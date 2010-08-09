Up and Running with AutoCAD 2011 provides an introduction to the fundamental concepts of AutoCAD. The text strips away complexities, both real and perceived, and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand basic concepts. It teaches only what is essential to operating AutoCAD first, thereby immediately building student confidence.

All basic commands are documented step-by-step, meaning that what the student needs to type in and how AutoCAD responds is all spelled out in discrete and clear steps with screen shots added as needed. Using the author’s extensive multi-industry knowledge of what is and is not important and widely used in practice, the material is presented by immediately immersing the student in practical, critically essential knowledge, with no padding of text or filler material.

All concepts are explained first in theory, and only then is AutoCAD introduced and the actual button pushing discussed. This is one of the key concepts in having students understand exactly what it is they are doing and why, before they do it.