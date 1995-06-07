Underwater Repair Technology
1st Edition
Description
The book provides an comprehensive overview of the techniques available for the joining and repair of offshore structures. Nixon starts with joining systems that do not require welding and then explores the associated engineering systems needed for joining procedures. Topics include pipe handling, hyperbaric chamber design, and principal underwater welding techniques, including wet, one atmosphere, and hyperbaric. Nixon also includes a description of the effects of environmental pressure on the various hyperbaric welding processes. A complete guide to underwater welding, this book also discusses technologies that show promise in the laboratory, but are not currently in use. Nixon provides appendices describing the relevant diving technologies, basic oceanography, and the research methods used in the development of hyperbaric welding.
Readership
This book is a must for anyone in the offshore industry, especially those involved in the joining and repair of offshore structures.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Offshore structures, materials and standards, The Joining of underwater structures without the use of underwater welding; Underwater engineering processes required for fabrication operations; Underwater welding technology; Manual hyperbaric welding techniques; Alternatives to saturation diving for deep water applications; Deep water arc welding processes; Alternatives to arc welding for deep water joining operations; Conclusions; Bibliography; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 108
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 7th June 1995
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080520124
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884158851
About the Author
John H. Nixon
Affiliations and Expertise
John H. Nixon has a B.S. in aeronautical engineering from Bristol University, UK, and an M.S. in welding technology from Cranfield University. He currently works for the underwater wielding group at Cranfield. Nixon is responsible for the design and construction of specialized research welding and experimental systems.