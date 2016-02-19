University Education in Computing Science documents the proceedings of a conference on graduate academic and related research programs in computing science, held at the State University of New York at Stony Brook on June 8, 1967.

This book provides a comprehensive study of the role of the computing sciences as an academic program, including its organizational structure and relationship to the computing center. The undergraduate education in computing science and operational policies of university computing centers are also elaborated.

Other topics include the graduate computer science program at American universities, dilemma of computer sciences, and science and engineering of information. The industry's view of computing science and doctoral program in computing science are likewise covered.

This publication is suitable for educational, industrial, and governmental organizations concerned with education related to computing science.