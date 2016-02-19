University Physics
1st Edition
Description
University Physics provides an authoritative treatment of physics. This book discusses the linear motion with constant acceleration; addition and subtraction of vectors; uniform circular motion and simple harmonic motion; and electrostatic energy of a charged capacitor. The behavior of materials in a non-uniform magnetic field; application of Kirchhoff's junction rule; Lorentz transformations; and Bernoulli's equation are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the speed of electromagnetic waves; origins of quantum physics; neutron activation analysis; and interference of light. This publication is beneficial to physics, engineering, and mathematics students intending to acquire a general knowledge of physical laws and conservation principles.
Table of Contents
Preface
Instructional Aids to Accompany University Physics
Chapter 1. General Introduction
1.1 The Development of Science
1.2 Science and Measurement
1.3 Length
1.4 Time
1.5 Mass
1.6 Dimensions and Units
1.7 Physics, Mathematics, and You
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 2. Vector Algebra
Preview
2.1 Scalars and Vectors
2.2 Addition and Subtraction of Vectors
2.3 Components
2.4 The Scalar, or Dot, Product
2.5 The Vector, or Cross, Product
Summary
Problems
Chapter 3. Equilibrium of Rigid Bodies
Preview
3.1 Force
3.2 The First Condition of Equilibrium
3.3 Torque
3.4 The Second Condition of Equilibrium
3.5 Center of Gravity
3.6 Stability of Equilibrium
Summary
Problems
Chapter 4. Motion in One Dimension
Preview
4.1 Frames of Reference
4.2 Average Velocity
4.3 Instantaneous Velocity
4.4 Acceleration
4.5 The Program of Particle Kinematics
4.6 Linear Motion with Constant Acceleration
4.7 Relative Motion: Two Frames of Reference
Summary
Problems
Chapter 5. Motion in a Plane
Preview
5.1 Motion in a Plane and the Principle of Superposition
5.2 Motion in a Plane with Constant Acceleration
5.3 Acceleration in Circular Motion
Summary
Problems
Chapter 6. Newton's Laws
Preview
6.1 The Program of Particle Mechanics
6.2 Newton's First Law
6.3 Force
6.4 Newton's Second Law
6.5 Newton's Third Law
6.6 The Universal Force of Gravitation
6.7 Weight and Mass
6.8 Mechanical Force Laws
6.9 Applications of Newton's Law
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 7. Work, Energy, and Power
Preview
7.1 Work Done by a Constant Force
7.2 Work Done by a Variable Force
7.3 Work in Three Dimensions
7.4 Kinetic Energy and the Work–Energy Principle
7.5 Power
7.6 Applications of the Work–Energy Principle: Simple Machines
Summary
Problems
Chapter 8. Conservation of Energy
Preview
8.1 Conservative and Nonconservative Forces
8.2 Potential Energy
8.3 The Law of Conservation of Energy
8.4 Force from Potential Energy
8.5 Stability of Equilibrium
8.6 Energy Graphs
Summary
Problems
Chapter 9. Conservation of Linear Momentum
Preview
9.1 Linear Impulses
9.2 Linear Momentum and the Linear Impulse–Momentum Principle
9.3 Conservation of Linear Momentum
9.4 Two-Particle Collisions
Summary
Problems
Chapter 10. Many-Particle Systems
Preview
10.1 Center of Mass
10.2 Dynamics of the Center of Mass
10.3 Galilean Relativity
10.4 Center-of-Momentum Reference Frame
10.5 Rocket Propulsion
Summary
Problems
Chapter 11. Conservation of Angular Momentum
Preview
11.1 Angular Momentum of a Particle
11.2 Angular Momentum of a System of Particles
11.3 Spin and Orbital Angular Momentum
Summary
Problems
Chapter 12. Rotation of a Rigid Body
Preview
12.1 Angular Kinetics
12.2 Angular Momentum and Rotational Kinetic Energy
12.3 Calculation of the Moment of Inertia
12.4 Dynamics of Rigid Body Rotation
Summary
Problems
Chapter 13. Motion of a Rigid Body
Preview
13.1 Work, Energy, and Power in Rotation
13.2 Rotation with Translation
13.3 Precession
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 14. Oscillatory Motion
Preview
14.1 Simple Harmonic Motion
14.2 Solution of the Harmonic Oscillator Equation
14.3 Applications of Simple Harmonic Motion
