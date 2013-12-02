Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty: The Modern Frontier, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323227407, 9780323227414

Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty: The Modern Frontier, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 33-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Plancher
eBook ISBN: 9780323227414
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323227407
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will cover the latest technology and techniques in partial knee arthroplasty, including the use of robotics, different types of custom implants, and advice on return-to-activity. It will also offer information on different possible outcomes and complications that could occur after surgery. This topic has not been covered in Sports Medicine in at least the past ten years, and, as it grows as a popular treatment, it should become a useful issue of CSM.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323227414
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323227407

About the Authors

Kevin Plancher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

MD

