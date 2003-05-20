Unit Testing in Java

Part 1: Basic Techniques 1 Introduction 1.1 Important Terms 1.2 XP Testing 1.3 Classic Testing 1.4 "Test-First Development" - A Brief Definition 1.5 Java Only - Or Other Coffee? 1.6 Objectives of This Book 1.7 Organization of This Book 1.8 Conventions in This Book 1.9 Web Site to This Book

2 Automating Unit Tests 2.1 What Do We Want to Automate? 2.2 Requirements to an Automation Framework 2.3 Junit 2.4 Summary

3 Basic Steps of the Test-first Approach 3.1 Step by Step 3.2 Dependencies 3.3 Organizing and Running Tests 3.4 Summary

4 Test Ideas and Heuristics 4.1 Reworking Single Tests 4.2 Black and White Boxes 4.3 Testing the Typical Functionality 4.4 Threshold Values and Equivalence Classes 4.5 Error Cases and Exceptions 4.6 Object Interactions 4.7 Design by Contract 4.8 More Ideas to Find Test Cases 4.9 Refactoring Code and Tests 4.10 Summary

5 The Inner Life of a Test Framework 5.1 Statics 5.2 The Life Cycle of a Test Suite 5.3 Project-specific Expansions 5.4 Summary

6 Dummy and Mock Objects for Independence 6.1 Little Dummies 6.2 Weltering in Technical Terms 6.3 Big Dummies 6.4 Extending our Mansion 6.5 Endoscopic Testing 6.6 Mock Objects from the Assembly Line 6.7 Testing Threshold Values and Exceptions 6.8 How Does the Test Get to the Mock? 6.9 Evil Singletons 6.10 Lightweight and Heavyweight Mocks 6.11 File Dummies 6.12 More Typical Mock Objects 6.13 External Components 6.14 The Pros and Cons 6.15 Summary

7 Inheritance and Polymorphism 7.1 Inheritance 7.2 Polymorphism 7.3 Summary

How Much is Enough? 8.1 The XP Rule 8.2 Clear Answers to Clear Questions 8.3 Test Coverage 8.4 Summary

Part II: Advanced Topics 9 Persistent Objects 9.1 Abstract Persistence Interface 9.2 Persistent Dummy 9.3 Designing a Database Interface 9.4 Testing the "Right" Persistence 9.5 Interaction Between Persistence Layer and Client 9.6 Summary

10 Concurrent Programs 10.1 Problems Using Threads 10.2 Testing Asynchronous Services 10.3 Testing for Synchronization 10.4 Summary

11 Distributed Applications 11.1 RMI 11.2 Enterprise JavaBeans 11.3 Summary

12 Web Applications 12.1 Functional Tests 12.2 Testing on the Server 12.3 Testing with Dummies 12.4 Separating the Servlet API from the Servlet Logic 12.5 Testing the HTML Generation 12.6 Summary

13 Graphical User Interfaces 13.1 The Direct Way 13.2 Short Detours 13.3 Summary

14 The Role of Unit Tests in the Software Process 14.1 Activities in the Defined Software Process 14.2 Process Types and Testing Strategies 14.3 Costs and Benefits of Automated Unit Tests 14.4 Commercial Process Models 14.5 Will Automated Unit Tests Fit in My Process?

15 Loose Ends and Opportunities 15.1 Unit Testing for Existing Software 15.2 Introducing Unit Tests to the Development Team 15.3 What's Missing

Part III: Appendix A. Notes to JUnit B. Unit Tests with Other Programming Languages C. Glossary D. Bibliography & References