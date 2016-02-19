Unity and Diversity in Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227481, 9781483280967

Unity and Diversity in Biochemistry

1st Edition

An Introduction to Chemical Biology

Authors: Marcel Florkin
Editors: P. Alexander Z. M. Bacq
eBook ISBN: 9781483280967
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 414
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology, Volume 1: Unity and Diversity in Biochemistry focuses on the advancements of processes, techniques, methodologies, and approaches involved in biochemistry.

The publication first offers information on the constituents of the biosphere, modes of linkage by covalent bonds and macromolecules, general principles of biochemical energetics, and enzymes. The text then examines the destructive and non-destructive methods in modern biochemistry, priming reactions, and biosynthesis. Discussions focus on the mechanisms for the breakdown of amino acids, glycolysis and the hexosemonophosphate shunt, interrelations between priming reactions, respiratory chains, biochemical investigation and use of isotopes, and use of mutant strains micro-organisms.

The manuscript takes a look at cellular topochemistry and regulation, aspects of biochemical diversity, inheritance of biochemical characteristics, and biochemical evolution. Topics include evolution of biochemical systems and constituents, control of biochemical characteristics by genes, biochemical differentiation of cells in a single organism, and factors which determine the velocity and path of enzymatic reaction chains.

The selection is a dependable source of data for biochemists and readers interested in the different aspects of biochemistry.

Table of Contents


Translator's Preface

Introduction

Part One

Chapter I: The Biosphere

Chapter II: Constituents of the Biosphere

I. The Three Principal Biochemical Structures

II. Other Chemical Structures of General Interest

Chapter III: Modes of Linkage by Covalent Bonds

I. "Oside" Linkage

II. Ester Linkage (and Anhydride Linkage)

III. Peptidebond

Chapter IV: Macromolecules

I. Polysaccharides

II. Proteins

III. Nucleoproteins

IV. Metalloproteins

V. Lipoproteins

Part Two—Enzymes and Biochemical Energetics

Chapter I: General Principles of Biochemistry

I. Free Energy

II. Energy Coupling

III. Energy rich bonds

IV. The Phosphate Cycle

V. Biological Oxido-Reductions and the Generation of Energy-Rich Bonds

VI. The Cellular Dynamo

VII. The Pyrophosphate Bond and Cellular Work

VIII. Chemical Equilibrium and the Stationary State

Chapter II: Enzymes

I. Definition

II. Enzymes and Activators

III. Classification of Enzymes

IV. Kinetics

V. The Mechanism of Action of Enzymes and Coenzymes

Part Three—Chemical Reactions in the Biosphere

Introduction

Chapter I: Destructive and Non-Destructive Methods in Modern Biochemistry

I. From the Whole Organism to the Pure Enzyme

II. Biochemical Investigation and the Use of Isotopes

III. The Use of Mutant Strains of Micro-Organisms

Chapter II: Priming Reactions

I. Glycolysis and the Hexosemonophosphate Shunt

II. Another Pathway for the Production of Acetyl-CoA: The Fatty Acid Cycle

III. The tricarboxylic acid cycle

IV. Respiratory Chains

V. Mechanisms for the Breakdown of Amino Acids

VI. Interrelations Between Priming Reactions

VII. Energetics of the Priming Reactions

Chapter III: Biosyntheses

I. The Materials for Biosyntheses

II. Biosynthesis

Part Four—Topobiochemistry and Cellular Regulation

Chapter I: Cellular Topochemistry

Chapter II: Cellular Regulation

I. Factors Which Determine the Velocity and the Path of Enzymatic Reaction Chains

II. The Pasteur Effect

III. The Genetic Control of the Relative Rates of Enzymatic Reactions

Part Five—Biochemical Diversity

Chapter I: Some Aspects of Biochemical Diversity

I. Terpenes

II. Porphyrins

III. Protein Macromolecules

Chapter II: The Inheritance of Biochemical Characteristics

I. Control of Biochemical Characteristics by Genes

II. Biochemical Differentiation of Cells in a Single Organism

III. Phenotype and "Milieu"

Chapter III: Biochemisty and Taxonomy

I. Biochemical Diversity

II. Diversity within Species

III. Diversity Between Species

Chapter IV: Biochemical Evolution

I. Definition

II. Evolution of Biochemical Constituents

III. Evolution of Biochemical Systems

Part Six—The Metabolism of the Biosphere

Introduction

Chapter I: Entry into the Biosphere

I. Carbon and Energy

II. Phosphorus

III. Nitrogen

IV. Sulphur

Chapter II: Departure from the Biosphere

I. Ammonification in the Soil

II. The Exit of Carbon from the Biosphere

Chapter III: The Cycles

I. The Carbon Cycle

II. The Nitrogen Cycle

III. The Sulphur Cycle

IV. The Circulation of Phosphorus

V. The Metabolism of the Biosphere

Index

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1960
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483280967

About the Author

Marcel Florkin

About the Editor

P. Alexander

Z. M. Bacq

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.