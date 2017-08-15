Up and Running with AutoCAD 2018 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128141106, 9780128141113

Up and Running with AutoCAD 2018

1st Edition

2D Drafting and Design

Authors: Elliot Gindis Robert Kaebisch
eBook ISBN: 9780128141113
Paperback ISBN: 9780128141106
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th August 2017
Page Count: 582
Description

Up and Running with AutoCAD 2018: 2D Drafting and Design provides a combination of step-by-step instruction, examples and insightful explanations on the topic. It emphasizes core concepts and practical application of AutoCAD in engineering, architecture and design. Equally useful in instructor-led classroom training, self-study, or as a professional reference, the book is written by a long-time AutoCAD professional and instructor who presents topics that work in the industry and classroom. The book has been pared down to focus on 2D drafting and design, making it appropriate for a one-semester course.

Key Features

  • Strips away complexities and reduces AutoCAD to basic, easy-to-understand concepts
  • Teaches the essentials of operating AutoCAD first, immediately building student confidence
  • Documents all basic commands, giving the student what they need to type in and how AutoCAD responds
  • Includes new exercises and projects for the AutoCAD 2018 version
  • Offers online bonus content on AutoCAD 3D basics

Readership

Beginner through advanced users of AutoCAD. Architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers. Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs

Table of Contents

    • Level 1
      1. AutoCAD Fundamentals—Part I
      2. AutoCAD Fundamentals—Part II

      Spotlight On: Architecture
      3. Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties
      4. Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style

      Spotlight On: Mechanical
      Engineering
      4. Hatch Patterns
      5. Dimensions

      Spotlight On: Interior Design
      6. Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, Groups, and Purge
      7. Polar, Rectangular, and Path Arrays

      Spotlight On: Electrical Engineering
      8. Basic Printing and Output
      9. Advanced Output-Paper Space

      Level 1
      Answers to Review Questions

      Level 2
      10. Advanced Linework

      Spotlight On: Civil Engineering
      11. Advanced Layers
      12. Advanced Dimensions

      Spotlight On: Aerospace Engineering
      13. Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools
      14. Advanced Design and File Management Tools

      Spotlight On: Chemical Engineering
      15. Importing and Exporting Data
      16. External References (Xrefs)

      Spotlight On: Biomedical Engineering

      17. Attributes
      18. Advanced Output and Pen Settings

      Spotlight On: Drafting, CAD Management, Teaching, and Consulting
      19. Isometric Drawing

      Level 2
      Answers to Review Questions

About the Author

Elliot Gindis

Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design

Robert Kaebisch

Robert Kaebisch is a professional licensed architect and instructor in the Construction Sciences Group: Architectural/Structural Engineering Technician Program at Gateway Technical College. He teaches a variety of courses including and related to: architecture, construction, residential design and code, commercial design and code, mechanical systems, conflict resolution in construction and building inspections. He teaches a variety of different software in those courses including AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp and MS-Office products.

Affiliations and Expertise

Construction Sciences - Architecture/Structural, Gateway Technical College, Sturtevant, WI, USA

