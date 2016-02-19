University and Research Library Studies, Volume 8 presents the growing awareness of the international character of library studies. This book discusses the highly organized approach to library science research in Eastern Europe.

Comprised of six chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the advantages of the comparative study of the libraries of various countries, including the possibilities of development and solutions to familiar difficulties. This text then examines the role of the library as a teaching instrument whereby instructions and library assignments are included as an integral part of the normal courses in the curriculum. Other chapters consider the background to the foundation of the Library of the School of Oriental and African Studies. This book discusses as well the function of the university library to bring together information and human beings. The final chapter deals with the types of activities that constitute library science research. Librarians will find this book useful.