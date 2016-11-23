Universal UX Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128024072, 9780128025956

Universal UX Design

1st Edition

Building Multicultural User Experience

Authors: Alberto Ferreira
eBook ISBN: 9780128025956
Paperback ISBN: 9780128024072
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 23rd November 2016
Page Count: 242
Description

Universal UX Design: Building Multicultural User Experience provides an ideal guide as multicultural UX continues to emerge as a transdisciplinary field that, in addition to the traditional UI and corporate strategy concerns, includes socio/cultural and neurocognitive concerns that constitute one of the first steps in a truly global product strategy.

In short, multicultural UX is no longer a nice-to-have in your overall UX strategy, it is now a must-have. This practical guide teaches readers about international concerns on the development of a uniquely branded, yet culturally appealing, software end-product. With hands-on examples throughout, readers will learn how to accurately predict user behavior, optimize layout and text elements, and integrate persuasive design in layout, as well as how to determine which strategies to communicate image and content more effectively, while demystifying the psychological and sociopolitical factors associated with culture.

The book reviews the essentials of cognitive UI perception and how they are affected by socio-cultural conditioning, as well as how different cultural bias and expectations can work in UX design.

Key Features

  • Teaches how to optimize design using internationalization techniques
  • Explores how to develop web and mobile internationalization frameworks
  • Presents strategies for effectively reaching a multicultural audience
  • Reviews the essentials of cognitive UI perception and the related effects of socio-cultural conditioning, as well as how different cultural bias and expectations can work in UX design

Readership

UX professionals and researchers and upper level undergraduate and graduate HCI courses

Table of Contents

1. Introducing UX Basic Principles
2. Culture-Focused UX
3. Multicultural UX in the Enterprise
4. Knowing Your User Requirements
5. Internationalizing Design
6. Interaction Design and Visual Structure
7. Graphical Optimization
8. Controlled Language and International Markets
9. UX Text Optimization
10. Adapting to Change
11. Innovation in Multicultural UX

Details

No. of pages:
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780128025956
Paperback ISBN:
9780128024072

About the Author

Alberto Ferreira

Alberto Ferreira is a UX researcher and consultant with a past background in linguistics, localization, and communication technology. He has a degree in Modern Languages and Literatures, an M.A. in Cultural Studies. He worked for both public institutions like the European Commission and before turning his attention to web design, customer experience, and service design. He has developed internationalization strategies, usability testing frameworks, and process optimization techniques in some of the biggest companies in the world. He is finishing his PhD on interdisciplinary research at the University of Bristol and is a regular speaker and coach at UX and localization conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

UX Researcher and Consultant

