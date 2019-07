Up and Running with AutoCAD 2011

AcknowledgmentsAbout the AuthorPrefaceLevel 1 ● Chapters 1 – 10Chapter 1 AutoCAD Fundamentals — Part I1.1 Introduction and Basic Commands1.2 The AutoCAD Environment1.3 Interacting with AutoCAD1.4 Practicing the Create Objects Commands1.5 View Objects1.6 Practicing the Edit/Modify Objects Commands1.7 Selection Methods1.8 Drawing Accuracy—Part 11.9 Drawing Accuracy—Part 21.10 OSNAP Drafting SettingsSummaryChapter 2 AutoCAD Fundamentals — Part II2.1 Grips2.2 Units and Scale2.3 Snap and Grid2.4 Cartesian Coordinate System2.5 Distance Entry Techniques2.6 Inquiry Commands2.7 Miscellaneous TopicsSummaryChapter 3 Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties3.1 Introduction to Layers3.2 Introduction to Linetypes3.3 Introduction to Properties3.4 In Class Drawing Project: Floor Plan LayoutSummarySpotlight On: ArchitectureChapter 4 Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style4.1 Introduction to Text and Mtext4.2 Text4.3 Mtext4.4 Style4.5 Spell Check4.6 In Class Drawing Project: Adding Text and Furniture to Floor Plan LayoutSummaryChapter 5 Hatch Patterns5.1 Introduction to Hatch5.2 Hatch Procedures5.3 Working with Hatch Patterns5.4 Gradient and Solid Fill5.5 In Class Drawing Project: Adding Hatch to Floor Plan LayoutSummaryChapter 6 Dimensions6.1 Introduction to Dimensions6.2 Types of Dimensions6.3 Editing Dimensions6.4 Customizing Dimensions6.5 In Class Drawing Project: Adding Dimensions to Floor Plan LayoutSummaryChapter 7 Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, and Purge7.1 Introduction to Blocks7.2 Insert7.3 Purge7.4 Wblocks7.5 Dynamic BblocksSummarySpotlight On: Mechanical EngineeringChapter 8 Polar and Rectangular Arrays8.1 Polar Array8.2 Rectangular Array8.3 In Class Drawing Project: Mechanical Device8.4 Drawing a StarSummaryChapter 9 Basic Printing and Output9.1 Introduction to Printing and Plotting9.2 The Essentials9.3 The Plot Dialog Box9.4 Page Setup ManagerSummaryChapter 10 Advanced Output — Paper Space10.1 Introduction to Paper Space10.2 Paper Space ConceptsSummaryLevel 2 ● Chapters 11 – 20Chapter 11 Advanced Linework11.1 Introduction to Advanced Linework11.2 Pline (Polyline)11.3 Xline (Construction Line)11.4 Ray11.5 Spline11.6 Mline (Multiline)11.7 SketchLevel 2 Drawing Project (1 of 10): Architectural Floor PlanSummaryChapter 12 Advanced Layers12.1 Introduction to Advanced Layers12.2 Script Files12.3 Layer State Manager12.4 Layer FilteringLevel 2 Drawing Project (2 of 10): Architectural Floor PlanSummaryChapter 13 Advanced Dimensions13.1 Introduction to Advanced Dimensions13.2 Dimension Style Manager13.3 Introduction to Constraints13.4 Geometric Constraints13.5 Dimensional Constraints13.6 Dimension Driven DesignLevel 2 Drawing Project (3 of 10): Architectural Floor PlanSummarySpotlight On: Interior DesignChapter 14 Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools14.1 Options14.2 Shortcuts14.3 Customize User Interface14.4 Design Center14.5 Express ToolsLevel 2 Drawing Project (4 of 10): Architectural Floor PlanSummaryChapter 15 Advanced Design and File Management Tools15.1 Introduction to Advanced Design and File Management Tools15.2 Align15.3 Audit and Recover15.4 Break and Join15.5 Cad Standards15.6 Calculator15.7 Defpoints Concept15.8 Divide and Point Style15.9 Donut15.10 Draw Order15.11 eTransmit15.12 Filters15.13 Hyperlinks15.14 Lengthen15.15 Object Snap Tracking15.16 Overkill15.17 Point15.18 Publish15.19 Raster15.20 Revcloud15.21 Sheet Sets15.22 Selection Methods15.23 Stretch15.24 System Variables15.25 Tables15.26 Tool Palette15.27 Ucs and Crosshair Rotation15.28 Window Tiling15.29 WipeoutLevel 2 Drawing Project (5 of 10): Architectural Floor PlanSummaryChapter 16 Importing and Exporting Data16.1 Introduction to Importing and Exporting Data16.2 Importing and Exporting To and from MS Office Applications16.3 Screen Shots16.4 JPGs16.5 PDFs16.6 Other CAD Software16.7 Exporting and the save as Feature16.8 Inserting and OLELevel 2 Drawing Project (6 of 10): Architectural Floor PlanSummaryChapter 17 External References (XREFs)17.1 Introduction to Xrefs17.2 Using Xrefs17.3 Layers in Xrefs17.4 Editing and