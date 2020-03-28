Undiagnosed and Rare Diseases,An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323711432

Undiagnosed and Rare Diseases,An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 47-1

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Kliegman Brett Bordini
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323711432
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th March 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Lucky Jain, Drs. Robert Kliegman and Bret Bordini  have put together topics that provide a current clinical update on the treatment and management of undiagnosed and rare diseases in the neonate.  Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics:  Neonatal Liver Failure; Neonatal Autoinflammatory Disorders; Rare or Unusual Dermatologic Disorders In Neonates; Neonatal Immune Deficiency; Congenital Diarrhea Syndromes; Nonimmune Hydrops; DNA Depletion Syndromes; Genomic Approach to Dysmorphology Syndromes; Nonimmune Anemias; Severe Metabolic Crisis (Metabolic Acidosis, Unresponsive Hypoglycemia, Hyperammonemia); Heterotaxia Syndromes; Neonatal Appendicitis; Avoiding Diagnostic Errors in Neonatology; and Differentiating Congenital Myopathy from Congenital Muscular Dystrophy.  Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in the neonate.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th March 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323711432

About the Editors

Robert Kliegman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brett Bordini Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Section of Hospital Medicine, Assistant Professor of Global Health, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI

