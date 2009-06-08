Inventor Simulation is an essential part of the Autodesk Digital Prototyping process. It allows engineers and designers to explore and test components and products virtually, visualizing and simulating real-world performance.

Up and Running with Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2010 is dedicated to the requirements of Inventor users who need to quickly learn or refresh their skills, and apply the dynamic simulation, assembly analysis and optimization capabilities of Inventor Simulation 2010.