International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 1: Unity and Diversity in Biochemistry focuses on the advancements of processes, techniques, methodologies, and approaches involved in biochemistry.

The publication first offers information on the constituents of the biosphere, modes of linkage by covalent bonds and macromolecules, general principles of biochemical energetics, and enzymes. The text then examines the destructive and non-destructive methods in modern biochemistry, priming reactions, and biosynthesis. Discussions focus on the mechanisms for the breakdown of amino acids, glycolysis and the hexosemonophosphate shunt, interrelations between priming reactions, respiratory chains, biochemical investigation and use of isotopes, and use of mutant strains micro-organisms.

The manuscript takes a look at cellular topochemistry and regulation, aspects of biochemical diversity, inheritance of biochemical characteristics, and biochemical evolution. Topics include evolution of biochemical systems and constituents, control of biochemical characteristics by genes, biochemical differentiation of cells in a single organism, and factors which determine the velocity and path of enzymatic reaction chains.

The selection is a dependable source of data for biochemists and readers interested in the different aspects of biochemistry.