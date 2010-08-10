Up and Running with AutoCAD 2011 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123757173, 9780123757180

Up and Running with AutoCAD 2011

1st Edition

2D and 3D Drawing and Modeling

Authors: Elliot Gindis
eBook ISBN: 9780123757180
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th August 2010
Page Count: 708
Description

Up and Running with AutoCAD 2011: 2D and 3D Drawing and Modeling provides an introduction to the fundamental concepts of AutoCAD. These concepts have been distilled down to basic, easy to understand explanations for the benefit of beginner students. Each chapter explains the new concept or command and why it is important. Readers are given the chance to apply just-learned knowledge to a real-life exercise, drawing, or model. They can also test their knowledge with end-of-chapter quizzes and drawing exercises.

The book is organized into three parts: Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. Level 1 offers a wide breadth of knowledge on many topics. Its chapters comprise the complete essential knowledge set of an intermediate user. Students can then work on, if not necessarily set up and manage, moderate to complex drawings. Level 2 is meant for advanced users who are CAD managers, full-time AutoCAD draftspersons, architects, or self-employed and must do everything themselves. The goal here is depth, and several features not deemed critically important in Level 1 are revisited to explore additional advanced options. Also introduced are advanced topics necessary to set up and manage complex drawings. Level 3 is all about 3D. Solid knowledge of the previous two levels is highly recommended before starting these chapters. The 3D material covers all aspects of AutoCAD solid modeling, including lights and rendering.

Key Features

  • Strips away complexities, both real and perceived and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand basic concepts
  • Teaches only what is essential to operating AutoCAD first, thereby immediately building student confidence
  • All basic commands are documented step-by-step, meaning that what the student needs to type in and how AutoCAD responds is all spelled out in discrete and clear steps with screen shots added as needed
  • Using the author’s extensive multi-industry knowledge of what is important and widely used in practice versus what is not, the material is presented by immediately immersing the student in practical, critically essential knowledge, with no padding of text or filler material
  • All concepts are explained first in theory, and only then is AutoCAD introduced and the actual “button pushing” discussed. This is one of the key concepts in having students understand exactly what it is they are doing and why, before they do it

Readership

Beginner through advanced users of AutoCAD.  Architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers.  Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs. 

