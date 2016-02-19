Unsteady Motion of Continuous Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483201092, 9781483226125

Unsteady Motion of Continuous Media

1st Edition

Authors: K. P. Stanyukovich
eBook ISBN: 9781483226125
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 760
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
131.77
92.24
92.24
92.24
105.42
92.24
92.24
105.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Unsteady Motion of Continuous Media covers the technical applications in the study of rapidly occurring processes in unsteady motion of continuous media. This 15-chapter text focuses on the detonation and explosion processes.

The introductory chapters review the mathematical and thermodynamic methods of gas dynamics, as well as the fundamental equations of non-stationary gas dynamics. The succeeding chapters deal with the concept of self-similar motion, solutions of equations, one-dimensional isentropic motions, and the elementary theory of shock waves. Considerable chapters are devoted to the mechanisms and principles of detonation wave, its propagation and unsteady motion in condensed media. These topics are followed by discussions of the propulsion of bodies by a gas stream; the motion of gas in a gravitational field; and the limiting motion of rarefield and very dense media. The concluding chapter presents some problems in the relativistic mechanics of solid medium.

This book will prove useful to physicists, applied mathematicians, and chemical engineers.

Table of Contents


﻿Forewords

Author

Editor

Book

Introduction

I. Mathematical and Thermodynamic Methods of Gas Dynamics

II. Investigation of the Fundamental Equations of Non-Stationary Gas Dynamics by the Method of Characteristics

III. Self-Similar Motion of a Medium

IV. Solutions of Equations for One-Dimensional Isentropic Motion of a Medium

V. One-Dimensional Isentropic Motions of a Medium

VI. Elementary Theory of Shock Waves

VII. Theory of Detonation Waves

VIII. Plane Detonation Waves and Escape of Detonation Products

IX. Theory of Propagation of Nonstationary Shock Waves

X. Three Dimensional Motion of Gas

XI. Unsteady Motion in Condensed Media

XII. Propulsion of Bodies by a Gas Stream

XIII. Motion of Gas in a Gravitational Field

XIV. Limiting Motion of Rarefied and Very Dense Media

xv. Certain Problems in the Relativistic Mechanics of Solid Media

Bibliography

Author Index

SUbject Index

Details

No. of pages:
760
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483226125

About the Author

K. P. Stanyukovich

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.