Up and Running with Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2011 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123821027, 9780123821034

Up and Running with Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2011

2nd Edition

A Step-by-Step Guide to Engineering Design Solutions

Authors: Wasim Younis
eBook ISBN: 9780123821034
Paperback ISBN: 9780123821027
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th April 2010
Page Count: 464
Description

Up and Running with Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2011 provides a clear path to perfecting the skills of designers and engineers using simulation inside Autodesk Inventor. This book includes modal analysis, stress singularities, and H-P convergence, in addition to the new frame analysis functionality.

The book is divided into three sections: dynamic solution, stress analysis, and frame analysis, with a total of nineteen chapters. The first chapter of each section offers an overview of the topic covered in that section. There is also an overview of the Inventor Simulation interface and its strengths, weaknesses, and workarounds. Furthermore, the book emphasizes the joint creation process and discusses in detail the unique and powerful parametric optimization function.

This book will be a useful learning tool for designers and engineers, and a source for applying simulation for faster production of better products.

Key Features

  • Get up to speed fast with real-life, step-by-step design problems—3 new to this edition!
  • Discover how to convert CAD models to working digital prototypes, enabling you to enhance designs and simulate real-world performance without creating physical prototypes
  • Learn all about the frame analysis environment—new to Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2011—and other key features of this powerful software, including modal analysis, assembly stress analysis, parametric optimization analysis, effective joint creation, and more
  • Manipulate and experiment with design solutions from the book using datasets provided on the book's companion website (http://www.elsevierdirect.com/v2/companion.jsp?ISBN=9780123821027) and move seamlessly onto tackling your own design challenges with confidence
  • New edition features enhanced coverage of key areas, including stress singularities, h-p convergence, curved elements, mechanism redundancies, FEA and simulation theory, with hand calculations, and more

Readership

Design engineers and engineering managers in mechanical, manufacturing, product development and design fields needing to take projects to concept level, including basic strength analysis and validation; Engineering design consultants offering a full design package from concept through to digital prototyping, detailed design and manufacture information. Instructors and students on engineering courses using Inventor

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

About the Author

How to Access the Book Exercises Files

1. http://www.vdssolutions.co.uk

2. http://vrblog.info

3. http://www.elsevierdirect.com/companions/9780123821027

Chapter 1 The Dynamic Simulation Environment

Simulation overview

Simulation – Basic theory

Open-and closed-loop mechanisms

Redundant mechanisms

Contact properties

Restitution

Friction

Simulation workflow

Simulation user interface

Dynamic simulation browser

Dynamic simulation graphic window

Dynamic simulation panel

Simulation player

Simulation settings

More simulation settings

Joints

Types of joint

Joints matrix – a snapshot of joints used throughout the book

Process of creating joints

Redundant joints

Environmental constraints

Input grapher

Joint friction

Environmental constraints (EC) matrix – A snapshot of environmental constraints used throughout the book

The process of creating environmental constraints

Analyzing results

Output grapher

Output grapher environmental constraints – Snapshot of tools used throughout the book

Process of using the specialized tools within the output grapher

Chapter 2 Design Problem 1 – Size a Motor

Joints introduced/covered in this design problem

Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 1

Joints

Environmental constraints

Analyze results

Chapter 3 Design Problem 2 – Size a Jack

Joints introduced/covered in this design problem

Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 2

Grouping/welding

Joints

Environmental constraints

Analyze results

Chapter 4 Design Problem 3 – Size Multiple Actuating Jacks

Joints introduced/covered in this design problem

Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 3

Grouping/welding

Restructure components into subassemblies

Joints

Environmental constraints

Analyze results

Chapter 5 Design Problem 4 – Advanced Simulation Settings

Joints introduced/covered in this design problem

Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 4

Joints

Environmental constraints

Analyze results

Chapter 6 Design Problem 5 – Size a Spring

Joints introduced/covered in this design problem

Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 5

Grouping/welding

Joints

Environmental constraints

Analyze results

Chapter 7 Design Problem 6 – Size a Spring

Joints introduced/covered in this design problem

Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Assumptions/restrictions

Workflow of design problem 6

Joints

Environmental constraints

Analyze results

Chapter 8 Design Problem 7 – Simulate a Sprocket Chain

Joints introduced/covered in this design problem

Key features and workflows introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 7 – stage 2

