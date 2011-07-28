Up and Running with AutoCAD 2012 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123876836, 9780123876843

Up and Running with AutoCAD 2012

1st Edition

2D Drawing and Modeling

Authors: Elliot Gindis
eBook ISBN: 9780123876843
Paperback ISBN: 9780123876836
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 2011
Page Count: 550
Description

Get "Up and Running" with AutoCAD using Gindis’ combination of step-by-step instruction, examples, and insightful explanations. The emphasis from the beginning is on core concepts and practical application of AutoCAD in architecture, engineering and design. Equally useful in instructor-led classroom training or self-study, the book is written with the student in mind by a long-time AutoCAD user and instructor based on what works in the industry and the classroom

Key Features

  • Strips away complexities and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand basic concepts
  • Explains "why" something is done, not just "how": the theory behind each concept or command is discussed prior to engaging AutoCAD so the student has a clear idea of what they are attempting to do
  • All basic commands are documented step-by-step:  what the user types in and how AutoCAD responds is spelled out in discrete and clear steps with numerous screen shots
  • Extensive supporting graphics (screen shots) and a summary with a self-test section and topic specific drawing exercises are included at the end of each chapter
  • Also available in a 2D+3D version with 10 additional chapters covering 3D concepts.  ISBN for the 2D+3D version is 978-012-387029-2

Readership

Beginner through advanced users of AutoCAD. Architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers. Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs.

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Preface

Level 1 Chapters 1–10

Chapter 1. AutoCAD Fundamentals

1.1. Introduction and Basic Commands

1.2. The AutoCAD Environment

1.3. Interacting with AutoCAD

1.4. Practicing the Create Objects Commands

1.5. View Objects

1.6. Practicing the Edit/Modify Objects Commands

1.7. Selection Methods

1.8. Drawing Accuracy—Part 1

1.9. Drawing Accuracy—Part 2

1.10. OSNAP Drafting Settings

Chapter 2. AutoCAD Fundamentals

2.1. Grips

2.2. Units and Scale

2.3. Snap and Grid

2.4. Cartesian Coordinate System

2.5. Geometric Data Entry

2.6. Inquiry Commands

2.7. Additional Drafting Commands

Chapter 3. Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties

3.1. Introduction to Layers

3.2. Introduction to Linetypes

3.3. Introduction to Properties

3.4. In-Class Drawing Project: Floor Plan Layout

Spotlight On: Architecture

Chapter 4. Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style

4.1. Introduction to Text and Mtext

4.2. Text

4.3. Mtext

4.4. Style

4.5. Spell Check

4.6. In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Text and Furniture to Floor Plan Layout

Chapter 5. Hatch Patterns

5.1. Introduction to Hatch

5.2. Hatch Procedures

5.3. Working with Hatch Patterns

5.4. Gradient and Solid Fill

5.5. In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Hatch to Floor Plan Layout

Chapter 6. Dimensions

6.1. Introduction to Dimensions

6.2. Types of Dimensions

6.3. Editing Dimensions

6.4. Customizing Dimensions

6.5. In-Class Drawing Project: Adding Dimensions to Floor Plan Layout

Spotlight On: Mechanical Engineering

Chapter 7. Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, Groups, and Purge

