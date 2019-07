Up and Running with Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2011

ForewordPrefaceAcknowledgmentsAbout the AuthorHow to Access the Book Exercises Files1. http://www.vdssolutions.co.uk 2. http://vrblog.info 3. http://www.elsevierdirect.com/companions/9780123821027 Chapter 1 The Dynamic Simulation EnvironmentSimulation overviewSimulation – Basic theoryOpen-and closed-loop mechanismsRedundant mechanismsContact propertiesRestitutionFrictionSimulation workflowSimulation user interfaceDynamic simulation browserDynamic simulation graphic windowDynamic simulation panelSimulation playerSimulation settingsMore simulation settingsJointsTypes of jointJoints matrix – a snapshot of joints used throughout the bookProcess of creating jointsRedundant jointsEnvironmental constraintsInput grapherJoint frictionEnvironmental constraints (EC) matrix – A snapshot of environmental constraints used throughout the bookThe process of creating environmental constraintsAnalyzing resultsOutput grapherOutput grapher environmental constraints – Snapshot of tools used throughout the bookProcess of using the specialized tools within the output grapherChapter 2 Design Problem 1 – Size a MotorJoints introduced/covered in this design problemKey features and workflows introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 1JointsEnvironmental constraintsAnalyze resultsChapter 3 Design Problem 2 – Size a JackJoints introduced/covered in this design problemKey features and workflows introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 2Grouping/weldingJointsEnvironmental constraintsAnalyze resultsChapter 4 Design Problem 3 – Size Multiple Actuating JacksJoints introduced/covered in this design problemKey features and workflows introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 3Grouping/weldingRestructure components into subassembliesJointsEnvironmental constraintsAnalyze resultsChapter 5 Design Problem 4 – Advanced Simulation SettingsJoints introduced/covered in this design problemKey features and workflows introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 4JointsEnvironmental constraintsAnalyze resultsChapter 6 Design Problem 5 – Size a SpringJoints introduced/covered in this design problemKey features and workflows introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 5Grouping/weldingJointsEnvironmental constraintsAnalyze resultsChapter 7 Design Problem 6 – Size a SpringJoints introduced/covered in this design problemKey features and workflows introduced in this design problemIntroductionAssumptions/restrictionsWorkflow of design problem 6JointsEnvironmental constraintsAnalyze resultsChapter 8 Design Problem 7 – Simulate a Sprocket ChainJoints introduced/covered in this design problemKey features and workflows introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 7 – stage 2Stage 1 – Devising a process for simulating a sprocket chain mechanismStage 2 – Simulate the sprocket chain mechanismJointsEnvironmental constraintsAnalyze resultsStage 3 – Simulate the complete sprocket and chain mechanismChapter 9 The Stress Analysis EnvironmentThe finite element method (FEM) – an overviewTypes of finite element method (FEM) elementsMethods to enhance finite element method (FEM) resultsH–P convergenceLinear and nonlinear analysisLinear analysisNonlinear analysisStatic analysis – an overviewStress singularitiesModal analysis – an overviewNatural frequencies – Basic theoryPreloaded modesStress analysis workflowStress analysis user interfaceStress analysis browserStress analysis graphic windowStress analysis panelManage tabCreate simulationParametric tableMaterials tabConstraints tabFixed constraintPin constraintFrictionless constraintLoads tabGeneral loadsFace loadsBody loadsContacts tabTypes of contactsThe process of creating contactsPrepare tabManual mesh refinementAutomatic mesh refinement (or automatic convergence)Manual convergenceResult tabAnimateProbeConvergence plotDisplay tabApply uniform scaleColor barShow probe labelsShow maximum and minimum valuesShow boundary conditionsDisplay resultsAdjust displacement displayReport tabGuide tabStress analysis settings tabChapter 10 Design Problem 8 – Motion Load Transfer AnalysisKey features introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 8IdealizationBoundary conditionsRun simulation and analyzeOptimizationChapter 11 Design Problem 9 – Multiple Motion Load TransferKey features introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 9IdealizationBoundary conditionsRun simulation and analyzeChapter 12 Design Problem 10 – Cyclic Symmetry AnalysisKey features introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 10IdealizationBoundary conditionsRun simulation and analyzeOptimizationChapter 13 Design Problem 11 – Weldment AnalysisKey features introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 11IdealizationBoundary conditionsRun simulation and analyzeChapter 14 Design Problem 12 – Assembly Analysis With Built-in WeldsKey features introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 12Part 1 – Chassis design with welds and rhs channel radiiIdealizationBoundary conditionsRun simulation and analyzePart 2 – Chassis design without welds and rhs member radiiIdealizationRerun analysis and analyzeOptimizationChapter 15 Design Problem 13 – Assembly OptimizationKey features introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 13IdealizationBoundary conditionsRun simulation and analyzeOptimizationChapter 16 Design Problem 14 – Modal AnalysisKey features introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 14IdealizationBoundary conditionsRun simulation and analyzeOptimizationChapter 17 The Frame Analysis EnvironmentFrame analysis overviewFrame analysis workflowFrame analysis user interfaceFrame analysis browserFrame analysis graphic windowFrame analysis panelManage tabCreate simulationBeams tabUpdatePropertiesMaterialConstraints tabFixed constraintPinned constraintFloating pinned constraintCustom constraintLoads tabForceContinuous loadMomentMoment (general)Bending momentAxial momentConnections tabBeam releaseCustom nodeRigid linkResult tabBeam detailAnimateDiagramDisplay tabColor barBeam and node labelsDisplay resultsAdjust displacement displayMax and min valuesBoundary conditionsLocal systemsLoad valuesPublish tabReportExportFrame analysis settings tabChapter 18 Design Problem 15 – Frame Analysis Using Content Center StructuresKey features introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 15IdealizationBoundary conditionsRun simulation and analyzeOptimizationChapter 19 Design Problem 16 – Frame Analysis Using Frame Generator StructuresKey features introduced in this design problemIntroductionWorkflow of design problem 16IdealizationBoundary conditionsRun simulation and analyzeIndex