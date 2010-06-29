Uniformed Services Nursing, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 45-2
1st Edition
Editors: Deborah Kenny Bonnie Jennings
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718416
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th June 2010
Description
This issue of Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by LTC Deborah Kenny, AN, USA, and Bonnie Jennings, DNSc, RN, FAAN, on the topic of Uniformed Services Nursing will include the following article topics: Pain Management of the Air Evacuation Patient; Iron Deficiency Anemia in Active Duty Soldiers; Clinical Implications for Sweat Calcium Loss in Soldiers; Clinical Implications Associated with Disaster Nursing; Deployment Issues; Care of the Military Person with Pressure Ulcers; Competencies Required for Wartime; Military Nursing Response to the SARS Epidemic in Taiwan; Deployment Issues in the Air Force; and Clinical Issues at Landstuhl regional Medical Center in Germany.
About the Editors
Deborah Kenny Editor
Bonnie Jennings Editor
