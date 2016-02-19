Unity and Diversity in Biochemistry
1st Edition
An Introduction to Chemical Biology
Description
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 1: Unity and Diversity in Biochemistry focuses on the advancements of processes, techniques, methodologies, and approaches involved in biochemistry.
The publication first offers information on the constituents of the biosphere, modes of linkage by covalent bonds and macromolecules, general principles of biochemical energetics, and enzymes. The text then examines the destructive and non-destructive methods in modern biochemistry, priming reactions, and biosynthesis. Discussions focus on the mechanisms for the breakdown of amino acids, glycolysis and the hexosemonophosphate shunt, interrelations between priming reactions, respiratory chains, biochemical investigation and use of isotopes, and use of mutant strains micro-organisms.
The manuscript takes a look at cellular topochemistry and regulation, aspects of biochemical diversity, inheritance of biochemical characteristics, and biochemical evolution. Topics include evolution of biochemical systems and constituents, control of biochemical characteristics by genes, biochemical differentiation of cells in a single organism, and factors which determine the velocity and path of enzymatic reaction chains.
The selection is a dependable source of data for biochemists and readers interested in the different aspects of biochemistry.
Table of Contents
Translator's Preface
Introduction
Part One
Chapter I: The Biosphere
Chapter II: Constituents of the Biosphere
I. The Three Principal Biochemical Structures
II. Other Chemical Structures of General Interest
Chapter III: Modes of Linkage by Covalent Bonds
I. "Oside" Linkage
II. Ester Linkage (and Anhydride Linkage)
III. Peptidebond
Chapter IV: Macromolecules
I. Polysaccharides
II. Proteins
III. Nucleoproteins
IV. Metalloproteins
V. Lipoproteins
Part Two—Enzymes and Biochemical Energetics
Chapter I: General Principles of Biochemistry
I. Free Energy
II. Energy Coupling
III. Energy rich bonds
IV. The Phosphate Cycle
V. Biological Oxido-Reductions and the Generation of Energy-Rich Bonds
VI. The Cellular Dynamo
VII. The Pyrophosphate Bond and Cellular Work
VIII. Chemical Equilibrium and the Stationary State
Chapter II: Enzymes
I. Definition
II. Enzymes and Activators
III. Classification of Enzymes
IV. Kinetics
V. The Mechanism of Action of Enzymes and Coenzymes
Part Three—Chemical Reactions in the Biosphere
Introduction
Chapter I: Destructive and Non-Destructive Methods in Modern Biochemistry
I. From the Whole Organism to the Pure Enzyme
II. Biochemical Investigation and the Use of Isotopes
III. The Use of Mutant Strains of Micro-Organisms
Chapter II: Priming Reactions
I. Glycolysis and the Hexosemonophosphate Shunt
II. Another Pathway for the Production of Acetyl-CoA: The Fatty Acid Cycle
III. The tricarboxylic acid cycle
IV. Respiratory Chains
V. Mechanisms for the Breakdown of Amino Acids
VI. Interrelations Between Priming Reactions
VII. Energetics of the Priming Reactions
Chapter III: Biosyntheses
I. The Materials for Biosyntheses
II. Biosynthesis
Part Four—Topobiochemistry and Cellular Regulation
Chapter I: Cellular Topochemistry
Chapter II: Cellular Regulation
I. Factors Which Determine the Velocity and the Path of Enzymatic Reaction Chains
II. The Pasteur Effect
III. The Genetic Control of the Relative Rates of Enzymatic Reactions
Part Five—Biochemical Diversity
Chapter I: Some Aspects of Biochemical Diversity
I. Terpenes
II. Porphyrins
III. Protein Macromolecules
Chapter II: The Inheritance of Biochemical Characteristics
I. Control of Biochemical Characteristics by Genes
II. Biochemical Differentiation of Cells in a Single Organism
III. Phenotype and "Milieu"
Chapter III: Biochemisty and Taxonomy
I. Biochemical Diversity
II. Diversity within Species
III. Diversity Between Species
Chapter IV: Biochemical Evolution
I. Definition
II. Evolution of Biochemical Constituents
III. Evolution of Biochemical Systems
Part Six—The Metabolism of the Biosphere
Introduction
Chapter I: Entry into the Biosphere
I. Carbon and Energy
II. Phosphorus
III. Nitrogen
IV. Sulphur
Chapter II: Departure from the Biosphere
I. Ammonification in the Soil
II. The Exit of Carbon from the Biosphere
Chapter III: The Cycles
I. The Carbon Cycle
II. The Nitrogen Cycle
III. The Sulphur Cycle
IV. The Circulation of Phosphorus
V. The Metabolism of the Biosphere
Index
