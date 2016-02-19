Underwater Physiology
Underwater Physiology is a collection of papers that deals with the physiologically limiting effects of undersea, high pressure exposure ranging from fundamental biological reactions, through integration of physiological stresses, and to limits actually experienced in deep diving. Papers discuss oxygen, the mechanisms of toxicity, and the effects of oxygen on cells and systems such as its pathological and physiological influences in the neurosensory ocular tissue. Other papers discuss the physical effects of pressure and gases on cellular function, protein structure, and the possibility of alleviating symptoms through the administration of drugs. Tests in mice show that various gases exhibit qualitative and semi-quantitative differences in the characteristics of sickness, reactions to hypoxia, and the time before the onset of symptoms. A computer, programmed for nonlinear gas transfer and other variables, running in real time can compute directly from the breathing mixture and provide a real time solution to decompression sickness under various conditions. A combined therapeutic approach, recompression and dextran (an effective lipemic clearing agent) should be capable of treating decompression sickness in humans. Other papers investigate the influence of inert gases and pressure on the central nervous system, as well as, situations in undersea and manned chamber operations. This collection can prove valuable for physiologists, biochemists, cellular biologists, and researchers involved in deep sea diving.
Table of Contents
List of Authors and Panelists
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Oxygen. Mechanisms of Toxicity
The Scope of Chemical Oxygen Poisoning
Oxygen Toxicity in Neuronal Elements
The Intracellular Oxidation-Reduction State at High and Low Oxygen Concentrations
Natural Resistance to Oxygen Poisoning
Chemical Protection against Oxygen Toxicity
Effects of Oxygen on Blood Formation and Destruction
Discussion
Part II Oxygen Effects On Cells and Systems
Effects of Oxygen upon Ophthalmic Structures
Acute Oxygen Toxicity in Working Man
Discussion
Part III Physical Effects of Pressure and Gases
Hydrostatic Effects on Cellular Function
Effects of Inert Gas Pressures on Protein Structure and Function
Effects of Hydrostatic Pressure on Mammals
Discussion
Part IV Fundamentals of Inert Gas Exchange and Bubble Formation
Concepts of Inert Gas Exchange in Tissues during Decompression
Decompression Characteristics of Inert Gases
Criteria for Bubble Growth
Dissolved Gas Washout and Bubble Absorption in Routine Decompression
Detection of Bubbles in Tissues and Blood
Discussion
Part V Factors in Decompression. The Inert Gases
Comparative Approaches to Prophylactic Decompression
Calibration of Inert Gas Exchange in the Mouse
Gas Nucleation Concept Applied to Decompression
A Pragmatic View of Decompression
Decompression in Saturation Diving
Discussion
Part VI Factors in Decompression. The Circulation and the Circulating Blood
Blood Agglutination in Decompression Sickness
Circulating Lipids and Inert Gas Exchange under Hyperbaric Conditions
Coexistence of Lipid and Gas Emboli in Experimental Decompression Sickness
Aseptic Bone Necrosis in Royal Navy Divers
Discussion
Part VII Senses and Communication
Vision and Visibility
Hearing Loss in Decompression
Vestibular Derangement in Decompression
Speech Distortion at High Pressures
Discussion
Part VIII Respiratory Limitations of High Ambient Pressures
Mechanical Limitations of Exercise Ventilation at Increased Ambient Pressure
Ventilatory Limitations on Exertion at Depth
Respiratory and Cardiac Responses to Exercise in Subjects Breathing Helium-Oxygen Mixtures at Pressures from Sea Level to 19.2 Atmospheres
Mechanics of Breathing with Helium-Oxygen and Neon-Oxygen Mixtures in Deep Saturation Diving
Arterial Blood Gases, Heart Rate, and Gas Exchange during Rest and Exercise in Men Saturated at a Simulated Seawater Depth of 1000 Feet
Pulmonary Function and Respiratory Gas Exchange during Saturation-Excursion Diving to Pressures Equivalent to 1000 Feet of Seawater
Discussion
Part IX Carbon Dioxide, Exercise, and Acclimatization to Hypercarbia
The Effects of Breathing a High Density Gas upon Carbon Dioxide Elimination
Respiratory Gas Exchange in Animals during Exposure to Extreme Ambient Pressures
Rate of Acclimatization to Chronic Hypercapnia in Man
Comparison of Physiological Responses of Normal Man to Exercise in Air and in Acute and Chronic Hypercapnia
Discussion
Part X Temperature Balance in Shallow and Deep Exposures
Heat Exchange between Man and the Water Environment
Thermal Balance at Depth
Discussion
Part XI Influence of Inert Gases and Pressure Upon Central Nervous Functions
Quantitation of Performance Decrements in Narcotized Man
Psychological, Physiological, and Biophysical Studies of Narcosis
Neuropsychological Effects of Exposure to Compressed Air
Human Performance at Great Depths
Experimental Studies on the High Pressure Hyperexcitability Syndrome in Various Mammalian Species
Electrical Activity in the Central Nervous System in Extreme Narcosis
Discussion
Part XII Undersea and Manned Chamber Operations
Performance Aspects of an Open-Sea Saturation Exposure at 615 Feet
1000-Foot Helium Saturation Exposure
Helium-Oxygen Saturation-Excursion Diving for U.S. Navy
Saturation-Excursion Diving: Operation Ludion II
Physiological Effects Observed in the Course of Simulated Deep Chamber Dives to a Maximum of 36.5 Atmospheres in a Helium-Oxygen Atmosphere
Project Tektite: An Open-Sea Study of Prolonged Exposures to a Nitrogen-Oxygen Environment at Increased Ambient Pressure
Author Index
Subject Index
