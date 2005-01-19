Universal Spaces and Mappings, Volume 198
1st Edition
Authors: S.D. Iliadis
eBook ISBN: 9780080457307
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515865
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 19th January 2005
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents
- The construction of Containing Spaces
2. Saturated classes
3. Dimension-like functions
4. Saturated classes of spaces with structure
5. Completely regular and compact spaces
6. Saturated classes of mappings
7. Actions of groups
8. Containing Spaces and factorizing T-spectra
9. Isometries and universality
10. Concluding remarks and open problems
Description
Universal Spaces and Mappings is devoted to universality problems. A new approach to these problems is given using some specific spaces. Since the construction of these specific spaces is set-theoretical, the given theory can be applied to different topics of Topology such as: universal mappings, dimension theory, action of groups, inverse spectra, isometrical embeddings, and so on.
Key Features
- Universal spaces
- Universal mappings
- Dimension theory
- Actions of groups
- Isometric Universal Spaces
Readership
Researchers in Topology, postgraduate students
Details
About the Authors
S.D. Iliadis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Patras, Patras, Greece.
