Up and Running with AutoCAD 2010
1st Edition
Description
Up and Running with AutoCAD 2010 introduces AutoCAD with step-by-step instructions, stripping away complexities to begin working in AutoCAD immediately. All concepts are explained first in theory, and then shown in practice, helping the reader understand what it is they are doing and why before they do it.
The book contains supporting graphics (screen shots) and a summary with a self-test section at the end of each chapter. Also included are drawing examples and exercises, and two running projects that the reader works on as they progresses through the chapters. The book provides extensive use of screen shots, chapter summaries, and a self-test section at the end of each chapter. Each chapter features a Spotlight On... section, highlighting the use of AutoCAD in various industries.
This text is designed for beginners and intermediate users of AutoCAD; architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers; and students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs.
Key Features
- Strips away complexities, both real and perceived, and reduces AutoCAD to easy-to-understand basic concepts; using the author's extensive multi-industry knowledge of what is widely used in practice, the material is presented by immediately immersing the reader in practical, critically essential knowledge
- Explains the why and how of AutoCAD commands: all concepts are explained first in theory and then covered in step-by-step detail
- Extensive use of screen shots, chapter summaries, and a self-test section at the end of each chapter
- Includes drawing examples and exercises, and two running projects that the reader works on as he/she progresses through the chapters
- Each chapter features a "Spotlight On..." section, highlighting the use of AutoCAD in various industries
- Fully updated for AutoCAD 2010 release, including introduction of the ribbon menu structure in chapter 1
Readership
Beginner through intermediate users of AutoCAD. Architectural engineers, drafting, civil/construction engineers, mechanical engineers. Students taking drafting/engineering drawing courses in engineering and engineering technology programs.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
About the Author
Preface
What Is AutoCAD?
About This Book
Teaching Methodology
Text Organization
What Your Goal Should Be
Introduction to Level 1
Chapter 1 - AutoCAD Fundamentals Part 1
Chapter 1 Learning Objectives
Sec 1.1 - Introduction and Basic Commands
Sec 1.2 - The AutoCAD Environment
Sec 1.3 - Interacting with AutoCAD
Sec 1.4 - Practicing the Create Objects Commands
Sec 1.5 - View Objects
Sec 1.6 – Practicing the Edit/Modify Objects Commands
Sec 1.7 - Selection Methods
Sec 1.8 - Drawing Accuracy - Part 1
Sec 1.9 - Drawing Accuracy - Part 2
Sec 1.10 - OSNAP Drafting Settings
Chapter 1 Summary
Chapter 1 Review Questions
Chapter 1 Exercises
Chapter 2 - AutoCAD Fundamentals Part II
Chapter 2 Learning Objectives
Sec 2.1 - Grips
Sec 2.2 - Units and Scale
Sec 2.3 - Snap and Grid
Sec 2.4 - Cartesian coordinate system
Sec 2.5 - Distance Entry Techniques
Sec 2.6 - Inquiry Commands
Sec 2.7 – Miscellaneous Topics
Chapter 2 Summary
Chapter 2 Review Questions
Chapter 2 Exercises
Chapter 3 – Layers, Colors, Linetypes and Properties
Chapter 3 Learning Objectives
Sec 3.1 – Introduction to Layers
Sec 3.2 – Introduction to Linetypes
Sec 3.3 – Introduction to Properties
In-Class Drawing Project - Floor Plan Layout
Chapter 3 Summary
Chapter 3 Review Questions
Chapter 3 Exercises
Chapter 4 – Text, Mtext, Editing and Style
Chapter 4 Learning Objectives
Sec 4.1 - Introduction to Text and Mtext
Sec 4.2 - Text
Sec 4.3 - Mtext
Sec 4.4 - Style
Sec 4.5 – Spell Check
In-Class Drawing Project – Adding Text and Furniture to Floor Plan Layout
Chapter 4 Summary
