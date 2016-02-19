University Education in Computing Science
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference on Graduate Academic and Related Research Programs in Computing Science, Held at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, June 1967
Description
University Education in Computing Science documents the proceedings of a conference on graduate academic and related research programs in computing science, held at the State University of New York at Stony Brook on June 8, 1967.
This book provides a comprehensive study of the role of the computing sciences as an academic program, including its organizational structure and relationship to the computing center. The undergraduate education in computing science and operational policies of university computing centers are also elaborated.
Other topics include the graduate computer science program at American universities, dilemma of computer sciences, and science and engineering of information. The industry's view of computing science and doctoral program in computing science are likewise covered.
This publication is suitable for educational, industrial, and governmental organizations concerned with education related to computing science.
Table of Contents
Foreword and Acknowledgments
Welcoming Address
Participants
University Education in Computing Science—Introduction
Keynote Address
Computers and Education
Graduate Computer Science Program at American Universities
The Dilemma of Computer Sciences
Computer Science is Neither Mathematics nor Electrical Engineering
The Science and Engineering of Information
How Many Computers per University?
Industry’s View of Computing Science
Planning a Profession
The Master’s Program in Computing Science—A Report of the Workshop
The Doctoral Program in Computing Science—A Report of the Workshop
The Position of Computing Science in the University Structure—A Report of the Workshop
The Computing Center and the Academic Program—A Report of the Workshop
University Education in Computing Science—Summary
Appendix—Computers in Higher Education
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483223193