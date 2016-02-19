Unit Workbook for Fundamentals of Psychology
1st Edition
An Introduction
Authors: Michael S. Gazzaniga Richard Koppenaal Barbara Freitas
eBook ISBN: 9781483270494
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 144
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270494
About the Author
Michael S. Gazzaniga
Richard Koppenaal
Barbara Freitas
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.