Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty: The Modern Frontier, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 33-1

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will cover the latest technology and techniques in partial knee arthroplasty, including the use of robotics, different types of custom implants, and advice on return-to-activity. It will also offer information on different possible outcomes and complications that could occur after surgery. This topic has not been covered in Sports Medicine in at least the past ten years, and, as it grows as a popular treatment, it should become a useful issue of CSM.