Unplugging the Classroom - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081020357, 9780081020364

Unplugging the Classroom

1st Edition

Teaching with Technologies to Promote Students' Lifelong Learning

Editors: Hilary Wilder Sharmila Pixy Ferris
eBook ISBN: 9780081020364
Paperback ISBN: 9780081020357
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 23rd May 2017
Page Count: 276
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
78.95
67.11
62.95
53.51
72.95
62.01
84.50
71.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
78.95
67.11
72.95
62.01
62.95
53.51
110.86
94.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Unplugging the Classroom: Teaching with Technologies to Promote Students' Lifelong Learning provides techniques to help teaching and learning in an age where technology untethers instruction from the classroom, from semester seat-time, and from a single source of expertise.

The book brings together researchers and practitioners from diverse academic fields, including library perspectives, and presents interdisciplinary discussions from both theoretical and applied areas. It is unique in its goal of bringing educators and librarians together to explore the challenges that are faced by students and faculty in any time, any place, any path, and any pace learning.

In spite of the fact that the mobile revolution has definitively arrived, students and faculty alike aren’t ready to make the leap to mobile learning. The pressures of technological advances, along with the changing nature of learning, will demand increasingly profound changes in education. Researchers have begun to address this issue, but the revolution in mobile communication has not been accompanied by a concomitant growth in pedagogical resources for educators and students. More importantly, such growth needs to be under-girded by sound learning theories and examples of best practice.

Key Features

  • Provides a hands-on resource useful to both novices and experts for technology-enabled teaching and learning
  • Gives both discipline-specific and cross-disciplinary perspectives
  • Discusses discipline-specific mobile applications
  • Offers an opportunity to meet the needs of contemporary learners and foster their competencies as lifelong learners
  • Addresses emerging issues in technology and pedagogy

Readership

Practitioners in higher education, academic librarians, instructional librarians, educators in higher education, academics and teachers in higher education, practitioners in training and development

Table of Contents

I. Creativity and Innovation
II. Communication and Collaboration
III. Research and Information Fluency
VI. Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, and Decision Making
V. Digital Citizenship
VI. Technology Operations and Concepts

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081020364
Paperback ISBN:
9780081020357

About the Editor

Hilary Wilder

Hilary Wilder is Professor in the Educational Leadership and Professional Studies department at William Paterson University, teaching courses in learning technologies, educational research and higher education. Her areas of interest include the use of readily-available technologies by students and teachers in the creation and accessing of shared content.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Educational Leadership and Professional Studies, William Paterson University, USA

Sharmila Pixy Ferris

Sharmila Pixy Ferris is Professor in the Communication department at William Paterson University, teaching undergraduate courses in Communication Studies and graduate courses in the Professional Communication M. A. Her research encompasses communication and technology, technology and pedagogy, and computer-mediated communication.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Communication, William Paterson University, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.