Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty: The Modern Frontier, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 33-1
1st Edition
Authors: Kevin Plancher
eBook ISBN: 9780323227414
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323227407
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Description
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will cover the latest technology and techniques in partial knee arthroplasty, including the use of robotics, different types of custom implants, and advice on return-to-activity. It will also offer information on different possible outcomes and complications that could occur after surgery. This topic has not been covered in Sports Medicine in at least the past ten years, and, as it grows as a popular treatment, it should become a useful issue of CSM.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 2nd December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323227414
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323227407
About the Authors
Kevin Plancher Author
Affiliations and Expertise
MD
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.