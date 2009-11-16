Up and Running with AutoCAD 2010

Table of Contents



Acknowledgements

About the Author

Preface

What Is AutoCAD?

About This Book

Teaching Methodology

Text Organization

What Your Goal Should Be

Introduction to Level 1

Chapter 1 - AutoCAD Fundamentals Part 1

Chapter 1 Learning Objectives

Sec 1.1 - Introduction and Basic Commands

Sec 1.2 - The AutoCAD Environment

Sec 1.3 - Interacting with AutoCAD

Sec 1.4 - Practicing the Create Objects Commands

Sec 1.5 - View Objects

Sec 1.6 – Practicing the Edit/Modify Objects Commands

Sec 1.7 - Selection Methods

Sec 1.8 - Drawing Accuracy - Part 1

Sec 1.9 - Drawing Accuracy - Part 2

Sec 1.10 - OSNAP Drafting Settings

Chapter 1 Summary

Chapter 1 Review Questions

Chapter 1 Exercises

Chapter 2 - AutoCAD Fundamentals Part II

Chapter 2 Learning Objectives

Sec 2.1 - Grips

Sec 2.2 - Units and Scale

Sec 2.3 - Snap and Grid

Sec 2.4 - Cartesian coordinate system

Sec 2.5 - Distance Entry Techniques

Sec 2.6 - Inquiry Commands

Sec 2.7 – Miscellaneous Topics

Chapter 2 Summary

Chapter 2 Review Questions

Chapter 2 Exercises

Chapter 3 – Layers, Colors, Linetypes and Properties

Chapter 3 Learning Objectives

Sec 3.1 – Introduction to Layers

Sec 3.2 – Introduction to Linetypes

Sec 3.3 – Introduction to Properties

In-Class Drawing Project - Floor Plan Layout

Chapter 3 Summary

Chapter 3 Review Questions

Chapter 3 Exercises

Chapter 4 – Text, Mtext, Editing and Style

Chapter 4 Learning Objectives

Sec 4.1 - Introduction to Text and Mtext

Sec 4.2 - Text

Sec 4.3 - Mtext

Sec 4.4 - Style

Sec 4.5 – Spell Check

In-Class Drawing Project – Adding Text and Furniture to Floor Plan Layout

Chapter 4 Summary

Chapter 4 Review Questions

Chapter 4 Exercises

Chapter 5 – Hatch Patterns

Chapter 5 Learning Objectives

Sec 5.1 - Introduction to Hatch

Sec 5.2 - Hatch Procedures

Sec 5.3 – Working with Hatch Patterns

Sec 5.4 – Gradient and Solid Fill

In-Class Drawing Project – Adding Hatch to Floor Plan Layout

Chapter 5 Summary

Chapter 5 Review Questions

Chapter 5 Exercises

Chapter 6 – Dimensions

Chapter 6 Learning Objectives

Sec 6.1 - Introduction to Dimensions

Sec 6.2 - Types of Dimensions

Sec 6.3 - Editing Dimensions

Sec 6.4 - Customizing dimensions

In-Class Drawing Project – Adding Dimensions to Floor Plan Layout

Chapter 6 Summary

Chapter 6 Review Questions

Chapter 6 Exercises

Chapter 7 – Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks and Purge

Chapter 7 Learning Objectives

Sec 7.1 - Introduction to Blocks

Sec 7.2 - Insert

Sec 7.3 - Purge

Sec 7.4 - Wblocks

Sec 7.5 - Dynamic Blocks

Chapter 7 Summary

Chapter 7 Review Questions

Chapter 7 Exercises

Chapter 8 – Polar and Rectangular Arrays

Chapter 8 Learning Objectives

Sec 8.1 - Polar Array

Sec 8.2 - Rectangular Array

In-Class Drawing Project – Mechanical Device

Chapter 8 Summary

Chapter 8 Review Questions

Chapter 8 Exercises

Chapter 9 – Isometric Drawing

Chapter 9 Learning Objectives

Sec 9.1 – Introduction to Isometric Perspective

Sec 9.2 - Basic Technique

Sec 9.3 - Ellipses in Isometric

Sec 9.4 - Text and Dimensions in Isometric

Chapter 9 Summary

Chapter 9 Review Questions

Chapter 9 Exercises

Chapter 10 – Basic Printing and Output

Chapter 10 Learning Objectives

Sec 10.1 – Introduction to Printing and Plotting

Sec 10.2 - The Essentials

Sec 10.3 - The Plot Dialog Box

Sec 10.4 - Page Setup Manager

Chapter 10 Summary

Chapter 10 Review Questions

Chapter 10 Exercises

Spotlight On: Architecture

Introduction to Level 2

Chapter 11 – Advanced Linework

Chapter 11 Learning Objectives

Sec 11.1 - Introduction to Advanced Linework

Sec 11.2 - Pline (Polyline)

Sec 11.3 - Xline (Construction Line)

Sec 11.4 - Ray

Sec 11.5 - Spline

Sec 11.6 - Mline (Multiline)

Sec 11.7 - Sketch

Level 2 Drawing Project (1 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan

Chapter 11 Summary

Chapter 11 Review Questions

Chapter 11 Exercises

Chapter 12 – Advanced Layers

Chapter 12 Learning Objectives

Sec 12.1 - Introduction to Advanced Layers

Sec 12.2 - Script Files

Sec 12.3 - Layer State Manager (LSM)

Sec 12.4 - Layer Filtering

Level 2 Drawing Project (2 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan

Chapter 12 Summary

Chapter 12 Review Questions

Chapter 12 Exercises

Chapter 13 – Advanced Dimensions

Chapter 13 Learning Objectives

Sec 13.1 - Introduction to Advanced Dimensions

Sec 13.2 – Dimension Style Manager

Sec 13.3 – Introduction to Constraints

Sec 13.4 - Geometric Constraints

Sec 13.5 - Dimensional Constraints

Sec 13.6 - Dimension Driven Design

Level 2 Drawing Project (3 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan

Chapter 13 Summary

Chapter 13 Review Questions

Chapter 13 Exercises

Chapter 14 – Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center and Express Tools

Chapter 14 Learning Objectives

Sec 14.1 - Options

Sec 14.2 - Shortcuts

Sec 14.3 - Customize User Interface (CUI)

Sec 14.4 - Design Center

Sec 14.5 - Express Tools

Level 2 Drawing Project (4 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan

Chapter 14 Summary

Chapter 14 Review Questions

Chapter 14 Exercises

Chapter 15 – Miscellaneous Topics

Chapter 15 Learning Objectives

Sec 15.1 - Introduction to Miscellaneous Topics

Level 2 Drawing Project (5 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan

Chapter 15 Summary

Chapter 15 Review Questions

Chapter 15 Exercises

Chapter 16 – Importing and Exporting Data

Chapter 16 Learning Objectives

Sec 16.1 - Introduction to Importing and Exporting Data

Sec 16.2 - Importing/Exporting to and from the MS Office Applications

Sec 16.3 - Screen Shots

Sec 16.4 - JPGs

Sec 16.5 - PDFs

Sec 16.6 - Other CAD Software

Sec 16.7 - Exporting and the Save As Feature

Sec 16.8 - Inserting and OLE

Level 2 Drawing Project (6 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan

Chapter 16 Summary

Chapter 16 Review Questions

Chapter 16 Exercises

Chapter 17 – External References (XREFs)

Chapter 17 Learning Objectives

Sec 17.1 - Introduction to Xref

Sec 17.2 - Using Xrefs

Sec 17.3 - Layers in Xrefs

Sec 17.4 - Editing and Reloading Xrefs

Sec 17.5 - Multiple Xrefs

Sec 17.6 - Ribbon and Xrefs

Level 2 Drawing Project (7 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan

Chapter 17 Summary

Chapter 17 Review Questions

Chapter 17 Exercises

Chapter 18 – Paper Space

Chapter 18 Learning Objectives

Sec 18.1 - Introduction to Paper Space

Sec 18.2 - Paper Space Concepts

Level 2 Drawing Project (8 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan

Chapter 18 Summary

Chapter 18 Review Questions

Chapter 18 Exercises

Chapter 19 – Attributes

Chapter 19 Learning Objectives

Sec 19.1 - Introduction to Attributes

Sec 19.2 - Creating the Design

Sec 19.3 - Creating the Attribute Definitions

Sec 19.4 - Creating the Attribute Block

Sec 19.5 - Attribute Properties and Editing

Sec 19.6 - Attribute Extraction

Sec 19.7 - Invisible Attributes

Level 2 Drawing Project (9 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan

Chapter 19 Summary

Chapter 19 Review Questions

Chapter 19 Exercises

Chapter 20 – Advanced Output and Pen Settings

Chapter 20 Learning Objectives

Sec 20.1 - Introduction to Advanced Output and Pen Settings

Sec 20.2 - Setting Standards

Sec 20.3 - The CTB File

Sec 20.4 - Additional CTB File Features

Sec 20.5 - The LWT Option

Level 2 Drawing Project (10 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan

Chapter 20 Summary

Chapter 20 Review Questions

Chapter 20 Exercises

Spotlight On: Engineering

Appendix A

Additional information on AutoCAD

Who makes AutoCAD?

What is AutoCAD LT?

How is AutoCAD purchased and how much does it cost?

Is there significant differences between AutoCAD releases?

A brief history of Autodesk® and AutoCAD

AutoCAD releases

Major Autodesk® products

AutoCAD related websites

Appendix B

Other CAD software and Design/Analysis concepts

Appendix C

File Extensions

AutoCAD Primary Extensions

AutoCAD Secondary Extensions

Misc. Software Extensions

Appendix D

Custom Linetypes and Hatch Patterns

Appendix E

Principles of CAD Management

Part 1 – Know the 7 Golden Rules of AutoCAD

Part 2 – Know the Capabilities and Limitations of AutoCAD

Part 3 – Maintain an Office CAD Standard

Part 4 – Be an Effective Teacher and Hiring Manager

Part 5 – Stay Current and Competent

Appendix F

AutoLISP Basics and Advanced Customization Tools

Appendix G

PC Hardware, Printers/Plotters and Networks

Appendix H

AutoCAD Certification Exams

Appendix I

AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks and Easter Eggs

Index







