Underwater Repair Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884158851, 9780080520124

Underwater Repair Technology

1st Edition

Authors: John H. Nixon
eBook ISBN: 9780080520124
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884158851
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 7th June 1995
Page Count: 108
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23900.00
20315.00
265.00
225.25
300.00
255.00
230.00
195.50
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The book provides an comprehensive overview of the techniques available for the joining and repair of offshore structures. Nixon starts with joining systems that do not require welding and then explores the associated engineering systems needed for joining procedures. Topics include pipe handling, hyperbaric chamber design, and principal underwater welding techniques, including wet, one atmosphere, and hyperbaric. Nixon also includes a description of the effects of environmental pressure on the various hyperbaric welding processes. A complete guide to underwater welding, this book also discusses technologies that show promise in the laboratory, but are not currently in use. Nixon provides appendices describing the relevant diving technologies, basic oceanography, and the research methods used in the development of hyperbaric welding.

Readership

This book is a must for anyone in the offshore industry, especially those involved in the joining and repair of offshore structures.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Offshore structures, materials and standards, The Joining of underwater structures without the use of underwater welding; Underwater engineering processes required for fabrication operations; Underwater welding technology; Manual hyperbaric welding techniques; Alternatives to saturation diving for deep water applications; Deep water arc welding processes; Alternatives to arc welding for deep water joining operations; Conclusions; Bibliography; Index

Details

No. of pages:
108
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080520124
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884158851

About the Author

John H. Nixon

Affiliations and Expertise

John H. Nixon has a B.S. in aeronautical engineering from Bristol University, UK, and an M.S. in welding technology from Cranfield University. He currently works for the underwater wielding group at Cranfield. Nixon is responsible for the design and construction of specialized research welding and experimental systems.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.