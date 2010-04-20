Up and Running with Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2011 provides a clear path to perfecting the skills of designers and engineers using simulation inside Autodesk Inventor. This book includes modal analysis, stress singularities, and H-P convergence, in addition to the new frame analysis functionality.

The book is divided into three sections: dynamic solution, stress analysis, and frame analysis, with a total of nineteen chapters. The first chapter of each section offers an overview of the topic covered in that section. There is also an overview of the Inventor Simulation interface and its strengths, weaknesses, and workarounds. Furthermore, the book emphasizes the joint creation process and discusses in detail the unique and powerful parametric optimization function.

This book will be a useful learning tool for designers and engineers, and a source for applying simulation for faster production of better products.