Unraveling Environmental Disasters
1st Edition
Unraveling Environmental Disasters provides scientific explanations of the most threatening current and future environmental disasters, including an analysis of ways that the disaster could have been prevented and how the risk of similar disasters can be minimized in the future.
- Named a 2014 Outstanding Academic Title by the American Library Association's Choice publication
- Treats disasters as complex systems
- Provides predictions based upon sound science, such as what the buildup of certain radiant gases in the troposphere will do, or what will happen if current transoceanic crude oil transport continues
- Considers the impact of human systems on environmental disasters
Readership
environmental scientists; management in disaster planning, risk assessment, safety training, and emergency planning; environmental engineers; oceanographers; occupational health specialists; political scientists; city planners; state and local government planners; individuals working in homeland security; chemists; military personnel; oil refinery managers; economists; and pharmaceutical researchers and regulators
undergraduate and graduate students studying environmental disasters
Table of Contents
Preface
Our Focus
Chapter 1. Failure
Events
Disasters as Failures
Types of Failure
Types of Disasters
Systems Engineering
References and Notes
Chapter 2. Science
Scientific Advancement
Laws of Motion
Laws of Chemistry and Thermodynamics
Science in the Public Eye
References
Chapter 3. Explosions
Dust
Ammonium Nitrate
Picric Acid and TNT
Methyl Isocyanate
Natural Explosions—Volcanoes
References
Chapter 4. Plumes
Nomenclature
Early Air Quality Disasters
Toxic Plumes
Plume Characterization
Nuclear Fallout Plumes
References and Notes
Chapter 5. Leaks
Surreptitious Disasters
Pollutant Transport in Groundwater
Love Canal
Chester
Times Beach
Valley of the Drums
Stringfellow Acid Pits
Tar Creek
The March Continues
References and Notes
Chapter 6. Spills
Disastrous Releases
Oil Spills
Niger River Delta Oil Spills
Other Spills
Partitioning in the Environment
References and Notes
Chapter 7. Fires
Fire Disaster Thermodynamics
Kuwait Oil Fires
Release of Radioactive Material
Indonesian Wildfires
World Trade Center Fire
The Japanese Earthquake and Tsunami
Other Major Fires
Tire Fires
Coal Mine Fires
Indirect Effect: Formation of Toxic Substances
Indirect Impact: Transport
References and Notes
Chapter 8. Climate
Global Climate Change
Greenhouse Gases
Consequences of Global Warming
Is It a Disaster?
Responding to Climate Change
Carbon and Climate
Potential Warming Disaster
Geoengineering
Biological Drivers of Climate Change
References and Notes
Chapter 9. Nature
Hurricanes
Floods
Drought
Ecosystem Resilience
References and Notes
Chapter 10. Minerals
Inorganic Substances
Toxic Metals
Asbestos
Cyanide
Surface Mining
Value
References and Notes
Chapter 11. Recalcitrance
The Dirty Dozen
Agent Orange
Lake Apopka
James River
Persistent Wastes
The Arctic Disaster
References and Notes
Chapter 12. Radiation
Electromagnetic Radiation
Nuclear Radiation
Nuclear Plants
Nuclear Power Plant Failure
Is Nuclear Power Worth the Risks?
Meltdown at Chernobyl
The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Disaster
Three Mile Island Nuclear Accident
Radioisotopes and Radiation Poisoning
Carbon Dating
Nuclear Waste Disposal
References and Notes
Chapter 13. Invasions
The Worst 100
Sensitive Habitats
References and Notes
Chapter 14. Products
Precaution
Endocrine Disruptors and Hormonally Active Agents
Antibiotics: Superbugs and Cross-Resistance
Organophosphates
Scientific Principles at Work
Milk and Terrorism
References and Notes
Chapter 15. Unsustainability
Oil
Phosphates
Helium
Platinum Group Metals
Lithium
Rare Earth Metals
Other Metals
Biomass
Methane
Carbon Dioxide
References and Notes
Chapter 16. Society
Justice
Solid Waste
Food Supply
Vinyl Chloride
Food Versus Fuel
Burning as a Societal Issue
Risk Trade-Offs
References and Notes
Chapter 17. Future
Recommendations
References and Notes
Glossary of Terms
Index
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 26th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123973177
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123970268
About the Editor
Daniel Vallero
Dr. Daniel A. Vallero is an internationally recognized expert in environmental science and engineering. His four decades of research, teaching and professional experience in hazardous waste engineering and management have addressed a wide range of human health risk and ecological issues, from global climate change to the release of hazardous wastes. His research has advanced the state-of-the-science of air and water pollution measurement, models of potential exposures to chemicals in consumer products, and environmental impact assessments. He established the Engineering Ethics program and is a key collaborator in the Responsible Conduct of Research Program at Duke University. These programs introduce students, from first-year through PhD, to the complex relationships between science, technology and societal demands on the engineer. The lessons learned from the cases in this book are a fundamental part of Duke’s preparation of its future engineers to address the ethical dilemmas likely to be encountered during the careers of the next generation engineers. Dr. Vallero received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University, a Master of Science in City & Regional Planning from SIU, a Masters in Civil & Environmental Engineering (Environmental Health Sciences) from the University of Kansas, and a PhD in Civil & Environmental Engineering from Duke.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pratt School of Engineering, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA
Trevor Letcher
Trevor M Letcher is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is a past Director of the International Association of Chemical Thermodynamics and his research involves the thermodynamics of liquid mixtures and energy from landfill. He was awarded the South African Chemical Institute’s Gold medal in 1999 and in 2000 he was awarded the South African Gold medal by the South African Association for the Advancement of Science. He has published over 250 papers in peer review journals and has edited, co-edited and written eleven books in his research and related fields. His latest books include Unraveling Environmental Disasters (2012), Materials for a Sustainable Future (2012), Waste (2011), Heat Capacities (2010), Climate Change (2009) and Future Energy (2008).
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Chemistry, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa
Awards
CHOICE Outstanding Academic Titles, 2014
Reviews
"This important, clearly written, well-organized book addresses a confluence of significant global issues and brings them into focus. Vallero…and Letcher…examine engineering failures within the context of generating environmental disasters…The book addresses related issues of sustainability, anthropogenic global warming, pesticide use and its impact on the food chain, vinyl chloride production, etc…Summing Up: Essential."--CHOICE Reviews Online, January 2014