Universal UX Design
1st Edition
Building Multicultural User Experience
Description
Universal UX Design: Building Multicultural User Experience provides an ideal guide as multicultural UX continues to emerge as a transdisciplinary field that, in addition to the traditional UI and corporate strategy concerns, includes socio/cultural and neurocognitive concerns that constitute one of the first steps in a truly global product strategy.
In short, multicultural UX is no longer a nice-to-have in your overall UX strategy, it is now a must-have. This practical guide teaches readers about international concerns on the development of a uniquely branded, yet culturally appealing, software end-product. With hands-on examples throughout, readers will learn how to accurately predict user behavior, optimize layout and text elements, and integrate persuasive design in layout, as well as how to determine which strategies to communicate image and content more effectively, while demystifying the psychological and sociopolitical factors associated with culture.
The book reviews the essentials of cognitive UI perception and how they are affected by socio-cultural conditioning, as well as how different cultural bias and expectations can work in UX design.
Key Features
- Teaches how to optimize design using internationalization techniques
- Explores how to develop web and mobile internationalization frameworks
- Presents strategies for effectively reaching a multicultural audience
- Reviews the essentials of cognitive UI perception and the related effects of socio-cultural conditioning, as well as how different cultural bias and expectations can work in UX design
Readership
UX professionals and researchers and upper level undergraduate and graduate HCI courses
Table of Contents
1. Introducing UX Basic Principles
2. Culture-Focused UX
3. Multicultural UX in the Enterprise
4. Knowing Your User Requirements
5. Internationalizing Design
6. Interaction Design and Visual Structure
7. Graphical Optimization
8. Controlled Language and International Markets
9. UX Text Optimization
10. Adapting to Change
11. Innovation in Multicultural UX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2017
- Published:
- 23rd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025956
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128024072
About the Author
Alberto Ferreira
Alberto Ferreira is a UX researcher and consultant with a past background in linguistics, localization, and communication technology. He has a degree in Modern Languages and Literatures, an M.A. in Cultural Studies. He worked for both public institutions like the European Commission and before turning his attention to web design, customer experience, and service design. He has developed internationalization strategies, usability testing frameworks, and process optimization techniques in some of the biggest companies in the world. He is finishing his PhD on interdisciplinary research at the University of Bristol and is a regular speaker and coach at UX and localization conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
UX Researcher and Consultant