7.1. Introduction to Blocks

7.2. Insert

7.3. Purge

7.4. Wblocks

7.5. Dynamic Blocks

7.6. Groups

Chapter 8. Polar, Rectangular, and Path Arrays

8.1. Polar Array

8.2. Rectangular Array

8.3. Path Array

8.4. In-Class Drawing Project: Mechanical Device

Chapter 9. Basic Printing and Output

9.1. Introduction to Printing and Plotting

9.2. The Essentials

9.3. The Plot Dialog Box

9.4. Page Setup Manager

Spotlight On: Interior Design

Chapter 10. Advanced Output—Paper Space

10.1. Introduction to Paper Space

10.2. Paper Space Concepts

Level 1. Answers to Review Questions

Level 2 Chapters 11–20

Chapter 11. Advanced Linework

11.1. Introduction to Advanced Linework

11.2. Pline (Polyline)

11.3. Xline (Construction Line)

11.4. Ray

11.5. Spline

11.6. Mline (Multiline)

11.7. Sketch

Chapter 12. Advanced Layers

12.1. Introduction to Advanced Layers

12.2. Script Files

12.3. Layer State Manager

12.4. Layer Filtering

Chapter 13. Advanced Dimensions

13.1. Introduction to Advanced Dimensions

13.2. Dimension Style Manager

13.3. Introduction to Constraints

13.4. Geometric Constraints

13.5. Dimensional Constraints

13.6. Dimension Driven Design

Spotlight On: Electrical Engineering

Chapter 14. Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools

14.1. Options

14.2. Shortcuts

14.3. Customize User Interface

14.4. Design Center

14.5. Express Tools

Chapter 15. Advanced Design and File Management Tools

15.1. Introduction to Advanced Design and File Management Tools

15.2. Align

15.3. Audit and Recover

15.4. Blend

15.5. Break and Join

15.6. Cad Standards

15.7. Calculator

15.8. Defpoints

15.9. Divide and Point Style

15.10. Donut

15.11. Draw Order

15.12. eTransmit

15.13. Filter

15.14. Hyperlink

15.15. Lengthen

15.16. Object Tracking (Otrack)

15.17. Overkill

15.18. Point and Node

15.19. Publish

15.20. Raster

15.21. Revcloud

15.22. Sheet Sets

15.23. Selection Methods

15.24. Stretch

15.25. System Variables

15.26. Tables

15.27. Tool Palette

15.28. UCS and Crosshair Rotation

15.29. Window Tiling

15.30. Wipeout

Chapter 16. Importing and Exporting Data

16.1. Introduction to Importing and Exporting Data

16.2. Importing and Exporting to and From MS Office Applications

16.3. Screen Shots

16.4. JPG

16.5. PDFs

16.6. Other CAD Software

16.7. Exporting and the Save as Feature

16.8. Inserting and Ole

Spotlight On: Aerospace Engineering

Chapter 17. External References (Xrefs)

17.1. Introduction to Xrefs

17.2. Using Xrefs

17.3. Layers in Xrefs

17.4. Editing and Reloading Xrefs

17.5. Multiple Xrefs

17.6. Ribbon and Xrefs

Chapter 18. Attributes

18.1. Introduction to Attributes

18.2. Creating the Design

18.3. Creating the Attribute Definitions

18.4. Creating the Attribute Block

18.5. Attribute Properties and Editing

18.6. Attribute Extraction

18.7. Invisible Attributes

Chapter 19. Advanced Output and Pen Settings

19.1. Introduction to Advanced Output and Pen Settings

19.2. Setting Standards

19.3. The ctb File

19.4. Additional CTB File Features

19.5. The lwt Option

Spotlight On: Civil Engineering

Chapter 20. Isometric Drawing

20.1. Introduction to Isometric Perspective

20.2. Basic Technique

20.3. Ellipses in Isometric Drawing

20.4. Text and Dimensions in Isometric Drawing

Level 2. Answers to Review Questions

Appendix A. Additional Information on AutoCAD

Appendix B. Other CAD Software, Design and Analysis Tools, and Concepts

Appendix C. File Extensions

Appendix D. Custom Linetypes and Hatch Patterns

Appendix E. Principles of CAD Management

Appendix F. PC Hardware, Printers and Plotters, and Networks

Appendix G. AutoCAD Certification Exams

Appendix H. AutoCAD Employment

Appendix I. AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks, and Easter Eggs

Index

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123876843
Paperback ISBN:
9780123876836

About the Author

Elliot Gindis

Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design

Ratings and Reviews

