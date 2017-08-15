Up and Running with AutoCAD 2018
1st Edition
2D Drafting and Design
Description
Up and Running with AutoCAD 2018: 2D Drafting and Design provides a combination of step-by-step instruction, examples and insightful explanations on the topic. It emphasizes core concepts and practical application of AutoCAD in engineering, architecture and design. Equally useful in instructor-led classroom training, self-study, or as a professional reference, the book is written by a long-time AutoCAD professional and instructor who presents topics that work in the industry and classroom. The book has been pared down to focus on 2D drafting and design, making it appropriate for a one-semester course.
Key Features
- Strips away complexities and reduces AutoCAD to basic, easy-to-understand concepts
- Teaches the essentials of operating AutoCAD first, immediately building student confidence
- Documents all basic commands, giving the student what they need to type in and how AutoCAD responds
- Includes new exercises and projects for the AutoCAD 2018 version
- Offers online bonus content on AutoCAD 3D basics
Readership
Beginner through advanced users of AutoCAD. Architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers. Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs
Table of Contents
Level 1
1. AutoCAD Fundamentals—Part I
2. AutoCAD Fundamentals—Part II
Spotlight On: Architecture
3. Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties
4. Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style
Spotlight On: Mechanical
Engineering
4. Hatch Patterns
5. Dimensions
Spotlight On: Interior Design
6. Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, Groups, and Purge
7. Polar, Rectangular, and Path Arrays
Spotlight On: Electrical Engineering
8. Basic Printing and Output
9. Advanced Output-Paper Space
Level 1
Answers to Review Questions
Level 2
10. Advanced Linework
Spotlight On: Civil Engineering
11. Advanced Layers
12. Advanced Dimensions
Spotlight On: Aerospace Engineering
13. Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools
14. Advanced Design and File Management Tools
Spotlight On: Chemical Engineering
15. Importing and Exporting Data
16. External References (Xrefs)
Spotlight On: Biomedical Engineering
17. Attributes
18. Advanced Output and Pen Settings
Spotlight On: Drafting, CAD Management, Teaching, and Consulting
19. Isometric Drawing
Level 2
Answers to Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 15th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141113
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141106
About the Author
Elliot Gindis
Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design
Robert Kaebisch
Robert Kaebisch is a professional licensed architect and instructor in the Construction Sciences Group: Architectural/Structural Engineering Technician Program at Gateway Technical College. He teaches a variety of courses including and related to: architecture, construction, residential design and code, commercial design and code, mechanical systems, conflict resolution in construction and building inspections. He teaches a variety of different software in those courses including AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp and MS-Office products.
Affiliations and Expertise
Construction Sciences - Architecture/Structural, Gateway Technical College, Sturtevant, WI, USA