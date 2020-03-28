Undiagnosed and Rare Diseases,An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 47-1
1st Edition
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Lucky Jain, Drs. Robert Kliegman and Bret Bordini have put together topics that provide a current clinical update on the treatment and management of undiagnosed and rare diseases in the neonate. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Neonatal Liver Failure; Neonatal Autoinflammatory Disorders; Rare or Unusual Dermatologic Disorders In Neonates; Neonatal Immune Deficiency; Congenital Diarrhea Syndromes; Nonimmune Hydrops; DNA Depletion Syndromes; Genomic Approach to Dysmorphology Syndromes; Nonimmune Anemias; Severe Metabolic Crisis (Metabolic Acidosis, Unresponsive Hypoglycemia, Hyperammonemia); Heterotaxia Syndromes; Neonatal Appendicitis; Avoiding Diagnostic Errors in Neonatology; and Differentiating Congenital Myopathy from Congenital Muscular Dystrophy. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in the neonate.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323711432
About the Editors
Robert Kliegman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Brett Bordini Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Hospital Medicine, Assistant Professor of Global Health, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI