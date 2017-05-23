Unplugging the Classroom
1st Edition
Teaching with Technologies to Promote Students' Lifelong Learning
Description
Unplugging the Classroom: Teaching with Technologies to Promote Students' Lifelong Learning provides techniques to help teaching and learning in an age where technology untethers instruction from the classroom, from semester seat-time, and from a single source of expertise.
The book brings together researchers and practitioners from diverse academic fields, including library perspectives, and presents interdisciplinary discussions from both theoretical and applied areas. It is unique in its goal of bringing educators and librarians together to explore the challenges that are faced by students and faculty in any time, any place, any path, and any pace learning.
In spite of the fact that the mobile revolution has definitively arrived, students and faculty alike aren’t ready to make the leap to mobile learning. The pressures of technological advances, along with the changing nature of learning, will demand increasingly profound changes in education. Researchers have begun to address this issue, but the revolution in mobile communication has not been accompanied by a concomitant growth in pedagogical resources for educators and students. More importantly, such growth needs to be under-girded by sound learning theories and examples of best practice.
Key Features
- Provides a hands-on resource useful to both novices and experts for technology-enabled teaching and learning
- Gives both discipline-specific and cross-disciplinary perspectives
- Discusses discipline-specific mobile applications
- Offers an opportunity to meet the needs of contemporary learners and foster their competencies as lifelong learners
- Addresses emerging issues in technology and pedagogy
Readership
Practitioners in higher education, academic librarians, instructional librarians, educators in higher education, academics and teachers in higher education, practitioners in training and development
Table of Contents
I. Creativity and Innovation
II. Communication and Collaboration
III. Research and Information Fluency
VI. Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, and Decision Making
V. Digital Citizenship
VI. Technology Operations and Concepts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 23rd May 2017
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020364
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020357
About the Editor
Hilary Wilder
Hilary Wilder is Professor in the Educational Leadership and Professional Studies department at William Paterson University, teaching courses in learning technologies, educational research and higher education. Her areas of interest include the use of readily-available technologies by students and teachers in the creation and accessing of shared content.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Educational Leadership and Professional Studies, William Paterson University, USA
Sharmila Pixy Ferris
Sharmila Pixy Ferris is Professor in the Communication department at William Paterson University, teaching undergraduate courses in Communication Studies and graduate courses in the Professional Communication M. A. Her research encompasses communication and technology, technology and pedagogy, and computer-mediated communication.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Communication, William Paterson University, USA