Chapter 4 Review Questions
Chapter 4 Exercises
Chapter 5 – Hatch Patterns
Chapter 5 Learning Objectives
Sec 5.1 - Introduction to Hatch
Sec 5.2 - Hatch Procedures
Sec 5.3 – Working with Hatch Patterns
Sec 5.4 – Gradient and Solid Fill
In-Class Drawing Project – Adding Hatch to Floor Plan Layout
Chapter 5 Summary
Chapter 5 Review Questions
Chapter 5 Exercises
Chapter 6 – Dimensions
Chapter 6 Learning Objectives
Sec 6.1 - Introduction to Dimensions
Sec 6.2 - Types of Dimensions
Sec 6.3 - Editing Dimensions
Sec 6.4 - Customizing dimensions
In-Class Drawing Project – Adding Dimensions to Floor Plan Layout
Chapter 6 Summary
Chapter 6 Review Questions
Chapter 6 Exercises
Chapter 7 – Blocks, Wblocks, Dynamic Blocks and Purge
Chapter 7 Learning Objectives
Sec 7.1 - Introduction to Blocks
Sec 7.2 - Insert
Sec 7.3 - Purge
Sec 7.4 - Wblocks
Sec 7.5 - Dynamic Blocks
Chapter 7 Summary
Chapter 7 Review Questions
Chapter 7 Exercises
Chapter 8 – Polar and Rectangular Arrays
Chapter 8 Learning Objectives
Sec 8.1 - Polar Array
Sec 8.2 - Rectangular Array
In-Class Drawing Project – Mechanical Device
Chapter 8 Summary
Chapter 8 Review Questions
Chapter 8 Exercises
Chapter 9 – Isometric Drawing
Chapter 9 Learning Objectives
Sec 9.1 – Introduction to Isometric Perspective
Sec 9.2 - Basic Technique
Sec 9.3 - Ellipses in Isometric
Sec 9.4 - Text and Dimensions in Isometric
Chapter 9 Summary
Chapter 9 Review Questions
Chapter 9 Exercises
Chapter 10 – Basic Printing and Output
Chapter 10 Learning Objectives
Sec 10.1 – Introduction to Printing and Plotting
Sec 10.2 - The Essentials
Sec 10.3 - The Plot Dialog Box
Sec 10.4 - Page Setup Manager
Chapter 10 Summary
Chapter 10 Review Questions
Chapter 10 Exercises
Spotlight On: Architecture
Introduction to Level 2
Chapter 11 – Advanced Linework
Chapter 11 Learning Objectives
Sec 11.1 - Introduction to Advanced Linework
Sec 11.2 - Pline (Polyline)
Sec 11.3 - Xline (Construction Line)
Sec 11.4 - Ray
Sec 11.5 - Spline
Sec 11.6 - Mline (Multiline)
Sec 11.7 - Sketch
Level 2 Drawing Project (1 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan
Chapter 11 Summary
Chapter 11 Review Questions
Chapter 11 Exercises
Chapter 12 – Advanced Layers
Chapter 12 Learning Objectives
Sec 12.1 - Introduction to Advanced Layers
Sec 12.2 - Script Files
Sec 12.3 - Layer State Manager (LSM)
Sec 12.4 - Layer Filtering
Level 2 Drawing Project (2 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan
Chapter 12 Summary
Chapter 12 Review Questions
Chapter 12 Exercises
Chapter 13 – Advanced Dimensions
Chapter 13 Learning Objectives
Sec 13.1 - Introduction to Advanced Dimensions
Sec 13.2 – Dimension Style Manager
Sec 13.3 – Introduction to Constraints
Sec 13.4 - Geometric Constraints
Sec 13.5 - Dimensional Constraints
Sec 13.6 - Dimension Driven Design
Level 2 Drawing Project (3 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan
Chapter 13 Summary
Chapter 13 Review Questions
Chapter 13 Exercises
Chapter 14 – Options, Shortcuts, CUI, Design Center and Express Tools
Chapter 14 Learning Objectives
Sec 14.1 - Options
Sec 14.2 - Shortcuts
Sec 14.3 - Customize User Interface (CUI)
Sec 14.4 - Design Center
Sec 14.5 - Express Tools
Level 2 Drawing Project (4 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan
Chapter 14 Summary
Chapter 14 Review Questions
Chapter 14 Exercises
Chapter 15 – Miscellaneous Topics
Chapter 15 Learning Objectives
Sec 15.1 - Introduction to Miscellaneous Topics
Level 2 Drawing Project (5 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan
Chapter 15 Summary
Chapter 15 Review Questions
Chapter 15 Exercises
Chapter 16 – Importing and Exporting Data
Chapter 16 Learning Objectives
Sec 16.1 - Introduction to Importing and Exporting Data
Sec 16.2 - Importing/Exporting to and from the MS Office Applications
Sec 16.3 - Screen Shots
Sec 16.4 - JPGs
