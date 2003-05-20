Unit Testing in Java
1st Edition
How Tests Drive the Code
Table of Contents
Part 1: Basic Techniques 1 Introduction 1.1 Important Terms 1.2 XP Testing 1.3 Classic Testing 1.4 "Test-First Development" - A Brief Definition 1.5 Java Only - Or Other Coffee? 1.6 Objectives of This Book 1.7 Organization of This Book 1.8 Conventions in This Book 1.9 Web Site to This Book
2 Automating Unit Tests 2.1 What Do We Want to Automate? 2.2 Requirements to an Automation Framework 2.3 Junit 2.4 Summary
3 Basic Steps of the Test-first Approach 3.1 Step by Step 3.2 Dependencies 3.3 Organizing and Running Tests 3.4 Summary
4 Test Ideas and Heuristics 4.1 Reworking Single Tests 4.2 Black and White Boxes 4.3 Testing the Typical Functionality 4.4 Threshold Values and Equivalence Classes 4.5 Error Cases and Exceptions 4.6 Object Interactions 4.7 Design by Contract 4.8 More Ideas to Find Test Cases 4.9 Refactoring Code and Tests 4.10 Summary
5 The Inner Life of a Test Framework 5.1 Statics 5.2 The Life Cycle of a Test Suite 5.3 Project-specific Expansions 5.4 Summary
6 Dummy and Mock Objects for Independence 6.1 Little Dummies 6.2 Weltering in Technical Terms 6.3 Big Dummies 6.4 Extending our Mansion 6.5 Endoscopic Testing 6.6 Mock Objects from the Assembly Line 6.7 Testing Threshold Values and Exceptions 6.8 How Does the Test Get to the Mock? 6.9 Evil Singletons 6.10 Lightweight and Heavyweight Mocks 6.11 File Dummies 6.12 More Typical Mock Objects 6.13 External Components 6.14 The Pros and Cons 6.15 Summary
7 Inheritance and Polymorphism 7.1 Inheritance 7.2 Polymorphism 7.3 Summary
- How Much is Enough? 8.1 The XP Rule 8.2 Clear Answers to Clear Questions 8.3 Test Coverage 8.4 Summary
Part II: Advanced Topics 9 Persistent Objects 9.1 Abstract Persistence Interface 9.2 Persistent Dummy 9.3 Designing a Database Interface 9.4 Testing the "Right" Persistence 9.5 Interaction Between Persistence Layer and Client 9.6 Summary
10 Concurrent Programs 10.1 Problems Using Threads 10.2 Testing Asynchronous Services 10.3 Testing for Synchronization 10.4 Summary
11 Distributed Applications 11.1 RMI 11.2 Enterprise JavaBeans 11.3 Summary
12 Web Applications 12.1 Functional Tests 12.2 Testing on the Server 12.3 Testing with Dummies 12.4 Separating the Servlet API from the Servlet Logic 12.5 Testing the HTML Generation 12.6 Summary
13 Graphical User Interfaces 13.1 The Direct Way 13.2 Short Detours 13.3 Summary
14 The Role of Unit Tests in the Software Process 14.1 Activities in the Defined Software Process 14.2 Process Types and Testing Strategies 14.3 Costs and Benefits of Automated Unit Tests 14.4 Commercial Process Models 14.5 Will Automated Unit Tests Fit in My Process?
15 Loose Ends and Opportunities 15.1 Unit Testing for Existing Software 15.2 Introducing Unit Tests to the Development Team 15.3 What's Missing
Part III: Appendix A. Notes to JUnit B. Unit Tests with Other Programming Languages C. Glossary D. Bibliography & References
Description
Software testing is indispensable and is one of the most discussed topics in software development today. Many companies address this issue by assigning a dedicated software testing phase towards the end of their development cycle. However, quality cannot be tested into a buggy application. Early and continuous unit testing has been shown to be crucial for high quality software and low defect rates. Yet current books on testing ignore the developer's point of view and give little guidance on how to bring the overwhelming amount of testing theory into practice. Unit Testing in Java represents a practical introduction to unit testing for software developers. It introduces the basic test-first approach and then discusses a large number of special issues and problem cases. The book instructs developers through each step and motivates them to explore further.
Key Features
- Shows how the discovery and avoidance of software errors is a demanding and creative activity in its own right and can build confidence early in a project.
- Demonstrates how automated tests can detect the unwanted effects of small changes in code within the entire system.
- Discusses how testing works with persistency, concurrency, distribution, and web applications.
- Includes a discussion of testing with C++ and Smalltalk.
Readership
Software developers and Java programmers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 20th May 2003
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080520179
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558608689
Reviews
I haven't found a high quality book like this on JUnit. Unit Testing in Java does for unit testing what Alan Cooper's About Face did for usability: it makes unit testing mainstream among developers.—Frank Cohen, Push to Test
About the Authors
Johannes Link Author
For 4 years Johannes Link has been project manager and software developer at andrena objects ag in Karlsruhe, Germany. He came to andrena after years of practical software engineering research at the German Cancer Research Center and the German ABB Corporate Research Center. Johannes is responsible for andrena's internal and external training activities and has published articles on software testing and software development. He holds a diploma degree in medical computer science from Heidelberg University.
Affiliations and Expertise
andrena objects ag, Karlsruhe, Germany.