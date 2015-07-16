Up and Running with AutoCAD 2016
1st Edition
2D and 3D Drawing and Modeling
Description
Get up and running with AutoCAD using Gindis’ combination of step-by-step instruction, examples and insightful explanations. The emphasis from the beginning is on core concepts and practical application of AutoCAD in engineering, architecture, and design. Equally useful in instructor-led classroom training, self-study, or as a professional reference, the book is written with the user in mind by a long-time AutoCAD professional and instructor based on what works in the industry and the classroom.
Key Features
- Strips away complexities and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand basic concepts.
- Fully covers the essentials of both 2D and 3D in one affordable easy to read volume
- All basic commands are documented step-by-step: what the student needs to type in and how AutoCAD responds is all spelled out in discrete and clear steps with screen shots added as needed.
- Companion website with full series of video lectures that follow all 30 chapters
New to Up and Running with AutoCAD 2016:
- New end-of-chapter exercises, with a special focus on Level II and III (3D) sections
- Addition of several new civil engineering drawing examples to address that special interest of users.
- An expanded and clarified treatment of Materials and Rendering (Chapter 30).
- New Appendix titled "3D Printing Technologies" to address this growing technology field.
Readership
Beginner through advanced users of AutoCAD. Architectural drafting, civil/construction and mechanical engineers. Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- About the Author
- Previous Textbooks By Elliot Gindis
- Preface
- What is AutoCAD?
- About This Book
- Teaching Methods
- Text Organization
- What Your Goal Should Be
- Level 1: Chapters 1–10
- Chapter 1. AutoCAD Fundamentals—Part I
- Learning Objectives
- 1.1 Introduction and Basic Commands
- 1.2 The Autocad Environment
- 1.3 Interacting with Autocad
- 1.4 Practicing the Create Objects Commands
- 1.5 VIEW OBJECTS
- 1.6 Practicing the Edit/Modify Objects Commands
- 1.7 Selection Methods
- 1.8 Drawing Accuracy—Part 1
- 1.9 Drawing Accuracy—Part 2
- 1.10 OSNAP Drafting Settings
- 1.11 Summary
- Chapter 2. AutoCAD Fundamentals—Part II
- Learning Objectives
- 2.1 Grips
- 2.2 Units and Scale
- 2.3 Snap and Grid
- 2.4 Cartesian Coordinate System
- 2.5 Geometric Data Entry
- 2.6 Inquiry Commands
- 2.7 Additional Drafting Commands
- 2.8 Summary
- Chapter 3. Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties
- Learning Objectives
- 3.1 Introduction to Layers
- 3.2 Introduction to Linetypes
- 3.3 Introduction to Properties
- 3.4 In-Class Drawing Project: Floor Plan Layout
- 3.5 Summary
- Chapter 4. Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style
- Learning Objectives
- 4.1 Introduction to Text and Mtext
- 4.2 Text
- 4.3 Mtext
- 4.4 Style
- 4.5 Spell Check
- 4.6 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Text and Furniture to Floor Plan Layout
- 4.7 Summary
- Chapter 5. Hatch Patterns
- Learning Objectives
- 5.1 Introduction to Hatch
- 5.2 Hatch Procedures
- 5.3 Working with Hatch Patterns
- 5.4 Gradient and Solid Fill
- 5.5 Hatching Using the Ribbon
- 5.6 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Hatch to Floor Plan Layout
- 5.7 Summary
- Chapter 6. Dimensions
- Learning Objectives
- 6.1 Introduction to Dimensions
- 6.2 Types of Dimensions
- 6.3 Editing Dimensions
- 6.4 Customizing Dimensions
- 6.5 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Dimensions to Floor Plan Layout
- 6.6 Summary
- Chapter 7. Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, Groups, and Purge