14.4 Uniform Circular Motion and Simple Harmonic Motion
14.5 Damped Harmonic Motion
14.6 Forced Harmonic Motion: Resonance
Summary
Problems
Chapter 15. The Mechanical Properties of Matter
Preview
15.1 States of Matter
15.2 Stress and Strain
15.3 Hooke's Law and Young's Modulus
15.4 Elastic Energy and the Spring Constant
15.5 Bulk Modulus and Compressibility
15.6 Shear Modulus
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 16. Fluid Mechanics
Preview
16.1 Fluid Statics: Archimedes' Principle
16.2 Pressure–Depth Relation
16.3 Fluid Dynamics
16.4 The Equation of Continuity
16.5 Bernoulli's Equation
16.6 Viscosity
16.7 Turbulence
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 17. Wave Kinematics
Preview
17.1 Wave Characteristics
17.2 Sinusoidal Waves
17.3 Phase and Phase Difference
17.4 The Principle of Superposition for Waves
17.5 Beats
17.6 The Doppler Effect
Summary
Problems
Chapter 18. Mechanical Waves
Preview
18.1 Waves on a String
18.2 Origin of the Wave Equation for Mechanical Waves
18.3 Mechanical Waves: A Sampling
18.4 Energy Flow and Wave Intensity
18.5 Standing Waves and Boundary Conditions
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 19. Special Relativity
Preview
19.1 Einstein's Postulates of Special Relativity
19.2 The Relativity of Time
19.3 The Lorentz Transformations
19.4 The Einstein Velocity Addition Formula
19.5 Lorentz–FitzGerald Contraction
19.6 Time Dilation
19.7 The Twin Effect
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 20. Relativistic Mechanics
Preview
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Relativistic Linear Momentum
20.3 Relativistic Energy
20.4 Conservation of Energy and Momentum in Particle Interactions
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 21. Temperature and Heat
Preview
21.1 Temperature and the Zeroth Law of Thermodynamics
21.2 Temperature Measurement
21.3 Energy and the First Law of Thermodynamics
21.4 Heat and Specific Heat Capacity
21.5 Thermodynamic Work
21.6 Internal Energy
21.7 The First Law of Thermodynamics
21.8 Applications of the First Law
Summary
Problems
Chapter 22. Thermal Properties of Matter
Preview
22.1 Thermal Expansion
22.2 The Ideal Gas
22.3 P–V–T Surfaces
22.4 Change or Phase
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 23. Heat Transfer
Preview
23.1 Conduction
23.2 Convection
23.3 Thermal Radiation
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 24. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Preview
24.1 Heat Engines and Thermodynamic Efficiency
24.2 The Carnot Cycle
24.3 The Second Law of Thermodynamics
24.4 The Kelvin Temperature Scale
24.5 Entropy
24.6 Entropy Formulation of the Second Law
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 25. Kinetic Theory
Preview
25.1 The Atomic Model of Matter
25.2 Mean Free Path and Cross Section
25.3 The Ideal Gas: Kinetic Interpretation of Temperature
25.4 The Distribution of Molecular Speeds
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 26. Electric Charge
Preview
26.1 Discovery of Electricity
26.2 Electric Charge
26.3 Coulomb's Law
26.4 Superposition
Summary
Problems
Chapter 27. Electric Field and Gauss' Law
Preview
27.1 Electric Field
27.2 Electric Field Lines
27.3 Electric Flux
27.4 Gauss' Law
27.5 Applications of Gauss' Law
27.6 Motion of Point Charges in a Static Electric Field
27.7 Electric Dipole in an Electric Field
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 28. Electric Potential
Preview
28.1 Potential Difference
28.2 Conservation of Energy
28.3 Electric Potential
28.4 Point Charge Potential
28.5 Multiple Charge Potentials
28.6 Equipotential Surfaces
28.7 Corona Discharge
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 29. Capacitance and Capacitors
Preview
29.1 Capacitance and Capacitors
29.2 Capacitors in Series and in Parallel
29.3 Electrostatic Energy of a Charged Capacitor
29.4 Effect of an Insulator on Capacitance
29.5 Atomic Viewpoint of the Effect of an Insulator on Capacitance
Summary
Problems
Chapter 30. Electric Current
Preview
30.1 Electric Current
