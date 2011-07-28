Up and Running with AutoCAD 2012

Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.