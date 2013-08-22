Up and Running with AutoCAD 2014
1st Edition
2D and 3D Drawing and Modeling
Description
Get "Up and Running" with AutoCAD using Gindis’s combination of step-by-step instruction, examples, and insightful explanations. The emphasis from the beginning is on core concepts and practical application of AutoCAD in architecture, engineering and design. Equally useful in instructor-led classroom training, self-study, or as a professional reference, the book is written with the user in mind by a long-time AutoCAD professional and instructor based on what works in the industry and the classroom.
Key Features
- Strips away complexities, both real and perceived, and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand basic concepts
- Teaches only what is essential to operating AutoCAD first, thereby immediately building student confidence
- All basic commands are documented step-by-step; what the student needs to type in and how AutoCAD responds is spelled out in discrete and clear steps with screen shots added as needed
New to this edition:
- New and improved features include better integration with the AutoCAD certification exams, new Spotlight On sections, an expanded appendix, and more content on programming
- 3D portion of the book has been expanded and improved, with new exercises, new features and a redone section on rendering
- All discussions and screen shots have been updated for the current release of AutoCAD
Readership
Beginner through advanced users of AutoCAD; Architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers; Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Preface
What is AutoCAD?
About this Book
Teaching Methods
Text Organization
What Your Goal Should Be
Level 1: Chapters 1–10
Level 1. Chapters 1–10
Chapter 1. AutoCAD Fundamentals: Part I
Learning Objectives
1.1 Introduction and Basic Commands
1.2 The AutoCAD Environment
1.3 Interacting with AutoCAD
1.4 Practicing the Create Objects Commands
1.5 View Objects
1.6 Practicing the Edit/Modify Objects Commands
1.7 Selection Methods
1.8 Drawing Accuracy—Part 1
1.9 Drawing Accuracy—Part 2
1.10 Osnap Drafting Settings
Summary
Chapter 2. AutoCAD Fundamentals: Part II
Learning Objectives
2.1 Grips
2.2 Units and Scale
2.3 Snap and Grid
2.4 Cartesian Coordinate System
2.5 Geometric Data Entry
2.6 Inquiry Commands
2.7 Additional Drafting Commands
Summary
Spotlight On: Architecture
Spotlight On: Architecture
Chapter 3. Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties
Learning Objectives
3.1 Introduction to Layers
3.2 Introduction to Linetypes
3.3 Introduction to Properties
3.4 In-Class Drawing Project: Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Chapter 4. Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style
Learning Objectives
4.1 Introduction to Text and Mtext
4.2 Text
4.3 Mtext
4.4 Style
4.5 Spell Check
4.6 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Text and Furniture to Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Chapter 5. Hatch Patterns
Learning Objectives
5.1 Introduction to Hatch
5.2 Hatch Procedures
5.3 Working with Hatch Patterns
5.4 Gradient and Solid Fill
5.5 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Hatch to Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Spotlight On: Mechanical Engineering
Spotlight On: Mechanical Engineering
Chapter 6. Dimensions
Learning Objectives
6.1 Introduction to Dimensions
6.2 Types of Dimensions
6.3 Editing Dimensions
6.4 Customizing Dimensions
6.5 In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Dimensions to Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Chapter 7. Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, Groups, and Purge
Learning Objectives
7.1 Introduction to Blocks
7.2 Insert
7.3 Purge
7.4 Wblocks
7.5 Dynamic Blocks
7.6 Groups
Summary
Chapter 8. Polar, Rectangular, and Path Arrays
Learning Objectives
8.1 Polar Array
8.2 Rectangular Array
8.3 Path Array
8.4 In-Class Drawing Project: Mechanical Device
Summary
Spotlight On: Electrical Engineering
Spotlight On: Electrical Engineering
Chapter 9. Basic Printing and Output
Learning Objectives
9.1 Introduction to Printing and Plotting
9.2 The Essentials
9.3 The Plot Dialog Box
9.4 Page Setup Manager
Summary
Chapter 10. Advanced Output—Paper Space
Learning Objectives
10.1 Introduction to Paper Space
10.2 Paper Space Concepts
