
15. Ultraviolet C upconversion fluorescence of trivalent erbium doped phosphor
16. Ultraviolet phototoxicity of upconversion nanoparticles
17. Quantum efficiency of up-conversion in micron and nano sized particles
18. Application of upconversion phosphors in optoelectronic applications
19. Upconversion nanoparticles for sensing applications
20. Upconversion luminescence nanomaterials for biomedical applications
21. Upconversion nanophosphors for various therapeutic applications
22. Biosafety measures for upconversion nanophosphors
Description
Upconversion phosphor materials have attracted the interest of researchers due to their multipurpose applications. Lanthanide-doped upconversion nanoparticles are the most common and have been recently developed as a new generation of luminescent probes, possessing considerable merits which organic dyes and quantum dots don’t have.
Upconversion Nanophosphorsprovides detailed information about the different lanthanide-based upconversion nanoparticles and their application in different fields. The book focuses on the different kind of upconversion phosphors materials with different synthesis methods, characterization tools, and specific applications in various fields. It will also help solve fundamental and applied problems of inorganic phosphor materials showing upconversion behavior, as well as generate new innovative ideas in the field of application of inorganic phosphor materials.
Upconversion Nanophosphorswill help scientists, engineers, industrial experts, Ph.D. students and master students working in the field of upconversion and materials science to solve fundamental and applied problems in the field of inorganic phosphor materials showing upconversion behavior, as well as to inspire new and innovative ideas in the field of application of inorganic phosphor materials.
Key Features
- Covers synthesis characterizations of upconversion nanophosphors and their applications
- Helps solve fundamental and applied problems in the field of inorganic phosphor materials showing upconversion behavior
- Highlights which classes of upconversion materials are suitable for a specific application
Readership
Scientists, engineers, industrial experts, Ph.D. students and master students in the field of materials science and composites technology. Graduate students in the disciplines of chemistry, physics, materials science, nanoscience and nanotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228425
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sabu Thomas
Dr. Sabu Thomas is a Professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences, as well as the Director of Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He received his Ph.D. in 1987 in Polymer Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, India. He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London, and a member of the American Chemical Society. He has been ranked no.5 in India with regard to the number of publications (most productive scientists). Prof. Thomas’s research group is specialized various areas of polymer research, including polymer blends, fibre filled polymer composites, particulate-filled polymer composites and their morphological characterization, ageing and degradation, pervaporation phenomena, sorption and diffusion, interpenetrating polymer systems, recyclability and reuse of waste plastics and rubbers, elastomer crosslinking, and dual porous nanocomposite scaffolds for tissue engineering. His research group has extensive exchange programs with different industries, research and academic institutions all over the world and is performing collaborative research in various fields. Prof. Thomas has over 1,000 publications and 130 books to his name.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Polymer Science and Engineering, School of Chemical Sciences and Director, Centre for Neuroscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India
Kanchan Upadhyay
Kanchan Upadhyay is Post-Doctoral Fellow for the International & Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. She received her PhD in Chemistry at Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University and in 2015 she received the Got Chhattisgarh young scientist award. Her research interests are analytical chemistry and synthesis & luminescence properties of Phosphors.
Affiliations and Expertise
International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, India
Ranuak Tamrakar
Raunak Tamrakar is an Assistant Professor for the Department of Applied Physics at Bhilai Institute of Technology. He received his PhD in solid state physics at Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University in 2016 and is a lifetime member of the Luminescence Society of India. His main research interests are synthesis and luminescence properties of Phosphors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Physics, Bhilai Institute of Technology, Durg, India
Nandakumar Kalarikkal
Nandakumar Kalarikkal is the Director at the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology as well as the Director & Chair of the School of Pure and Applied Physics at Mahatma Gandhi University in India. He was the keynote speaker at the International Conference on Polymer Processing and Characterization-ICPPC 2017 held at Gdansk University of Technology, Gdansk, Poland in September 2017. His research interests include the syntheses, characterization and applications of various Nanomaterials, LASER-matter interactions, ion irradiation effects on various novel materials, and phase transitions.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pure and Applied Physics, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, India
