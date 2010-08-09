Up and Running with AutoCAD 2011
1st Edition
2D Drawing and Modeling
Description
Up and Running with AutoCAD 2011 provides an introduction to the fundamental concepts of AutoCAD. The text strips away complexities, both real and perceived, and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand basic concepts. It teaches only what is essential to operating AutoCAD first, thereby immediately building student confidence.
All basic commands are documented step-by-step, meaning that what the student needs to type in and how AutoCAD responds is all spelled out in discrete and clear steps with screen shots added as needed. Using the author’s extensive multi-industry knowledge of what is and is not important and widely used in practice, the material is presented by immediately immersing the student in practical, critically essential knowledge, with no padding of text or filler material.
All concepts are explained first in theory, and only then is AutoCAD introduced and the actual button pushing discussed. This is one of the key concepts in having students understand exactly what it is they are doing and why, before they do it.
Key Features
- Strips away complexities, both real and perceived and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand basic concepts.
- Explains "why" something is done, not just "how": the theory behind each concept or command is discussed prior to engaging AutoCAD, so the student has a clear idea of what they are attempting to do.
- All basic commands are documented step-by-step: what the student types in and how AutoCAD responds is spelled out in discrete and clear steps with numerous screen shots.
- Extensive supporting graphics (screen shots) and a summary with a self-test section and topic specific drawing exercises are included at the end of each chapter. Additional practice is gained through projects that the students work on as they progress through the chapters.
- Also available in a comprehensive volume that includes coverage of 3D drawing and modeling in AutoCad. ISBN for comprehensive volume is 978-0-12-375717-3
Readership
Beginner through advanced users of AutoCAD. Architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers. Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Preface
Level 1 • The Chapters 1–10
Chapter 1 AutoCAD Fundamentals—Part I
1.1 Introduction and Basic Commands
1.2 The AutoCAD Environment
1.3 Interacting with AutoCAD
1.4 Practicing the Create Objects Commands
1.5 V iew Objects
1.6 Practicing the Edit/Modify Objects Commands
1.7 Selection Methods
1.8 Drawing Accuracy—Part 1
1.9 Drawing Accuracy—Part 2
1.10 Osnap Drafting Settings
Summary
Chapter 2 AutoCAD Fundamentals—Part II
2.1 Grips
2.2 Units and Scale
2.3 Snap and Grid
2.4 Cartesian Coordinate System
2.5 Distance Entry Techniques
2.6 Inquiry Commands
2.7 Miscellaneous Topics
Summary
Chapter 3 Layers, Colors, Linetypes, and Properties
3.1 Introduction to Layers
3.2 Introduction to Linetypes
3.3 Introduction to Properties
3.4 In Class Drawing Project: Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Spotlight On: Architecture
Chapter 4 Text, Mtext, Editing, and Style
4.1 Introduction to Text and Mtext
4.2 Text
4.3 Mtext
4.4 Style
4.5 Spell Check
4.6 In Class Drawing Project: Adding Text and Furniture to Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Chapter 5 Hatch Patterns
5.1 Introduction to Hatch
5.2 Hatch Procedures
5.3 Working With Hatch Patterns
5.4 Gradient and Solid Fill
5.5 In class Drawing Project: Adding Hatch to Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Chapter 6 Dimensions
6.1 Introduction to Dimensions
6.2 Types of Dimensions
6.3 Editing Dimensions
6.4 Customizing Dimensions
6.5 In Class Drawing Project: Adding Dimensions to Floor Plan Layout
Summary
Chapter 7 Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks, and Purge
7.1 Introduction to Blocks
7.2 Insert
7.3 Purge
7.4 Wblocks
7.5 Dynamic Blocks
Summary
Spotlight On: Mechanical Engineering
Chapter 8 Polar and Rectangular Arrays
8.1 Polar Array
8.2 Rectangular Array
8.3 In Class Drawing Project: Mechanical Device
8.4 Drawing a Star
Summary
Chapter 9 Basic Printing and Output
9.1 Introduction to Printing and Plotting
9.2 The Essentials
9.3 The Plot Dialog Box
9.4 Page Setup Manager
Summary
Chapter 10 Advanced Output—Paper Space
10.1 Introduction to Paper Space
10.2 Paper Space Concepts
Summary
Level 2 • Chapters 11–20
Chapter 11 Advanced Linework
11.1 Introduction to Advanced Linework
11.2 Pline (Polyline)
11.3 Xline (Construction Line)
11.4 Ray
11.5 Spline
11.6 Mline (Multiline)
11.7 Sketch
Level 2 Drawing Project (1 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 12 Advanced Layers
12.1 Introduction to Advanced Layers
12.2 Script Files
12.3 Layer State Manager
12.4 Layer Filtering