Summary
Level 1. Answers to Review Questions
Chapter 1 Review Questions
Chapter 2 Review Questions
Chapter 3 Review Questions
Chapter 4 Review Questions
Chapter 5 Review Questions
Chapter 6 Review Questions
Chapter 7 Review Questions
Chapter 8 Review Questions
Chapter 9 Review Questions
Chapter 10 Review Questions
Level 2: Chapters 11–20
Level 2. Chapters 11–20
Chapter 11. Advanced Linework
Learning Objectives
11.1 Introduction to Advanced Linework
11.2 Pline (Polyline)
11.3 Xline (Construction Line)
11.4 Ray
11.5 Spline
11.6 Mline (Multiline)
11.7 Sketch
11.8 Level 2 Drawing Project (1 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 12. Advanced Layers
Learning Objectives
12.1 Introduction to Advanced Layers
12.2 Script Files
12.3 Layer State Manager
12.4 Layer Filtering
12.5 Level 2 Drawing Project (2 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Spotlight On: Interior Design
Spotlight On: Interior Design
Chapter 13. Advanced Dimensions
Learning Objectives
13.1 Introduction to Advanced Dimensions
13.2 Dimension Style Manager
13.3 Introduction to Constraints
13.4 Geometric Constraints
13.5 Dimensional Constraints
13.6 Dimension-Driven Design
13.7 Level 2 Drawing Project (3 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 14. Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools
Learning Objectives
14.1 Options
14.2 Shortcuts
14.3 Customize User Interface
14.4 Design Center
14.5 Express Tools
14.6 Level 2 Drawing Project (4 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 15. Advanced Design and File Management Tools
Learning Objectives
15.1 Introduction to Advanced Design and File Management Tools
15.2 Align
15.3 Action Recording
15.4 Audit and Recover
15.5 Blend
15.6 Break and Join
15.7 CAD Standards
15.8 Calculator
15.9 Defpoints
15.10 Divide and Point Style
15.11 Donut
15.12 Draw Order
15.13 eTransmit
15.14 Filter
15.15 Hyperlink
15.16 Lengthen
15.17 Object Tracking (Otrack)
15.18 Overkill
15.19 Point and Node
15.20 Publish
15.21 Raster
15.22 Revcloud
15.23 Sheet Sets
15.24 Selection Methods
15.25 Stretch
15.26 System Variables
15.27 Tables
15.28 Tool Palette
15.29 UCS and Crosshair Rotation
15.30 Window Tiling and Tabs
15.31 Wipeout
15.32 Level 2 Drawing Project (5 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Spotlight On: Civil Engineering
Spotlight On: Civil Engineering
Chapter 16. Importing and Exporting Data
Learning Objectives
16.1 Introduction to Importing and Exporting Data
16.2 Importing and Exporting to and from MS Office Applications
16.3 Screen Shots
16.4 JPGs
16.5 PDFs
16.6 Other CAD Software
16.7 Exporting and the Save as Feature
16.8 Inserting and OLE
16.9 Level 2 Drawing Project (6 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 17. External References (Xrefs)
Learning Objectives
17.1 Introduction to Xrefs
17.2 Using Xrefs
17.3 Layers in Xrefs
17.4 Editing and Reloading Xrefs
17.5 Multiple Xrefs
17.6 Ribbon and Xrefs
17.7 Level 2 Drawing Project (7 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 18. Attributes
Learning Objectives
18.1 Introduction to Attributes
18.2 Creating the Design
18.3 Creating the Attribute Definitions
18.4 Creating the Attribute Block
18.5 Attribute Properties and Editing
18.6 Attribute Extraction
18.7 Invisible Attributes
18.8 Level 2 Drawing Project (8 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Spotlight On: Aerospace Engineering
Spotlight On: Aerospace Engineering
Chapter 19. Advanced Output and Pen Settings
Learning Objectives
19.1 Introduction to Advanced Output and Pen Settings
19.2 Setting Standards
19.3 The CTB File
19.4 Additional CTB File Features
19.5 The LWT Option
19.6 Level 2 Drawing Project (9 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 20. Isometric Drawing
Learning Objectives
20.1 Introduction to Isometric Perspective
20.2 Basic Technique
20.3 Ellipses in Isometric Drawing
20.4 Text and Dimensions in Isometric Drawing
20.5 Level 2 Drawing Project (10 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
20.6 Summary
Level 2. Answers to Review Questions
Chapter 11 Review Questions
Chapter 12 Review Questions
Chapter 13 Review Questions
Chapter 14 Review Questions
Chapter 15 Review Questions
Chapter 16 Review Questions
Chapter 17 Review Questions
Chapter 18 Review Questions
Chapter 19 Review Questions
Chapter 20 Review Questions
Level 3: Chapters 21–30
Level 3. Chapters 21–30
Chapter 21. 3D Basics
Learning Objectives
