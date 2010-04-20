Up and Running with Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2011
2nd Edition
A Step-by-Step Guide to Engineering Design Solutions
Description
Up and Running with Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2011 provides a clear path to perfecting the skills of designers and engineers using simulation inside Autodesk Inventor. This book includes modal analysis, stress singularities, and H-P convergence, in addition to the new frame analysis functionality.
The book is divided into three sections: dynamic solution, stress analysis, and frame analysis, with a total of nineteen chapters. The first chapter of each section offers an overview of the topic covered in that section. There is also an overview of the Inventor Simulation interface and its strengths, weaknesses, and workarounds. Furthermore, the book emphasizes the joint creation process and discusses in detail the unique and powerful parametric optimization function.
This book will be a useful learning tool for designers and engineers, and a source for applying simulation for faster production of better products.
Key Features
- Get up to speed fast with real-life, step-by-step design problems—3 new to this edition!
- Discover how to convert CAD models to working digital prototypes, enabling you to enhance designs and simulate real-world performance without creating physical prototypes
- Learn all about the frame analysis environment—new to Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2011—and other key features of this powerful software, including modal analysis, assembly stress analysis, parametric optimization analysis, effective joint creation, and more
- Manipulate and experiment with design solutions from the book using datasets provided on the book's companion website (http://www.elsevierdirect.com/v2/companion.jsp?ISBN=9780123821027) and move seamlessly onto tackling your own design challenges with confidence
- New edition features enhanced coverage of key areas, including stress singularities, h-p convergence, curved elements, mechanism redundancies, FEA and simulation theory, with hand calculations, and more
Readership
Design engineers and engineering managers in mechanical, manufacturing, product development and design fields needing to take projects to concept level, including basic strength analysis and validation; Engineering design consultants offering a full design package from concept through to digital prototyping, detailed design and manufacture information. Instructors and students on engineering courses using Inventor
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
About the Author
How to Access the Book Exercises Files
Chapter 1 The Dynamic Simulation Environment
Simulation overview
Simulation – Basic theory
Open-and closed-loop mechanisms
Redundant mechanisms
Contact properties
Restitution
Friction
Simulation workflow
Simulation user interface
Dynamic simulation browser
Dynamic simulation graphic window
Dynamic simulation panel
Simulation player
Simulation settings
More simulation settings
Joints
Types of joint
Joints matrix – a snapshot of joints used throughout the book
Process of creating joints
Redundant joints
Environmental constraints
Input grapher
Joint friction
Environmental constraints (EC) matrix – A snapshot of environmental constraints used throughout the book
The process of creating environmental constraints
Analyzing results
Output grapher
Output grapher environmental constraints – Snapshot of tools used throughout the book
Process of using the specialized tools within the output grapher
Chapter 2 Design Problem 1 – Size a Motor
Joints introduced/covered in this design problem
Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 1
Joints
Environmental constraints
Analyze results
Chapter 3 Design Problem 2 – Size a Jack
Joints introduced/covered in this design problem
Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 2
Grouping/welding
Joints
Environmental constraints
Analyze results
Chapter 4 Design Problem 3 – Size Multiple Actuating Jacks
Joints introduced/covered in this design problem
Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 3
Grouping/welding
Restructure components into subassemblies
Joints
Environmental constraints
Analyze results
Chapter 5 Design Problem 4 – Advanced Simulation Settings
Joints introduced/covered in this design problem
Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 4
Joints
Environmental constraints
Analyze results
Chapter 6 Design Problem 5 – Size a Spring
Joints introduced/covered in this design problem
Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 5
Grouping/welding
Joints
Environmental constraints
Analyze results
Chapter 7 Design Problem 6 – Size a Spring
Joints introduced/covered in this design problem
Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Assumptions/restrictions
