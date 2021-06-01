Upconversion Nanophosphors

Upconversion phosphor materials have attracted the interest of researchers due to their multipurpose applications. Lanthanide-doped upconversion nanoparticles are the most common and have been recently developed as a new generation of luminescent probes, possessing considerable merits which organic dyes and quantum dots don’t have.

provides detailed information about the different lanthanide-based upconversion nanoparticles and their application in different fields. The book focuses on the different kind of upconversion phosphors materials with different synthesis methods, characterization tools, and specific applications in various fields. It will also help solve fundamental and applied problems of inorganic phosphor materials showing upconversion behavior, as well as generate new innovative ideas in the field of application of inorganic phosphor materials.

will help scientists, engineers, industrial experts, Ph.D. students and master students working in the field of upconversion and materials science to solve fundamental and applied problems in the field of inorganic phosphor materials showing upconversion behavior, as well as to inspire new and innovative ideas in the field of application of inorganic phosphor materials.