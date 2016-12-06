Undiagnosed and Rare Diseases in Children, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 64-1
1st Edition
Description
Dr. Kliegman and Dr. Bordini have written a primer on Undiagnosed and Rare Diseases in Children. Leading experts have presented the current knowledge in the following areas: How Doctor’s Think: Common Diagnostic Errors in Clinical Judgment; Team-Based Approach to Undiagnosed and Rare Diseases; Ending a Diagnostic Odyssey: Family Education Counselling and Their Response to Eventual Diagnosis; Eczema and Urticaria as Manifestations of Undiagnosed and Rare Diseases; Usual and Unusual Manifestations of Familial Hemophagocytic and Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis Syndromes; When Autistic Behavior Suggests a Disease Other than Classic Autism; Non-classic Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Young Infants; IPEX and Other Disorders; Usual and Unusual Presentation of Mitochondrial Disorders; When to Suspect Auto-inflammatory/Recurrent Fever Syndromes; Primary and Secondary Causes of Autonomic Dysfunction; Usual and Unusual Manifestations of Systemic and CNS Vasculitis; Fever of Unknown Origin; Differentiating Familial Neuropathies from Guillain-Barre Syndrome; and Munchausen by Proxy: A Factitious Undiagnosed Disease. Readers will come away with cutting-edge information to use immediately in their clinical management of patients.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496728
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323496711
About the Authors
Robert Kliegman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Brett Bordini Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Hospital Medicine, Assistant Professor of Global Health, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI