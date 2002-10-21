Unfolded Proteins, Volume 62
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Expanded Denatured State: An Ensemble of Conformations Trapped in a Locally Encoded Topological Space. Identification and Functions of Usefully Disordered Proteins. Unfolded Proteins Studied by Raman Optical Activity. What Can Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy Tell Us About Unfolded Proteins. Unfolded Peptides and Proteins Studied with Infrared Absorption and Vibrational Circular Dichroism Spectra. Is Polyproline II a Major Backbone Conformation in Unfolded Protein. Toward a Taxonomy of the Denatured State: Small Angle Scattering Studies of Unfolded Proteins. Determinants of the Polyproline II Helix from Modeling Studies. Hydration Theory for Molecular Biophysics. Insights Into the Structure and Dynamics of Unfolded Proteins from Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. A New Perspective on Unfolded Proteins.
Description
A variety of complementary techniques and approaches have been used to characterize peptide and protein unfolding induced by temperature, pressure, and solvent. Volume 62, Unfolded Proteins, assembles these complementary views to develop a more complete picture of denatured peptides and proteins. The unifying observation common to all chapters is the detection of preferred backbone confirmations in experimentally accessible unfolded states.
Readership
Biochemists, molecular and cell biologists, and biotechnologists
Reviews
