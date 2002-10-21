Unfolded Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342624, 9780080524528

Unfolded Proteins, Volume 62

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: George Rose
eBook ISBN: 9780080524528
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342624
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st October 2002
Page Count: 398
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19800.00
16830.00
177.23
150.65
143.00
121.55
115.00
97.75
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
137.00
116.45
161.00
136.85
110.00
93.50
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The Expanded Denatured State: An Ensemble of Conformations Trapped in a Locally Encoded Topological Space. Identification and Functions of Usefully Disordered Proteins. Unfolded Proteins Studied by Raman Optical Activity. What Can Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy Tell Us About Unfolded Proteins. Unfolded Peptides and Proteins Studied with Infrared Absorption and Vibrational Circular Dichroism Spectra. Is Polyproline II a Major Backbone Conformation in Unfolded Protein. Toward a Taxonomy of the Denatured State: Small Angle Scattering Studies of Unfolded Proteins. Determinants of the Polyproline II Helix from Modeling Studies. Hydration Theory for Molecular Biophysics. Insights Into the Structure and Dynamics of Unfolded Proteins from Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. A New Perspective on Unfolded Proteins.

Description

A variety of complementary techniques and approaches have been used to characterize peptide and protein unfolding induced by temperature, pressure, and solvent. Volume 62, Unfolded Proteins, assembles these complementary views to develop a more complete picture of denatured peptides and proteins. The unifying observation common to all chapters is the detection of preferred backbone confirmations in experimentally accessible unfolded states.

Key Features

  • Peptide and protein unfolding induced by temperature, pressure, and solvent
  • Denatured peptides and proteins
  • Detection of preferred backbone confirmations in experimentally accessible unfolded states

Readership

Biochemists, molecular and cell biologists, and biotechnologists

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080524528
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120342624

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." —NATURE

"The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." —JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

George Rose Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.