Reloading Xrefs17.5 Multiple Xrefs17.6 Ribbon and XrefsLevel 2 Drawing Project (7 of 10): Architectural Floor PlanSummarySpotlight On: Electrical EngineeringChapter 18 Attributes18.1 Introduction to Attributes18.2 Creating the Design18.3 Creating the Attribute Definitions18.4 Creating the Attribute Block18.5 Attribute Properties and Editing18.6 Attribute Extraction18.7 Invisible AttributesLevel 2 Drawing Project (8 of 10): Architectural Floor PlanSummaryChapter 19 Advanced Output and Pen Settings19.1 Introduction to Advanced Output and Pen Settings19.2 Setting Standards19.3 The CTB File19.4 Additional CTB file Features19.5 The LWT optionLevel 2 Drawing Project (9 of 10): Architectural Floor PlanSummaryChapter 20 Isometric Drawing20.1 Introduction to Isometric Perspective20.2 Basic Technique20.3 Ellipses in Isometric Drawing20.4 Text and Dimensions in Isometric DrawingLevel 2 Drawing Project (10 of 10): Architectural Floor PlanSummaryLevel 3 ● Chapters 21 – 30Chapter 21 3D Basics21.1 Axes, Planes, and Faces21.2 3D Workspaces, Ribbon, Toolbars, and 3D Options21.3 Entering and Exiting 3D21.4 Projecting into 3D21.5 3D Dynamic Views21.6 Extrude21.7 Visual Styles: Hide and Shade21.8 Navigation CubeSummaryChapter 22 Primitives22.1 Introduction to Primitives22.2 Applying PrimitivesSummaryChapter 23 Object Manipulation23.1 Introduction to Object ManipulationSummarySpotlight On: Aerospace EngineeringChapter 24 Boolean Operations24.1 Introduction to Boolean OperationsSummaryChapter 25 Solid Modeling25.1 Introduction to Solid ModelingSummaryChapter 26 Advanced Solids, Faces, and Edges26.1 Introduction to Advanced Solids, Faces, and Edges26.2 Working with Faces26.3 Working with EdgesSummaryChapter 27 Surfaces and Meshes27.1 Introduction to Surfaces and Meshes27.2 Legacy Commands27.3 New CommandsSummarySpotlight On: Civil EngineeringChapter 28 UCS, Vports, Text, and Dimensions in 3D28.1 Introduction to UCS, Vports, Text, and Dimensions in 3D28.2 Advanced UCS28.3 Views and View Manager28.4 Vports28.5 Text and Dimensions in 3DSummaryChapter 29 Dview, Walk and Fly, Animation, and Action Recording29.1 Dynamic View29.2 Cameras29.3 Walk and Fly29.4 Path Animation29.5 Action RecordingSummaryChapter 30 Lighting and Rendering30.1 Introduction to Lighting and Rendering30.2 Lighting30.3 Materials and RenderingSummaryAppendicesAppendix A Additional Information on AutoCADAdditional Information on AutoCADWho Makes AutoCAD?What is AutoCAD lt?How is AutoCAD Purchased and How Much Does it Cost?Are there Significant Differences Between AutoCAD Releases?A Brief History of Autodesk and AutoCADAutoCAD ReleasesMajor Autodesk ProductsAutoCAD Related WebsitesAppendix B Other CAD Software and Design and Analysis Tools and Concepts Appendix C File ExtensionsAutoCAD Primary ExtensionsAutoCAD Secondary ExtensionsMiscellaneous Software ExtensionsAppendix D Custom Linetypes and Hatch PatternsLinetype Definitions (Basic)Linetypes (String Complex and Shape Complex)Hatch Pattern Definitions (Basic)Appendix E Principles of CAD ManagementPart 1: Know the Seven Golden Rules of AutoCADPart 2: Know the Capabilities and Limitations of AutoCADPart 3: Maintain an Office Cad StandardPart 4: Be an Effective Teacher and Hiring ManagerPart 5: Stay Current and CompetentAppendix F AutoLISP Basics and Advanced Customization ToolsOverview I: AutoLISPOverview II: Visual LISPOverview III: VBA, .NET, Active X, and ObjectARXAutoLISP FundamentalsAppendix G PC Hardware, Printers and Plotters, and NetworksPC HardwarePrinters and PlottersNetworksAppendix H What Are Kernels?Appendix I Lighting, Rendering, Effects, and AnimationAppendix J AutoCAD Certification ExamsAppendix K AutoCAD EmploymentAppendix L AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks and Easter EggsThe AutoCAD Monkey Joke That Never Goes AwayOddities and QuirksEaster Eggs FundamentalsAppendix G PC Hardware, Printers and Plotters, and NetworksPC HardwarePrinters and PlottersNetworksAppendix H What Are Kernels?Appendix I Lighting, Rendering, Effects, and AnimationAppendix J AutoCAD Certification ExamsAppendix K AutoCAD EmploymentAppendix L AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks and Easter EggsThe AutoCAD Monkey Joke That Never Goes AwayOddities and QuirksEaster EggsIndex