- Learning Objectives
- 7.1 Introduction to Blocks
- 7.2 Insert
- 7.3 Purge
- 7.4 Wblocks
- 7.5 Dynamic Blocks
- 7.6 Groups
- 7.7 Summary
- Chapter 8. Polar, Rectangular, and Path Arrays
- Learning Objectives
- 8.1 Polar Array
- 8.2 Rectangular Array
- 8.3 Path Array
- 8.4 In-Class Drawing Project: Mechanical Device
- 8.5 Summary
- Chapter 9. Basic Printing and Output
- Learning Objectives
- 9.1 Introduction to Printing and Plotting
- 9.2 The Essentials
- 9.3 The Plot Dialog Box
- 9.4 Page Setup Manager
- 9.5 Summary
- Chapter 10. Advanced Output—Paper Space
- Learning Objectives
- 10.1 Introduction to Paper Space
- 10.2 Paper Space Concepts
- 10.3 Summary
- Level 1: Answers to Review Questions
- Chapter 1 Review Questions
- Chapter 2 Review Questions
- Chapter 3 Review Questions
- Chapter 4 Review Questions
- Chapter 5 Review Questions
- Chapter 6 Review Questions
- Chapter 7 Review Questions
- Chapter 8 Review Questions
- Chapter 9 Review Questions
- Chapter 10 Review Questions
- Level 2: Chapters 11–20
- Chapter 11. Advanced Linework
- Learning Objectives
- 11.1 Introduction to Advanced Linework
- 11.2 Pline (Polyline)
- 11.3 Xline (Construction Line)
- 11.4 Ray
- 11.5 Spline
- 11.6 Mline (Multiline)
- 11.7 Sketch
- 11.8 Level 2 Drawing Project (1 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
- 11.9 Summary
- Chapter 12. Advanced Layers
- Learning Objectives
- 12.1 Introduction to Advanced Layers
- 12.2 Script Files
- 12.3 Layer State Manager
- 12.4 Layer Filtering
- 12.5 Level 2 Drawing Project (2 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
- 12.6 Summary
- Chapter 13. Advanced Dimensions
- Learning Objectives
- 13.1 Introduction to Advanced Dimensions
- 13.2 Dimension Style Manager
- 13.3 Introduction to Constraints
- 13.4 Geometric Constraints
- 13.5 Dimensional Constraints
- 13.6 Dimension-Driven Design
- 13.7 Level 2 Drawing Project (3 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
- 13.8 Summary
- Chapter 14. Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools
- Learning Objectives
- 14.1 Options
- 14.2 Shortcuts
- 14.3 Customize User Interface
- 14.4 Design Center
- 14.5 Express Tools
- 14.6 Level 2 Drawing Project (4 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
- 14.7 Summary
- Chapter 15. Advanced Design and File Management Tools
- Learning Objectives
- 15.1 Introduction to Advanced Design and File Management Tools
- 15.2 Align
- 15.3 Action Recording
- 15.4 Audit and Recover
- 15.5 Blend
- 15.6 Break and Join
- 15.7 CAD Standards
- 15.8 Calculator
- 15.9 Defpoints
- 15.10 Divide and Point Style
- 15.11 Donut
- 15.12 Draw Order
- 15.13 eTransmit
- 15.14 Filter
- 15.15 Hyperlink
- 15.16 Lengthen
- 15.17 Object Snap Tracking (Otrack)
- 15.18 Overkill
- 15.19 Point and Node
- 15.20 Publish
- 15.21 Raster
- 15.22 Revcloud
- 15.23 Sheet Sets
- 15.24 Selection Methods
- 15.25 Stretch
- 15.26 System Variables
- 15.27 Tables
- 15.28 Tool Palette
- 15.29 UCS and Crosshair Rotation
- 15.30 Window Tiling
- 15.31 Wipeout
- 15.32 Level 2 Drawing Project (5 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
- 15.33 Summary
- Chapter 16. Importing and Exporting Data
- Learning Objectives
- 16.1 Introduction to Importing and Exporting Data
- 16.2 Importing and Exporting to and from Ms Office Applications
- 16.3 Screen Shots
- 16.4 JPGs
- 16.5 PDFs
- 16.6 Other CAD Software
- 16.7 Exporting and the Save as Feature
- 16.8 Inserting and OLE
- 16.9 Level 2 Drawing Project (6 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
- 16.10 Summary
- Chapter 17. External References (Xrefs)
- Learning Objectives
- 17.1 Introduction to Xrefs
- 17.2 Using Xrefs
- 17.3 Layers in Xrefs
- 17.4 Editing and Reloading Xrefs
- 17.5 Multiple Xrefs
- 17.6 Ribbon and Xrefs
- 17.7 Level 2 Drawing Project (7 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