Stage 1 – Devising a process for simulating a sprocket chain mechanism

Stage 2 – Simulate the sprocket chain mechanism

Joints

Environmental constraints

Analyze results

Stage 3 – Simulate the complete sprocket and chain mechanism

Chapter 9 The Stress Analysis Environment

The finite element method (FEM) – an overview

Types of finite element method (FEM) elements

Methods to enhance finite element method (FEM) results

H–P convergence

Linear and nonlinear analysis

Linear analysis

Nonlinear analysis

Static analysis – an overview

Stress singularities

Modal analysis – an overview

Natural frequencies – Basic theory

Preloaded modes

Stress analysis workflow

Stress analysis user interface

Stress analysis browser

Stress analysis graphic window

Stress analysis panel

Manage tab

Create simulation

Parametric table

Materials tab

Constraints tab

Fixed constraint

Pin constraint

Frictionless constraint

Loads tab

General loads

Face loads

Body loads

Contacts tab

Types of contacts

The process of creating contacts

Prepare tab

Manual mesh refinement

Automatic mesh refinement (or automatic convergence)

Manual convergence

Result tab

Animate

Probe

Convergence plot

Display tab

Apply uniform scale

Color bar

Show probe labels

Show maximum and minimum values

Show boundary conditions

Display results

Adjust displacement display

Report tab

Guide tab

Stress analysis settings tab

Chapter 10 Design Problem 8 – Motion Load Transfer Analysis

Key features introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 8

Idealization

Boundary conditions

Run simulation and analyze

Optimization

Chapter 11 Design Problem 9 – Multiple Motion Load Transfer

Key features introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 9

Idealization

Boundary conditions

Run simulation and analyze

Chapter 12 Design Problem 10 – Cyclic Symmetry Analysis

Key features introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 10

Idealization

Boundary conditions

Run simulation and analyze

Optimization

Chapter 13 Design Problem 11 – Weldment Analysis

Key features introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 11

Idealization

Boundary conditions

Run simulation and analyze

Chapter 14 Design Problem 12 – Assembly Analysis With Built-in Welds

Key features introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 12

Part 1 – Chassis design with welds and rhs channel radii

Idealization

Boundary conditions

Run simulation and analyze

Part 2 – Chassis design without welds and rhs member radii

Idealization

Rerun analysis and analyze

Optimization

Chapter 15 Design Problem 13 – Assembly Optimization

Key features introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 13

Idealization

Boundary conditions

Run simulation and analyze

Optimization

Chapter 16 Design Problem 14 – Modal Analysis

Key features introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 14

Idealization

Boundary conditions

Run simulation and analyze

Optimization

Chapter 17 The Frame Analysis Environment

Frame analysis overview

Frame analysis workflow

Frame analysis user interface

Frame analysis browser

Frame analysis graphic window

Frame analysis panel

Manage tab

Create simulation

Beams tab

Update

Properties

Material

Constraints tab

Fixed constraint

Pinned constraint

Floating pinned constraint

Custom constraint

Loads tab

Force

Continuous load

Moment

Moment (general)

Bending moment

Axial moment

Connections tab

Beam release

Custom node

Rigid link

Result tab

Beam detail

Animate

Diagram

Display tab

Color bar

Beam and node labels

Display results

Adjust displacement display

Max and min values

Boundary conditions

Local systems

Load values

Publish tab

Report

Export

Frame analysis settings tab

Chapter 18 Design Problem 15 – Frame Analysis Using Content Center Structures

Key features introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 15

Idealization

Boundary conditions

Run simulation and analyze

Optimization

Chapter 19 Design Problem 16 – Frame Analysis Using Frame Generator Structures

Key features introduced in this design problem

Introduction

Workflow of design problem 16

Idealization

Boundary conditions

Run simulation and analyze

Index






About the Author

Wasim Younis

Wasim Younis is an Autodesk Simulation consultant with over 15 years' experience in the manufacturing sector and Director of VDS Solutions (www.vdssolutions.co.uk), a leading Autodesk Inventor Simulation training, support and consultancy provider. He is well known within Autodesk Inventor Simulation community worldwide and is a regular contributor of Simulation tips, tricks and articles to Experience Manufacturing, the magazine dedicated to Autodesk Inventor users.

Affiliations and Expertise

Autodesk Simulation consultant and Director of VDS Solutions, Burnley, UK

Ratings and Reviews

