Universe, Human Immortality and Future Human Evaluation
1st Edition
This book debates the universe, the development of new technologies in the 21st century and the future of the human race. Dr Bolonkin shows that a human soul is only the information in a person’s head. He offers a new unique method for re-writing the main brain information in chips without any damage to the human brain.
This is the scientific prediction of the non-biological (electronic) civilization and immortality of the human being. Such a prognosis is predicated upon a new law, discovered by the author, for the development of complex systems. According to this law, every self-copying system tends to be more complex than the previous system, provided that all external conditions remain the same. The consequences are disastrous: humanity will be replaced by a new civilization created by intellectual robots (which Dr Bolonkin refers to as "E-humans" and "E-beings"). These creatures, whose intellectual and mechanical abilities will far exceed those of man, will require neither food nor oxygen to sustain their existence. They may have the emotion. Capable of developing science, technology and their own intellectual abilities thousands of times faster than humans can, they will, in essence, be eternal.
- Demonstrates that the problem of immortality can only be solved by changing the biological human into an artificial form
- Discusses progress in robotics and other techologies
Anyone interested in artificial intelligence, robotics, computing and immortality
Preface
About the Author
1. Macro World
1.1. Universe
1.2. Stars
1.3. Exotic Stars
1.4. Sun
1.5. Solar Planets
1.6. Summary
2. Micro World
2.1. Matter
2.2. Atoms, Molecules
2.3. Nucleus, Protons, Neutrons, Quarks, and Nuclear Forces
2.4. Degenerate Matter
2.5. Summary
3. Surprising Properties of Our Universe
3.1. All World (Universe) in Point, All Time (Universe History) in Moment
3.2. Travel into the Future
3.3. The Law of Existence of the Universe, the Aim of the Universe, and the Purpose of Humanity
3.4. Summary
4. What Is God?
4.1. General Notes: God
4.2. Existence of God
5. What Is the Human Soul?
5.1. General Note: Soul
5.2. Soul in Religions
5.3. Summary
6. What Is “I”? What Are “We”?
6.1. Individual (Person)
6.2. Intelligence
6.3. Artificial Intelligence
6.4. AI as a Person
6.5. Robots
6.6. Summary
7. Human Emotions, Happiness, and Pleasure
7.1. Emotions
7.2. Happiness
7.3. Pleasure
7.4. Summary
8. The Advent of the Non-Biological Civilization
8.1. The Law of Increasing Complexity
8.2. The Birth of the Electronic Civilization
8.3. “So What?”
8.4. Consequences from the Appearance of the Electronic Civilization
8.5. What Can We Do?
8.6. Must We Fear the Electronic Civilization?
8.7. Electronic Society
8.8. What Will Happen with Humanity?
8.9. Summary
9. The Beginning of Human Immortality
9.1. Medical Science and the Issue of Immortality
9.2. An Unexpected Breakthrough
9.3. Contemporary Research
9.4. Intelligence in Space
9.5. Summary
10. What are Science, Soul, Paradise, and Artificial Intelligence?
10.1. Advantages of Electronic Beings
10.2. The Human Soul
10.3. Heaven on Earth
10.4. The Supreme Mind and Mankind’s Existence
10.5. Essential State of Things and Perspectives
10.6. Hope
10.7. Summary
11. Real Breakthrough to Immortality
11.1. Brief Description of Previous Works by the Author
11.2. Electronic Immortality, Advantages of Electronic Existence
11.3. What Are Men and Intelligent Beings?
11.4. The Main Problem with Electronic Immortality: Rewriting Brain Information (Soul) to Electronic Chips Is Impossible to Do with Current Technology
11.5. Modeling of the Soul for a Concrete Person
11.6. Disadvantages of Biological Men and Biological Society
11.7. Electronic Society
11.8. The Lot (Fortune) of Humanity
11.9. Summary
12. The Natural Purpose of Humankind Is to Become God
12.1. Introduction
12.2. The Law of Purpose
12.3. What Is Alive and What Is Imbued with Reason (Intellect)?
12.4. Biological Intellect as the First Step Toward the Purpose
12.5. What Is God?
12.6. God as the Purpose Given to Humankind by Nature
12.7. An Electronic Civilization as the Second Step of Reason (Humanity)
12.8. Electronic Immortality as a Way of Transition to an Electronic Civilization
12.9. What Can We Expect from Other, Alien Civilizations?
12.10. The Great Space Race
12.11. One Alternative—God, or Slavery and Destruction
12.12. The Current Purpose and the Main Ways of Scientific and Technical Progress
12.13. Summary
13. Setting God in a Computer-Internet Net
13.1. Humankind as Logical Device
13.2. God as Superintellect
13.3. Computers in the Modern World and Their Development
13.4. Computers and the Human Brain
13.5. Self-realization and Self-development Programs as a Germ of God
13.6. Human Benefits from a Real God Embedded in Computer-Internet
13.7. Possible Dangers and Advantages
13.8. Modern Development and Plans
14. Immortality Becomes a Reality
15. Personhood
15.1. What Is an Intelligent Person?
15.2. AI as a Person: Three Prerequisites or Laws of Men, AI, and E-beings
15.3. The Third Law for Men, AI, and E-beings
15.4. Biological Human Civilization, Electronic Civilization
15.5. Emotions
15.6. Humanoid Creatures
16. General Summary for Chapters 8–15Chapter 8Chapter 9Chapter 10Chapter 11Chapter 12Chapter 13Chapter 14Chapter 15
16.1. What Is Man?
16.2. What Is Homo sapiens?
16.3. What Is Soul?
16.4. What Is a Person (an Intelligent Being)?
16.5. What Is Reasonable Intellectual Man or Person?
16.6. What Is a Free Man (Person) or E-being and What Is a Manipulatee?
16.7. What Are God and Supreme Mind?
16.8. How to Become Immortal?
16.9. Advantages of the E-being
16.10. Electronic Civilization
16.11. Human Further Transformation
Appendix 1. An Open Statement to the President of the United States of America and to the Presidents and Prime Ministers of All Countries About a Scientific and Technology Jump in the Twenty-First Century
Appendix 2. Current Artificial Intelligence
Appendix 3. Current Supercomputers
References
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 12th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124158108
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124158016
Alexander Bolonkin
NASA, Labs of the US Air Force, NYU, NJIT, C&R, MAI.