Workflow of design problem 6
Joints
Environmental constraints
Analyze results
Chapter 8 Design Problem 7 – Simulate a Sprocket Chain
Joints introduced/covered in this design problem
Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 7 – stage 2
Stage 1 – Devising a process for simulating a sprocket chain mechanism
Stage 2 – Simulate the sprocket chain mechanism
Joints
Environmental constraints
Analyze results
Stage 3 – Simulate the complete sprocket and chain mechanism
Chapter 9 The Stress Analysis Environment
The finite element method (FEM) – an overview
Types of finite element method (FEM) elements
Methods to enhance finite element method (FEM) results
H–P convergence
Linear and nonlinear analysis
Linear analysis
Nonlinear analysis
Static analysis – an overview
Stress singularities
Modal analysis – an overview
Natural frequencies – Basic theory
Preloaded modes
Stress analysis workflow
Stress analysis user interface
Stress analysis browser
Stress analysis graphic window
Stress analysis panel
Manage tab
Create simulation
Parametric table
Materials tab
Constraints tab
Fixed constraint
Pin constraint
Frictionless constraint
Loads tab
General loads
Face loads
Body loads
Contacts tab
Types of contacts
The process of creating contacts
Prepare tab
Manual mesh refinement
Automatic mesh refinement (or automatic convergence)
Manual convergence
Result tab
Animate
Probe
Convergence plot
Display tab
Apply uniform scale
Color bar
Show probe labels
Show maximum and minimum values
Show boundary conditions
Display results
Adjust displacement display
Report tab
Guide tab
Stress analysis settings tab
Chapter 10 Design Problem 8 – Motion Load Transfer Analysis
Key features introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 8
Idealization
Boundary conditions
Run simulation and analyze
Optimization
Chapter 11 Design Problem 9 – Multiple Motion Load Transfer
Key features introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 9
Idealization
Boundary conditions
Run simulation and analyze
Chapter 12 Design Problem 10 – Cyclic Symmetry Analysis
Key features introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 10
Idealization
Boundary conditions
Run simulation and analyze
Optimization
Chapter 13 Design Problem 11 – Weldment Analysis
Key features introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 11
Idealization
Boundary conditions
Run simulation and analyze
Chapter 14 Design Problem 12 – Assembly Analysis With Built-in Welds
Key features introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 12
Part 1 – Chassis design with welds and rhs channel radii
Idealization
Boundary conditions
Run simulation and analyze
Part 2 – Chassis design without welds and rhs member radii
Idealization
Rerun analysis and analyze
Optimization
Chapter 15 Design Problem 13 – Assembly Optimization
Key features introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 13
Idealization
Boundary conditions
Run simulation and analyze
Optimization
Chapter 16 Design Problem 14 – Modal Analysis
Key features introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 14
Idealization
Boundary conditions
Run simulation and analyze
Optimization
Chapter 17 The Frame Analysis Environment
Frame analysis overview
Frame analysis workflow
Frame analysis user interface
Frame analysis browser
Frame analysis graphic window
Frame analysis panel
Manage tab
Create simulation
Beams tab
Update
Properties
Material
Constraints tab
Fixed constraint
Pinned constraint
Floating pinned constraint
Custom constraint
Loads tab
Force
Continuous load
Moment
Moment (general)
Bending moment
Axial moment
Connections tab
Beam release
Custom node
Rigid link
Result tab
Beam detail
Animate
Diagram
Display tab
Color bar
Beam and node labels
Display results
Adjust displacement display
Max and min values
Boundary conditions
Local systems
Load values
Publish tab
Report
Export
Frame analysis settings tab
Chapter 18 Design Problem 15 – Frame Analysis Using Content Center Structures
Key features introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 15
Idealization
Boundary conditions
Run simulation and analyze
Optimization
Chapter 19 Design Problem 16 – Frame Analysis Using Frame Generator Structures
Key features introduced in this design problem
Introduction
Workflow of design problem 16
Idealization
Boundary conditions
Run simulation and analyze
Index
About the Author
Wasim Younis
Wasim Younis is an Autodesk Simulation consultant with over 15 years' experience in the manufacturing sector and Director of VDS Solutions (www.vdssolutions.co.uk), a leading Autodesk Inventor Simulation training, support and consultancy provider. He is well known within Autodesk Inventor Simulation community worldwide and is a regular contributor of Simulation tips, tricks and articles to Experience Manufacturing, the magazine dedicated to Autodesk Inventor users.
Affiliations and Expertise
Autodesk Simulation consultant and Director of VDS Solutions, Burnley, UK