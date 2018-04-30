Underwood's Pathology: a Clinical Approach

Underwood’s Pathology (formerly General and Systematic Pathology) is an internationally popular and highly acclaimed textbook, written and designed principally for students of medicine and the related health sciences. Pathology is presented in the context of modern cellular and molecular biology and contemporary clinical practice. After a clear introduction to basic principles, it provides comprehensive coverage of disease mechanisms and the pathology of specific disorders ordered by body system. An unrivalled collection of clinical photographs, histopathology images and graphics complement the clear, concise text.

For this seventh edition, the entire book has been revised and updated. Well liked features to assist problem-based learning – including body diagrams annotated with signs, symptoms and diseases and a separate index of common clinical problems – have been retained and refreshed. The advent of whole genome sequencing and increased knowledge of the genetics of disease has been recognised by updated sections in many chapters.

Download the enhanced eBook version (from studentconsult.com) for anytime access to the complete contents plus bonus learning materials, including:

clinical case studies – to help apply essential principles to modern practice

the fully revised, interactive self-assessment section with over 200 questions and answers – to check your understanding and aid exam preparation

– to check your understanding and aid exam preparation especially produced video and podcast tutorials – to further explain and bring to life key topics

– to further explain and bring to life key topics bonus pathology crosswords – to recall key words and topics in a fun and interactive way

This all combines to make Underwood’s an unsurpassed learning package in this fascinating and most central medical specialty.

From reviews of previous editions:

"...it truly is an outstanding textbook...highly recommended" Histopathology

"...no doubt it will remain a bestseller – excellent value for undergraduates" Journal of Clinical Pathology

"A book of this kind deserves a wide readership" Modern Pathology

".. the definitive textbook of pathology...expands on previous success and cements its position as the market leader for undergraduate pathology" The Bulletin

A prize winner:

Previous editions have won First Prize in the Medical Writers Group of the Society of Authors Awards, the British Book Design and Production Awards and the British Medical Association Student Textbook Award.