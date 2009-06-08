Up and Running with Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2010
1st Edition
A Step-by-Step Guide to Engineering Design Solutions
Description
Inventor Simulation is an essential part of the Autodesk Digital Prototyping process. It allows engineers and designers to explore and test components and products virtually, visualizing and simulating real-world performance.
Up and Running with Autodesk Inventor Simulation 2010 is dedicated to the requirements of Inventor users who need to quickly learn or refresh their skills, and apply the dynamic simulation, assembly analysis and optimization capabilities of Inventor Simulation 2010.
Key Features
- Step-by-step approach gets you up and running fast
- Discover how to convert CAD models to working digital prototypes, enabling you to enhance designs, reduce over design, failure, and the need to create physical prototypes
- Extensive real-world design problems explore all the new and key features of the 2010 software, including assembly stress analysis; parametric optimization analysis; creating joints effectively; avoiding redundant joints; unknown force; logic conditions; and more…
- Tips and guidance you to tackle your own design challenges with confidence
Readership
Engineers involved with mechanical, product, manufacturing and design engineering
Table of Contents
- An Introduction to Inventor Simulation
- Design Problem 1 - 90 Degree M16 Bolt Removal Tool
- Design Problem 2 - New Mechanism Design for Existing Bridge
- Design Problem 3 - New Mechanism Design for Transporter Ramp
- Design Problem 4 - Racing Car Engine Connecting Rod
- Design Problem 5 - Agricultural Spring Mechanism Design
- Design Problem 6 - Rotary Compressor Design
- Design Problem 7 - High Speed Bottle Transfer Unit
- An Overview of Part and Assembly Stress Analysis
- Design Problem 8 - Structural Validation of Mounting Lugs
- Design Problem 9 - Structural Validation of Connecting Rod
- Design Problem 10 - Industrial Centrifugal Fans
- Design Problem 11 - Structural Design of Moving Bridge
- Design Problem 12 - Structural Validation of Trailer Chassis
- Design Problem 13 - Structural Optimization of a Lifting Mechanism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2009
- Published:
- 8th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080959146
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856176941
About the Author
Wasim Younis
Wasim Younis is an Autodesk Simulation consultant with over 15 years' experience in the manufacturing sector and Director of VDS Solutions (www.vdssolutions.co.uk), a leading Autodesk Inventor Simulation training, support and consultancy provider. He is well known within Autodesk Inventor Simulation community worldwide and is a regular contributor of Simulation tips, tricks and articles to Experience Manufacturing, the magazine dedicated to Autodesk Inventor users.
Affiliations and Expertise
Autodesk Simulation consultant and Director of VDS Solutions, Burnley, UK
Reviews
"The author is director of a company that provides training, support, and consulting for Autodesk Inventor. He writes that his intent is to address what he has seen as an apparent lack of confidence among users of the software to apply it fully. His text demonstrates the capabilities of the software through step-by-step explanation of how it was applied to various design problems. The author presents much of his information in the forms of flow charts, lists, screen grabs, and tables."--Mechanical Engineering Magazine