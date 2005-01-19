Universal Spaces and Mappings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515865, 9780080457307

Universal Spaces and Mappings, Volume 198

1st Edition

Authors: S.D. Iliadis
eBook ISBN: 9780080457307
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515865
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 19th January 2005
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

  1. The construction of Containing Spaces
    2. Saturated classes
    3. Dimension-like functions
    4. Saturated classes of spaces with structure
    5. Completely regular and compact spaces
    6. Saturated classes of mappings
    7. Actions of groups
    8. Containing Spaces and factorizing T-spectra
    9. Isometries and universality
    10. Concluding remarks and open problems

Description

Universal Spaces and Mappings is devoted to universality problems. A new approach to these problems is given using some specific spaces. Since the construction of these specific spaces is set-theoretical, the given theory can be applied to different topics of Topology such as: universal mappings, dimension theory, action of groups, inverse spectra, isometrical embeddings, and so on.

Key Features

  • Universal spaces
  • Universal mappings
  • Dimension theory
  • Actions of groups
  • Isometric Universal Spaces

Readership

Researchers in Topology, postgraduate students

About the Authors

S.D. Iliadis Author

