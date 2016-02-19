University Education in Computing Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198163, 9781483223193

University Education in Computing Science

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Conference on Graduate Academic and Related Research Programs in Computing Science, Held at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, June 1967

Editors: Aaron Finerman
eBook ISBN: 9781483223193
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 254
Description

University Education in Computing Science documents the proceedings of a conference on graduate academic and related research programs in computing science, held at the State University of New York at Stony Brook on June 8, 1967.

This book provides a comprehensive study of the role of the computing sciences as an academic program, including its organizational structure and relationship to the computing center. The undergraduate education in computing science and operational policies of university computing centers are also elaborated.

Other topics include the graduate computer science program at American universities, dilemma of computer sciences, and science and engineering of information. The industry's view of computing science and doctoral program in computing science are likewise covered.

This publication is suitable for educational, industrial, and governmental organizations concerned with education related to computing science.

Table of Contents


Foreword and Acknowledgments

Welcoming Address

Participants

University Education in Computing Science—Introduction

Keynote Address

Computers and Education

Graduate Computer Science Program at American Universities

The Dilemma of Computer Sciences

Computer Science is Neither Mathematics nor Electrical Engineering

The Science and Engineering of Information

How Many Computers per University?

Industry’s View of Computing Science

Planning a Profession

The Master’s Program in Computing Science—A Report of the Workshop

The Doctoral Program in Computing Science—A Report of the Workshop

The Position of Computing Science in the University Structure—A Report of the Workshop

The Computing Center and the Academic Program—A Report of the Workshop

University Education in Computing Science—Summary

Appendix—Computers in Higher Education

References

Index

About the Editor

Aaron Finerman