21.1 Axes, Planes, and Faces
21.2 3D Workspaces, Ribbon, Toolbars, and 3D Options
21.3 Entering and Exiting 3D
21.4 Projecting Into 3D
21.5 3D Dynamic Views
21.6 Extrude
21.7 Visual Styles: Hide and Shade
21.8 View Cube and Navigation Bar
Summary
Chapter 22. Object Manipulation
Learning Objectives
22.1 Introduction to Object Manipulation
Summary
Spotlight On: Chemical Engineering
Spotlight On: Chemical Engineering
Chapter 23. Boolean Operations and Primitives
Learning Objectives
23.1 Introduction to Boolean Operations
23.2 Introduction to Primitives
23.3 Applying Primitives
Summary
Chapter 24. Solid Modeling
Learning Objectives
24.1 Introduction to Solid Modeling
Summary
Chapter 25. Advanced Solids, Faces, and Edges
Learning Objectives
25.1 Introduction to Advanced Solids, Faces, and Edges
25.2 Working with Faces
25.3 Working with Edges
Summary
Spotlight On: Biomedical Engineering
Spotlight On: Biomedical Engineering
Chapter 26. Surfaces and Meshes
Learning Objectives
26.1 Introduction to Surfaces and Meshes
26.2 Surfacing Commands
26.3 Smooth Mesh Primitives
Summary
Chapter 27. Slicing, Sectioning, Layouts, and Vports
Learning Objectives
27.1 Introduction to Slicing, Sectioning, Layouts, and Vports
27.2 Slicing and Sectioning
27.3 Layouts and Details
27.4 Flatten and Flatshot
27.5 Vports
Summary
Chapter 28. Advanced UCS, Views, Text, and Dimensions in 3D
Learning Objectives
28.1 Introduction to Advanced UCS, Views, Text, and Dimensions in 3D
28.2 Advanced UCS
28.3 Views and View Manager
28.4 Text and Dimensions in 3D
Summary
Spotlight On: Drafting, CAD Management, Teaching, and Consulting
Spotlight On: Drafting, CAD Management, Teaching, and Consulting
Overview
AutoCAD Training Requirements
Architectural Drafting
Engineering Drafting
CAD Management
Teaching AutoCAD
AutoCAD Consulting
Chapter 29. Dview, Camera, Walk and Fly, and Path Animation
Learning Objectives
29.1 Dynamic View
29.2 Cameras
29.3 Walk and Fly
29.4 Path Animation
29.5 Summary
Chapter 30. Lighting and Rendering
Learning Objectives
30.1 Introduction to Lighting and Rendering
30.2 Lighting
30.3 Materials and Rendering
Summary
Level 3. Answers to Review Questions
Chapter 21 Review Questions
Chapter 22 Review Questions
Chapter 23 Review Questions
Chapter 24 Review Questions
Chapter 25 Review Questions
Chapter 26 Review Questions
Chapter 27 Review Questions
Chapter 28 Review Questions
Chapter 29 Review Questions
Chapter 30 Review Questions
Appendices
Appendix A. Additional Information on AutoCAD
Who Makes AutoCAD?
What is AutoCAD LT?
How is AutoCAD Purchased and How Much Does it Cost?
Are there Significant Differences Between AutoCAD Releases?
Is there an AutoCAD for the Mac?
A Brief History of Autodesk and AutoCAD
AutoCAD Releases
Major Autodesk Products
AutoCAD-Related Websites
Appendix B. Other CAD Software Design and Analysis Tools and Concepts
MicroStation
ArchiCAD
TurboCAD
Other Design Software
Appendix C. File Extensions
AutoCAD Primary Extensions
AutoCAD Secondary Extensions
Miscellaneous Software Extensions
Appendix D. Custom Linetypes and Hatch Patterns
Linetype Definitions (Basic)
Linetypes (String Complex and Shape Complex)
Hatch Pattern Definitions (Basic)
Appendix E. Principles of CAD Management
Part 1. Know the Seven Golden Rules of AutoCAD
Part 2. Know the Capabilities and Limitations of AutoCAD
Part 3. Maintain an Office CAD Standard
Part 4. Be an Effective Teacher and Hiring Manager
Part 5. Stay Current and Competent
Appendix F. AutoLISP Basics and Advanced Customization Tools
Overview 1. Autolisp
Overview 2. Visual Lisp
Overview 3. Vba, .Net, Active X, and Objectarx
Autolisp Fundamentals
Variables and Comments
Advanced Features and the Vlide Command
Appendix G. PC Hardware, Printers/Plotters, Networks, and the Cloud
PC Hardware
Printers and Plotters
Networks
The Cloud
Appendix H. What Are Kernels?
Appendix I. Lighting, Rendering, Effects, and Animation
Appendix J. AutoCAD Certification Exams
Appendix K. AutoCAD Employment
Appendix L. AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks, and Easter Eggs
Real AutoCAD Users
The AutoCAD Monkey Joke that Never Goes Away
Oddities and Quirks
Easter Eggs
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 22nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124104211
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124104921
About the Author
Elliot Gindis
Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design