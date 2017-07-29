Underwriting Services and the New Issues Market
1st Edition
Description
Underwriting Services and the New Issues Market integrates practice, theory and evidence from the global underwriting industry to present a comprehensive description and analysis of underwriting practices. After covering the regulation and mechanics of the underwriting process, it considers economic topics such as underwriting costs and compensation, the pricing of new issues, the stock price and operating performance of issuing firms, the evaluation of new issue decisions, and an analysis of the many choices issuers face in structuring new issues.
Unlike other books, it systematically develops a critical perspective about underwriting practices, both in the U.S. and international markets, and with a level of detail unavailable elsewhere and an approach that reveals how financial institutions deliver underwriting services. Underwriting Services and the New Issues Market delivers an innovative and long overdue look at security issuance.
Foreword by Frank Fabozzi
Key Features
- Covers underwriting contracts and arrangements on pricing and costs
- Focuses on the financial consequences of the issuance decision for the firm
- Describes and evaluates decisions regarding the features and structure of new security offerings.
Readership
Practitioners in investment banking, financial analysts, regulators and policy makers, as well as faculty and students in Master’s and doctoral-level courses in investment banking and capital markets
Table of Contents
- The Underwriting Business: Functions, Organization and Structure
- The New Issues Markets
- Regulation of the New Issues Market in the U.S.
- The Mechanics of the Issuance Process
- Aftermarket Underwriting Activities
- Underwriting Costs and Compensation
- Alternative Offering Methods in New Issues Markets
- Assessing the Price Performance of New Issues
- Theories of New Issue Pricing
- The Price and Operating Performance of Initial Public Offerings
- The Price and Operating Performance of Seasoned Equity Offers, Debt Offers, and Other Offerings
- The Empirical Evidence on Underwriting Spreads
- International Offers: Mechanics and Evidence
- The Decision to Issue Securities
- Structuring Securities Offerings
- New Issue Decisions: The Underwriter, Syndicate, Auditor and Legal Counsel
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 29th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128032824
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128032831
About the Author
George J. Papaioannou
George J. Papaioannou is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Hofstra University and serves as First Vice Chair on the Board of NEFCU Federal Credit Union. While teaching at Hofstra, he co-founded and co-directed the Center for International Financial Services and Markets at the Zarb School of Business and was one of the founders of the Multinational Finance Society. He has been on the editorial board of the Journal of Financial Services Marketing and currently serves as the North-American Editor of this journal. He was the C. V. Starr Distinguished Professor in Finance and Investment Banking at the Zarb School where he also served as Vice Dean. He has taught courses in investment banking and corporate finance and published in topics including, the listing of securities, capital structure, mergers, and underwriting markets. His research has appeared in Financial Management, Journal of Financial Research, The Financial Review and many other journals. He has presented his work in many academic conventions and has organized conferences and other academic meetings. George Papaioannou holds a B.S. degree from the Economic University of Athens (Greece), a MBA degree from Dusqesne University and a Ph.D. degree from the Pennsylvania State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor Emeritus (Finance) and Adjunct Professor, Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY, USA
Ahmet K. Karagozoglu
Ahmet K. Karagozoglu is the C.V. Starr Distinguished Professor of Finance and Investment Banking at Hofstra University. He serves as the director of Martin B. Greenberg Academic Trading Room at the Zarb School of Business. He teaches courses in computational finance, derivatives markets, financial modeling, quantitative finance and received the Distinguished Teacher of the Year Award in 2009. His research on financial derivatives, risk management, market structure, trading and credit risk has been published in various journals such as the Review of Finance, the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Futures Markets, International Review of Financial Analysis and the Journal of Fixed Income. He presented his research at numerous national and international academic conventions and delivered keynote speeches at international professional conferences. Ahmet K. Karagozoglu holds a B.S. degree in industrial engineering from Boğaziçi University in Istanbul, Turkey; a MBA degree from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh; and a Ph.D. degree in finance from Baruch College of the City University of New York.
Affiliations and Expertise
C. V. Starr Distinguished Professor of Finance and Investment Banking, Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY, USA
Reviews
"Underwriting Services and the New Issues Market is structured to follow the phases of the issuance process, presenting both the activities and decisions that issuers and investment bankers have to execute to facilitate the issuance of securities as well as the theoretical arguments and research findings that shed light on the consequences and the efficacy of the practices applied." --Frank J. Fabozzi, EDHEC Business School and Editor of The Journal of Portfolio Management, from the Foreword
"This text will be a very valuable reference for both students and practitioners interested in this complex and dynamic market. The authors have done an impressive job of succinctly distilling an enormous literature." --Jarl G. Kallberg, Washington State University
"This is an excellent book because it achieves a fine balance between rigor and lucidity. It will serve very well as a textbook for graduate students as well as a reference work for practitioners." --Edmund H. Mantell, Pace University
"Underwriting Services and the New Issues Market is an excellent blend of theory and practice on the global underwriting industry. Concise yet comprehensive, this book thoroughly covers the mechanism, theoretical foundation, and empirical evidence on various aspects of the security issuance procedure." --Keng-Yu Ho, National Taiwan University