- 17.8 Summary
- Chapter 18. Attributes
- Learning Objectives
- 18.1 Introduction to Attributes
- 18.2 Creating the Design
- 18.3 Creating the Attribute Definitions
- 18.4 Creating the Attribute Block
- 18.5 Attribute Properties and Editing
- 18.6 Attribute Extraction
- 18.7 Invisible Attributes
- 18.8 Level 2 Drawing Project (8 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
- 18.9 Summary
- Chapter 19. Advanced Output and Pen Settings
- Learning Objectives
- 19.1 Introduction to Advanced Output and Pen Settings
- 19.2 Setting Standards
- 19.3 The CTB File
- 19.4 Additional CTB File Features
- 19.5 Lineweight Settings
- 19.6 Level 2 Drawing Project (9 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
- 19.7 Summary
- Chapter 20. Isometric Drawing
- Learning Objectives
- 20.1 Introduction to Isometric Perspective
- 20.2 Basic Technique
- 20.3 Ellipses in Isometric Drawing
- 20.4 Text and Dimensions in Isometric Drawing
- 20.5 Level 2 Drawing Project (10 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
- 20.6 Summary
- Level 2: Answers to Review Questions
- Chapter 11 Review Questions
- Chapter 12 Review Questions
- Chapter 13 Review Questions
- Chapter 14 Review Questions
- Chapter 15 Review Questions
- Chapter 16 Review Questions
- Chapter 17 Review Questions
- Chapter 18 Review Questions
- Chapter 19 Review Questions
- Chapter 20 Review Questions
- Level 3: Chapters 21–30
- Chapter 21. 3D Basics
- Learning Objectives
- 21.1 Axes, Planes, and Faces
- 21.2 3D Workspaces, Ribbon, Toolbars, and 3D Options
- 21.3 Entering and Exiting 3D
- 21.4 Projecting Into 3D
- 21.5 3D Dynamic Views
- 21.6 Extrude
- 21.7 Visual Styles: Hide and Shade
- 21.8 Viewcube and Navigation Bar
- 21.9 Summary
- Chapter 22. Object Manipulation
- Learning Objectives
- 22.1 Introduction to Object Manipulation
- 22.2 Summary
- Chapter 23. Boolean Operations and Primitives
- Learning Objectives
- 23.1 Introduction to Boolean Operations
- 23.2 Introduction to Primitives
- 23.3 Applying Primitives
- 23.4 Summary
- Chapter 24. Solid Modeling
- Learning Objectives
- 24.1 Introduction to Solid Modeling
- 24.2 Summary
- Chapter 25. Advanced Solids, Faces, and Edges
- Learning Objectives
- 25.1 Introduction to Advanced Solids, Faces, and Edges
- 25.2 Working with Faces
- 25.3 Working with Edges
- 25.4 Summary
- Chapter 26. Surfaces and Meshes
- Learning Objectives
- 26.1 Introduction to Surfaces and Meshes
- 26.2 Surfacing Commands
- 26.3 Smooth Mesh Primitives
- 26.4 Summary
- Chapter 27. Slicing, Sectioning, Layouts, and Vports
- Learning Objectives
- 27.1 Introduction to Slicing, Sectioning, Layouts, and Vports
- 27.2 Slicing and Sectioning
- 27.3 Layouts and Details
- 27.4 Flatten and Flatshot
- 27.5 Vports
- 27.6 Summary
- Chapter 28. Advanced UCS, Views, Text, and Dimensions in 3D
- Learning Objectives
- 28.1 Introduction to Advanced UCS, Views, Text, and Dimensions in 3D
- 28.2 Advanced UCS
- 28.3 Views and View Manager
- 28.4 Text and Dimensions in 3D
- 28.5 Summary
- Chapter 29. Dview, Camera, Walk and Fly, Path Animation
- Learning Objectives
- 29.1 Dynamic View
- 29.2 Cameras
- 29.3 Walk and Fly
- 29.4 Path Animation
- 29.5 Summary
- Chapter 30. Lighting and Rendering
- Learning Objectives
- 30.1 Introduction to Lighting and Rendering
- 30.2 Lighting
- 30.3 Materials and Rendering
- 30.4 Summary
- Level 3: Answers to Review Questions
- Chapter 21 Review Questions
- Chapter 22 Review Questions
- Chapter 23 Review Questions
- Chapter 24 Review Questions
- Chapter 25 Review Questions
- Chapter 26 Review Questions
- Chapter 27 Review Questions
- Chapter 28 Review Questions
- Chapter 29 Review Questions
- Chapter 30 Review Questions
- Appendix A. Additional Information on AutoCAD
- A.1 Who Makes AutoCAD?
- A.2 What is AutoCAD LT?
- A.3 How is AutoCAD Purchased and How Much Does it Cost?
- A.4 Are There Significant Differences Between AutoCAD Releases?
- A.5 Is There an AutoCAD for the MAC?
- A.6 A Brief History of Autodesk and AutoCAD
- A.7 AutoCAD Releases
- A.8 Major Autodesk Products
- A.9 Autocad-Related Websites
- Appendix B. Other CAD Software, Design and Analysis Tools, and Concepts
- B.1 MicroStation
- B.2 ArchiCAD
- B.3 TurboCAD
- B.4 Other Design Software
- Appendix C. File Extensions
- C.1 AutoCAD Primary Extensions
- C.2 AutoCAD Secondary Extensions
- C.3 Miscellaneous Software Extensions
- Appendix D. Custom Linetypes and Hatch Patterns
- D.1 Linetype Definitions (Basic)
- D.2 Linetypes (String Complex and Shape Complex)
- D.3 Hatch Pattern Definitions (Basic)
- Appendix E. Principles of CAD Management
- E.1 Part 1. Know the Seven Golden Rules of AutoCAD
- E.2 Part 2. Know the Capabilities and Limitations of AutoCAD
- E.3 Part 3. Maintain an Office CAD Standard
- E.4 Part 4. Be an Effective Teacher and Hiring Manager
- E.5 Part 5. Stay Current and Competent
- Appendix F. AutoLISP Basics and Advanced Customization Tools
- F.1 Overview 1. AutoLISP
- F.2 Overview 2. Visual LISP
- F.3 Overview 3. VBA, .NET, Active X, and ObjectARX
- F.4 AutoLISP Fundamentals
- F.5 Variables and Comments
- F.6 Advanced Features and the Vlide Command
- Appendix G. PC Hardware, Printers/Plotters, Networks, and the Cloud
- G.1 PC Hardware
- G.2 Printers and Plotters
- G.3 Networks
- G.4 The Cloud
- Appendix H. What Are Kernels?
- Appendix I. Lighting, Rendering, Effects, and Animation
- Appendix J. 3D Printing
- J.1 Overview and History
- J.2 Printing Process – Part 1 (Creating the Model)
- J.3 Printing Process – Part 2 (Exporting and Preparing the Model)
- J.4 Printing Process – Part 3 (Printing the Model)
- J.5 Printing Process – Part 4 (Finishing Model)
- J.6 Applications, Related Issues, and the Future of 3D Printing
- Appendix K. AutoCAD Certification Exams
- Appendix L. AutoCAD Employment
- Appendix M. AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks, and Easter Eggs
- M.1 Oddities and Quirks
- M.2 Easter Eggs
- Appendix N. The Future of AutoCAD
- N.1 2D Design, AutoCAD, and Verticals
- N.2 3D Design and Solid Modeling
- N.3 Merging of Industries
- N.4 Revit and BIM
- N.5 The Future of AutoCAD
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 730
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 16th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128035733
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128035726
About the Author
Elliot Gindis
Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design