Sec 16.5 - PDFs
Sec 16.6 - Other CAD Software
Sec 16.7 - Exporting and the Save As Feature
Sec 16.8 - Inserting and OLE
Level 2 Drawing Project (6 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan
Chapter 16 Summary
Chapter 16 Review Questions
Chapter 16 Exercises
Chapter 17 – External References (XREFs)
Chapter 17 Learning Objectives
Sec 17.1 - Introduction to Xref
Sec 17.2 - Using Xrefs
Sec 17.3 - Layers in Xrefs
Sec 17.4 - Editing and Reloading Xrefs
Sec 17.5 - Multiple Xrefs
Sec 17.6 - Ribbon and Xrefs
Level 2 Drawing Project (7 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan
Chapter 17 Summary
Chapter 17 Review Questions
Chapter 17 Exercises
Chapter 18 – Paper Space
Chapter 18 Learning Objectives
Sec 18.1 - Introduction to Paper Space
Sec 18.2 - Paper Space Concepts
Level 2 Drawing Project (8 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan
Chapter 18 Summary
Chapter 18 Review Questions
Chapter 18 Exercises
Chapter 19 – Attributes
Chapter 19 Learning Objectives
Sec 19.1 - Introduction to Attributes
Sec 19.2 - Creating the Design
Sec 19.3 - Creating the Attribute Definitions
Sec 19.4 - Creating the Attribute Block
Sec 19.5 - Attribute Properties and Editing
Sec 19.6 - Attribute Extraction
Sec 19.7 - Invisible Attributes
Level 2 Drawing Project (9 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan
Chapter 19 Summary
Chapter 19 Review Questions
Chapter 19 Exercises
Chapter 20 – Advanced Output and Pen Settings
Chapter 20 Learning Objectives
Sec 20.1 - Introduction to Advanced Output and Pen Settings
Sec 20.2 - Setting Standards
Sec 20.3 - The CTB File
Sec 20.4 - Additional CTB File Features
Sec 20.5 - The LWT Option
Level 2 Drawing Project (10 of 10) – Architectural Floor Plan
Chapter 20 Summary
Chapter 20 Review Questions
Chapter 20 Exercises
Spotlight On: Engineering
Appendix A
Additional information on AutoCAD
Who makes AutoCAD?
What is AutoCAD LT?
How is AutoCAD purchased and how much does it cost?
Is there significant differences between AutoCAD releases?
A brief history of Autodesk® and AutoCAD
AutoCAD releases
Major Autodesk® products
AutoCAD related websites
Appendix B
Other CAD software and Design/Analysis concepts
Appendix C
File Extensions
AutoCAD Primary Extensions
AutoCAD Secondary Extensions
Misc. Software Extensions
Appendix D
Custom Linetypes and Hatch Patterns
Appendix E
Principles of CAD Management
Part 1 – Know the 7 Golden Rules of AutoCAD
Part 2 – Know the Capabilities and Limitations of AutoCAD
Part 3 – Maintain an Office CAD Standard
Part 4 – Be an Effective Teacher and Hiring Manager
Part 5 – Stay Current and Competent
Appendix F
AutoLISP Basics and Advanced Customization Tools
Appendix G
PC Hardware, Printers/Plotters and Networks
Appendix H
AutoCAD Certification Exams
Appendix I
AutoCAD Humor, Oddities, Quirks and Easter Eggs
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 16th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123757197
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123757203
About the Author
Elliot Gindis
Elliot Gindis has used and taught AutoCAD in the New York City area since 1996, logging in well over 20,000 hours of screen time as a designer and consultant in a wide variety of architecture and engineering fields. From 1999 to 2008 he was on staff at the Pratt Institute of Design and as visiting instructor at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He is currently president of Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design, an AutoCAD training firm, and has advised, consulted, or assisted more than 60 companies nationwide in using and optimizing AutoCAD. Elliot is part of the AutoDesk Developers Network and is a Certified Technical Trainer.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, AutoCAD training firm Vertical Technologies Consulting and Design