Level 2 Drawing Project (2 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 13 Advanced Dimensions
13.1 Introduction to Advanced Dimensions
13.2 Dimension Style Manager
13.3 Introduction to Constraints
13.4 Geometric Constraints
13.5 Dimensional Constraints
13.6 Dimension Driven Design
Level 2 Drawing Project (3 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Spotlight On: Interior Design
Chapter 14 Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center, and Express Tools
14.1 Options
14.2 Shortcuts
14.3 Customize User Interface
14.4 Design Center
14.5 Express Tools
Level 2 Drawing Project (4 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 15 Advanced Design and File Management Tools
15.1 Introduction to Advanced Design and File Management Tools
15.2 Align
15.3 Audit and Recover
15.4 Break and Join
15.5 Cad Standards
15.6 Calculator
15.7 Defpoints Concept
15.8 Divide and Point Style
15.9 Donut
15.10 Draw Order
15.11 eTransmit
15.12 Filters
15.13 Hyperlinks
15.14 Lengthen
15.15 Object Snap Tracking
15.16 Overkill
15.17 Point
15.18 Publish
15.19 Raster
15.20 Revcloud
15.21 Sheet Sets
15.22 Selection Methods
15.23 Stretch
15.24 System Variables
15.25 Tables
15.26 Tool Palette
15.27 Ucs and Crosshair Rotation
15.28 Window Tiling
15.29 Wipeout
Level 2 drawing Project (5 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 16 Importing and Exporting Data
16.1 Introduction to Importing and Exporting Data
16.2 Importing and Exporting To and From MS Office Applications
16.3 Screen Shots
16.4 JPGs
16.5 PDFs
16.6 Other CAD Software
16.7 Exporting and the Save as Feature
16.8 Inserting and OLE
Level 2 Drawing Project (6 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 17 External References (XREFs)
17.1 Introduction to Xrefs
17.2 Using Xrefs
17.3 Layers in Xrefs
17.4 Editing and Reloading Xrefs
17.5 Multiple Xrefs
17.6 Ribbon and Xrefs
Level 2 Drawing Project (7 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Spotlight On: Electrical Engineering
Chapter 18 Attributes
18.1 Introduction to Attributes
18.2 Creating the Design
18.3 Creating the Attribute Definitions
18.4 Creating the Attribute Block
18.5 Attribute Properties and Editing
18.6 Attribute Extraction
18.7 Invisible Attributes
Level 2 Drawing Project (8 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 19 Advanced Output and Pen Settings
19.1 Introduction to Advanced Output and Pen Settings
19.2 Setting Standards
19.3 The ctb File
19.4 Additional ctb File Features
19.5 The lwt Option
Level 2 Drawing Project (9 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Chapter 20 Isometric Drawing
20.1 Introduction to Isometric Perspective
20.2 Basic Technique
20.3 Ellipses in Isometric Drawing
20.4 Text and Dimensions in Isometric Drawing
Level 2 Drawing Project (10 of 10): Architectural Floor Plan
Summary
Appendices
Appendix A Additional Information on AutoCAD
Who Makes AutoCAD?
What is AutoCAD lt?
How is AutoCAD Purchased and How Much Does It Cost?
Are There Significant Differences Between AutoCAD Releases?
A Brief History of Autodesk and AutoCAD
AutoCAD Releases
Major Autodesk Products
AutoCAD Related Websites
Appendix B Other CAD Software and Design and Analysis Tools and Concepts
MicroStation (www.Bentley.com)
ArchiCAD (www.graphisoft.com)
TurboCAD (www.turbocad.com)
CATIA (www.3ds.com)
NX (www.ugs.com)
Pro/Engineer (www.ptc.com)
SolidWorks (www.solidworks.com)
Inventor (www.autodesk.com)
IronCAD (www.ironcad.com)
Solid Edge (www.solidedge.com)
NASTRAN (www.NEiNastran.com)
ANSYS (www.ansys.com)
ALGOR (www.algor.com)
Fluent (www.Fluent.com)
Appendix C File Extensions
AutoCAD Primary Extensions
AutoCAD Secondary Extensions
Miscellaneous Software Extensions
Appendix D Custom Linetypes and Hatch Patterns
Linetype definitions (basic)
Linetypes (string complex and shape complex)
Hatch pattern definitions (basic)
Appendix E Principles of CAD Management
PART 1: Know the Seven Golden Rules of AutoCAD
PART 2: Know the Capabilities and Limitations of AutoCAD
PART 3: Maintain an Office Cad Standard
PART 4: Be an Effective Teacher and Hiring Manager
PART 5: Stay Current and Competent
Appendix F AutoLISP Basics and Advanced Customization Tools
Overview I: AutoLISP
Overview II: Visual LISP
Overview III: VBA, .NET, Active X, and ObjectARX
AutoLISP Fundamentals
Appendix G PC Hardware, Printers, Plotters, and Networks
PC hardware
Printers and plotters
Networks
Appendix H AutoCAD Certification Exams
Appendix I AutoCAD Employment
Appendix J AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks, and Easter Eggs
The AutoCAD monkey joke That never goes away
Oddities and quirks
Easter eggs
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 9th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123757166
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123757159
About the Author
Elliot Gindis
Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design