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

About the Author

Preface

Level 1 ● Chapters 1 – 10

Chapter 1 AutoCAD Fundamentals — Part I

1.1 Introduction and Basic Commands

1.2 The AutoCAD Environment

1.3 Interacting with AutoCAD

1.4 Practicing the Create Objects Commands

1.5 View Objects

1.6 Practicing the Edit/Modify Objects Commands

1.7 Selection Methods

1.8 Drawing Accuracy—Part 1

1.9 Drawing Accuracy—Part 2

1.10 OSNAP Drafting Settings

Summary

Chapter 2 AutoCAD Fundamentals — Part II

2.1 Grips

2.2 Units and Scale

2.3 Snap and Grid

2.4 Cartesian Coordinate System

2.5 Distance Entry Techniques

2.6 Inquiry Commands

2.7 Miscellaneous Topics

Summary

Chapter 3 Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties

3.1 Introduction to Layers

3.2 Introduction to Linetypes

3.3 Introduction to Properties

3.4 In Class Drawing Project: Floor Plan Layout

Summary

Spotlight On: Architecture

Chapter 4 Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style

4.1 Introduction to Text and Mtext

4.2 Text

4.3 Mtext

4.4 Style

4.5 Spell Check

4.6 In Class Drawing Project: Adding Text and Furniture to Floor Plan Layout

Summary

Chapter 5 Hatch Patterns

5.1 Introduction to Hatch

5.2 Hatch Procedures

5.3 Working with Hatch Patterns

5.4 Gradient and Solid Fill

5.5 In Class Drawing Project: Adding Hatch to Floor Plan Layout

Summary

Chapter 6 Dimensions

6.1 Introduction to Dimensions

6.2 Types of Dimensions

6.3 Editing Dimensions

6.4 Customizing Dimensions

6.5 In Class Drawing Project: Adding Dimensions to Floor Plan Layout

Summary

Chapter 7 Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, and Purge

7.1 Introduction to Blocks

7.2 Insert

7.3 Purge

7.4 Wblocks

7.5 Dynamic Bblocks

Summary

Spotlight On: Mechanical Engineering

Chapter 8 Polar and Rectangular Arrays

8.1 Polar Array

8.2 Rectangular Array

8.3 In Class Drawing Project: Mechanical Device

8.4 Drawing a Star

Summary

Chapter 9 Basic Printing and Output

9.1 Introduction to Printing and Plotting

9.2 The Essentials

9.3 The Plot Dialog Box

9.4 Page Setup Manager

Summary

Chapter 10 Advanced Output — Paper Space

10.1 Introduction to Paper Space

10.2 Paper Space Concepts

Summary

Level 2 ● Chapters 11 – 20

Chapter 11 Advanced Linework

11.1 Introduction to Advanced Linework

11.2 Pline (Polyline)

11.3 Xline (Construction Line)

11.4 Ray

11.5 Spline

11.6 Mline (Multiline)

11.7 Sketch

Level 2 Drawing Project (1 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 12 Advanced Layers

12.1 Introduction to Advanced Layers

12.2 Script Files

12.3 Layer State Manager

12.4 Layer Filtering

Level 2 Drawing Project (2 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 13 Advanced Dimensions

13.1 Introduction to Advanced Dimensions

13.2 Dimension Style Manager

13.3 Introduction to Constraints

13.4 Geometric Constraints

13.5 Dimensional Constraints

13.6 Dimension Driven Design

Level 2 Drawing Project (3 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Spotlight On: Interior Design

Chapter 14 Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools

14.1 Options

14.2 Shortcuts

14.3 Customize User Interface

14.4 Design Center

14.5 Express Tools

Level 2 Drawing Project (4 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 15 Advanced Design and File Management Tools

15.1 Introduction to Advanced Design and File Management Tools

15.2 Align

15.3 Audit and Recover

15.4 Break and Join

15.5 Cad Standards

15.6 Calculator

15.7 Defpoints Concept

15.8 Divide and Point Style

15.9 Donut

15.10 Draw Order

15.11 eTransmit

15.12 Filters

15.13 Hyperlinks

15.14 Lengthen

15.15 Object Snap Tracking

15.16 Overkill

15.17 Point

15.18 Publish

15.19 Raster

15.20 Revcloud

15.21 Sheet Sets

15.22 Selection Methods

15.23 Stretch

15.24 System Variables

15.25 Tables

15.26 Tool Palette

15.27 Ucs and Crosshair Rotation

15.28 Window Tiling

15.29 Wipeout

Level 2 Drawing Project (5 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 16 Importing and Exporting Data

16.1 Introduction to Importing and Exporting Data

16.2 Importing and Exporting To and from MS Office Applications

16.3 Screen Shots

16.4 JPGs

16.5 PDFs

16.6 Other CAD Software

16.7 Exporting and the save as Feature

16.8 Inserting and OLE

Level 2 Drawing Project (6 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 17 External References (XREFs)

17.1 Introduction to Xrefs

17.2 Using Xrefs

17.3 Layers in Xrefs

17.4 Editing and Reloading Xrefs

17.5 Multiple Xrefs

17.6 Ribbon and Xrefs

Level 2 Drawing Project (7 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Spotlight On: Electrical Engineering

Chapter 18 Attributes

18.1 Introduction to Attributes

18.2 Creating the Design

18.3 Creating the Attribute Definitions

18.4 Creating the Attribute Block

18.5 Attribute Properties and Editing

18.6 Attribute Extraction

18.7 Invisible Attributes

Level 2 Drawing Project (8 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 19 Advanced Output and Pen Settings

19.1 Introduction to Advanced Output and Pen Settings

19.2 Setting Standards

19.3 The CTB File

19.4 Additional CTB file Features

19.5 The LWT option

Level 2 Drawing Project (9 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Chapter 20 Isometric Drawing

20.1 Introduction to Isometric Perspective

20.2 Basic Technique

20.3 Ellipses in Isometric Drawing

20.4 Text and Dimensions in Isometric Drawing

Level 2 Drawing Project (10 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan

Summary

Level 3 ● Chapters 21 – 30

Chapter 21 3D Basics

21.1 Axes, Planes, and Faces

21.2 3D Workspaces, Ribbon, Toolbars, and 3D Options

21.3 Entering and Exiting 3D

21.4 Projecting into 3D

21.5 3D Dynamic Views

21.6 Extrude

21.7 Visual Styles: Hide and Shade

21.8 Navigation Cube

Summary

Chapter 22 Primitives

22.1 Introduction to Primitives

22.2 Applying Primitives

Summary

Chapter 23 Object Manipulation

23.1 Introduction to Object Manipulation

Summary

Spotlight On: Aerospace Engineering

Chapter 24 Boolean Operations

24.1 Introduction to Boolean Operations

Summary

Chapter 25 Solid Modeling

25.1 Introduction to Solid Modeling

Summary

Chapter 26 Advanced Solids, Faces, and Edges

26.1 Introduction to Advanced Solids, Faces, and Edges

26.2 Working with Faces

26.3 Working with Edges

Summary

Chapter 27 Surfaces and Meshes

27.1 Introduction to Surfaces and Meshes

27.2 Legacy Commands

27.3 New Commands

Summary

Spotlight On: Civil Engineering

Chapter 28 UCS, Vports, Text, and Dimensions in 3D

28.1 Introduction to UCS, Vports, Text, and Dimensions in 3D

28.2 Advanced UCS

28.3 Views and View Manager

28.4 Vports

28.5 Text and Dimensions in 3D

Summary

Chapter 29 Dview, Walk and Fly, Animation, and Action Recording

29.1 Dynamic View

29.2 Cameras

29.3 Walk and Fly

29.4 Path Animation

29.5 Action Recording

Summary

Chapter 30 Lighting and Rendering

30.1 Introduction to Lighting and Rendering

30.2 Lighting

30.3 Materials and Rendering

Summary

Appendices

Appendix A Additional Information on AutoCAD

Additional Information on AutoCAD

Who Makes AutoCAD?

What is AutoCAD lt?

How is AutoCAD Purchased and How Much Does it Cost?

Are there Significant Differences Between AutoCAD Releases?

A Brief History of Autodesk and AutoCAD

AutoCAD Releases

Major Autodesk Products

AutoCAD Related Websites

Appendix B Other CAD Software and Design and Analysis Tools and Concepts

MicroStation (www.Bentley.com)

ArchiCAD (www.graphisoft.com)

TurboCAD (www.turbocad.com)

CATIA (www.3ds.com)

NX (www.ugs.com)

Pro/Engineer (www.ptc.com)

SolidWorks (www.solidworks.com)

Inventor (www.autodesk.com)

IronCAD (www.ironcad.com)

Solid Edge (www.solidedge.com)

NASTRAN (www.NEiNastran.com)

ANSYS (www.ansys.com)

ALGOR (www.algor.com)

Fluent (www.Fluent.com)

Appendix C File Extensions

AutoCAD Primary Extensions

AutoCAD Secondary Extensions

Miscellaneous Software Extensions

Appendix D Custom Linetypes and Hatch Patterns

Linetype Definitions (Basic)

Linetypes (String Complex and Shape Complex)

Hatch Pattern Definitions (Basic)

Appendix E Principles of CAD Management

Part 1: Know the Seven Golden Rules of AutoCAD

Part 2: Know the Capabilities and Limitations of AutoCAD

Part 3: Maintain an Office Cad Standard

Part 4: Be an Effective Teacher and Hiring Manager

Part 5: Stay Current and Competent

Appendix F AutoLISP Basics and Advanced Customization Tools

Overview I: AutoLISP

Overview II: Visual LISP

Overview III: VBA, .NET, Active X, and ObjectARX

AutoLISP Fundamentals

Appendix G PC Hardware, Printers and Plotters, and Networks

PC Hardware

Printers and Plotters

Networks

Appendix H What Are Kernels?

Appendix I Lighting, Rendering, Effects, and Animation

Appendix J AutoCAD Certification Exams

Appendix K AutoCAD Employment

Appendix L AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks and Easter Eggs

The AutoCAD Monkey Joke That Never Goes Away

Oddities and Quirks

Easter Eggs

Index




Details

No. of pages:
708
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123757180

About the Author

Elliot Gindis

Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design