30.2 Electrical Resistance and Ohm's Law
30.3 Electrical Conductivity and Electrical Resistivity
30.4 Dynamic Resistance
30.5 Energy Conversion and Electric Power
Summary
Problems
Chapter 31. Direct-Current Circuits
Preview
31.1 Source of Electromotive Force (emf)
31.2 Kirchhoff's Loop Rule for Potential Differences
31.3 Application of Kirchhoff's Loop Rule: Resistors in Series
31.4 Kirchhoff's Junction Rule for Currents
31.5 Application of Kirchhoff's Junction Rule: Resistors in Parallel
31.6 Charging a Capacitor: The RC Circuit
31.7 Current and Potential Difference Measurements
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 32. Magnetism and the Magnetic Field
Preview
32.1 Magnetism
32.2 Magnetic Field
32.3 Applications of Moving Charges in a Magnetic Field
32.4 Magnetic Dipole in a Magnetic Field
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 33. Magnetic Field of Electric Current
Preview
33.1 Biot and Savart's Law
33.2 Magnetic Field of Electric Current
33.3 Ampére's Law
33.4 Magnetic Field of a Solenoid
33.5 Definition of the Ampere
Summary
Problems
Chapter 34. Electromagnetic Induction
Preview
34.1 Motional Electromotive Force
34.2 Faraday's Law of Induction
34.3 Lenz's Law
34.4 Applications of Faraday's Law
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 35. Inductance and Inductors
Preview
35.1 Self-Inductance and Inductors
35.2 Circuit Aspects of Inductors
35.3 Energy Stored in the Magnetic Field
35.4 Oscillations in a Circuit Containing a Capacitor and an Inductor
Summary
Problems
Chapter 36. Magnetic Properties of Matter
Preview
36.1 Behavior of Materials in a Nonuniform Magnetic Field
36.2 Classification of Magnetic Materials
36.3 Diamagnetism
36.4 Paramagnetism
36.5 Ferromagnetism
36.6 The Earth's Magnetic Field
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 37. Alternating Currents
Preview
37.1 Alternating Currents
37.2 Behavior of a Resistor Connected to an ac Generator
37.3 Behavior of a Capacitor Connected to an ac Generator
37.4 Behavior of an Inductor Connected to an ac Generator
37.5 The RC Circuit
37.6 The RL Circuit
37.7 The RLC Circuit
37.8 Resonance in a Series RLC Circuit
37.9 Transformers
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 38. Electromagnetic Waves and Maxwell's Equations
Preview
38.1 Introduction
38.2 Electromagnetic Waves
38.3 Maxwell's Equations
38.4 The Speed of Electromagnetic Waves
38.5 Energy Transfer via Electromagnetic Waves
38.6 Polarization
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 39. Reflection, Refraction, and Geometric Optics
Preview
39.1 Huygen's Principle, Refraction, and Dispersion
39.2 The Laws of Reflection and Refraction
39.3 Light Rays and Geometric Optics
39.4 Mirrors
39.5 Lenses
39.6 Optical Systems
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 40. Physical Optics: Interference
Preview
40.1 Interference
40.2 The Interference of Light: Thomas Young's Experiment
40.3 Coherence
40.4 Thin-Film Interference
40.5 Optical Interferometers
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 41. Physical Optics: Diffraction
Preview
41.1 Diffraction
41.2 Single-Slit Diffraction Pattern
41.3 Diffraction and Angular Resolution
41.4 Diffraction Gratings
41.5 Holography
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 42. Quantum Physics, Lasers, and Squids
Preview
42.1 The Origins of Quantum Physics
42.2 Rutherford and the Nuclear Atom
42.3 Bohr and the Hydrogen Atom
42.4 De Broglie and the Wave–Particle Duality
42.5 Schrödinger's Equation, Probability Waves, and Quantum Mechanical Tunneling
42.6 Quantum Optics and Lasers
42.7 Squids
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Chapter 43. Nuclear Structure and Nuclear Technology
Preview
43.1 The Neutron–Proton Model of the Nucleus
43.2 Nuclear Stability
43.3 Radioactive Dating
43.4 Neutron Activation Analysis
43.5 Nuclear Energy
Summary
Suggested Reading
Problems
Appendix 1. Table of Symbols
Appendix 2. Physical Constants
Appendix 3. Conversion Factors
Appendix 4. Mathematics
Appendix 5. The Elements
Answers to Odd-Numbered Problems
Photo Credits
Index
