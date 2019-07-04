Untangling Smart Cities
1st Edition
From Utopian Dreams to Innovation Systems for a Technology-Enabled Urban Sustainability
Description
Untangling Smart Cities: From Utopian Dreams to Innovation Systems for a Technology-Enabled Urban Sustainability helps all key stakeholders understand the complex and often conflicting nature of smart city research, offering valuable insights for designing and implementing strategies to improve the smart city decision-making processes. The book drives the reader to a better theoretical and practical comprehension of smart city development, beginning with a thorough and systematic analysis of the research literature published to date. It addition, it provides an in-depth understanding of the entire smart city knowledge domain, revealing a deeply rooted division in its cognitive-epistemological structure as identified by bibliometric insights.
Users will find a book that fills the knowledge gap between theory and practice using case study research and empirical evidence drawn from cities considered leaders in innovative smart city practices.
Key Features
- Provides clarity on smart city concepts and strategies
- Presents a systematic literature analysis on the state-of-the-art of smart cities' research using bibliometrics combined with practical applications
- Offers a comprehensive and systematic analysis of smart cities research produced during its first three decades
- Generates a strong connection between theory and practice by providing the scientific knowledge necessary to approach the complex nature of smart cities
- Documents five main development pathways for smart cities development, serving the needs of city managers and policymakers with concrete advice and guidance
Readership
Smart City researchers and graduate students from sustainability, transport, energy, environmental science, engineering, economics, public health, behavior, and urban planning departments; Smart City planners and engineers involved with research, consultancy, funding, and distribution of services, products, and technologies; City policy makers in government and development agencies
Table of Contents
1. Understanding Smart City Developments
2. The State of Smart Cities Research
3. Smart City Development Pathways
4. The Dichotomous Nature of Smart Cities
5. Strategic Principles for Smart City Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 4th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128154779
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128154786
About the Author
Luca Mora
Luca Mora is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Smart Cities at Edinburgh Napier University. Luca’s research includes ICT-driven urban development, urban and regional innovation, and smart cities innovation and strategic planning. He is the Principal Investigator for the Roadmap for European Smart City research project.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Urban Innovation Dynamics, The Business School, Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mark Deakin
Mark Deakin is Professor of Built Environment in the School of Engineering and Head of the Centre for Smart Cities at Edinburgh Napier University. He’s directed Smart Cities and urban sustainable development research projects for the European Commission and UK, is the author of 12 books on Smart Cities, Sustainable Urban Development, and Urban Technology Management, editor of seven special journal issues on smart and sustainable community management and development, is an expert advisor to the European Investment Bank on smart and sustainable city development, and an Editorial Board Member of six academic journals, including Elsevier’s Journal of Sustainable Cities and Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Built Environment, School of Engineering and the Built Environment, Edinburgh Napier University, Scotland, United Kingdom